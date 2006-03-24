Star Tracks - Friday, March 24, 2006
WALK IN THE PARK
Their baby is on the way, but it's not here yet: Amid rumors that she was ready to deliver, Katie Holmes steps out with Tom Cruise on Wednesday to watch his son Connor's baseball game in Hollywood's La Cienenega Park (the couple arrived after a trip to the nearby Scientology center).
FOOD CHAIN
In Malibu on Wednesday, Denise Richards helps daughter Sam, 2, with her grilled-cheese sandwich; later, Sam returns the favor, offering Mom a salty snack.
VEGAS, BABY
Kevin Federline takes the lead as he and wife Britney Spears head to Pure Nightclub at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The couple and their friends had just celebrated Federline's 28th birthday over a dinner at Tao at the Venetian.
VIP SEAT
A front-and-center Mischa Barton awaits the start of the Bebe runway show, part of L.A. Fashion Week, in Culver City, Calif., on Thursday. The show was Barton's first official appearance as the new face for the line.
EXTRA! EXTRA!
In New York City's West Village on Thursday, Halle Berry works the newsboy look on the set of her thriller Perfect Stranger.
ANARCHY IN THE U.K.
British rocker (and Kate Moss's ex) Pete Doherty kicks at photographers Thursday as he leaves a London courthouse, where he pleaded guilty to seven counts of drug possession.
'LUCKY' GIRL
Lucy Liu bets it all on red at the New York city premiere Tuesday of her movie Lucky Number Slevin, a comedic thriller costarring Josh Hartnett. "It was kind of like His Girl Friday," she told PEOPLE. "The dialogue, the way it's written, that sort of happens naturally."
FAMILY TRIP
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie take hold of their carry-ons – Zahara, 1, and Maddox, 4 – as they head for a flight out of Paris on Thursday.
SILENT TREATMENT
Mariah Carey and rapper Snoop Dogg play the quiet game after-hours at the Louis Vuitton boutique in Beverly Hills, where the two shot her new video for "Say Somethin'" on Sunday.
CITY SLICKER
Terrence Howard warms up with a cup of joe Wednesday in New York City, where he's filming his new movie, August Rush, with Robin Williams.
GOOD RECEPTION
Chris Kattan and Parker Posey listen up at the Hollywood premiere of their movie Adam & Steve on Wednesday. They play a heterosexual couple who help their gay best friends find love.
FISH OUT OF WATER
Surfing champ Kelly Slater trades the ocean for asphalt during a photo shoot in New York City on Thursday.
BEST FRIEND
Keira Knightley walks in London's Hyde Park on Wednesday with her new beau – and Pride & Prejudice costar – Rupert Friend.
FOR THE RECORD
Despite breakup rumors, Paris Hilton and Stavros Niarchos seem to be in perfect harmony after a CD-shopping trip to the Virgin Megastore in Hollywood on Wednesday.
TINY DANCER
Nicole Richie is tutu much on Wednesday in Los Angeles, where she was filming a segment for the upcoming season of The Simple Life.
HE BE BURNIN'
Reggae star Sean Paul heats up a New York City concert Thursday. The singer has been touring Europe and the States since September promoting his album The Trinity, which includes the hit "We Be Burnin'."