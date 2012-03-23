Star Tracks: Friday, March 23, 2012

LINKED IN

Following a glam date night, mom-to-be Alyson Hannigan keeps it casual Thursday for a family outing in L.A. with husband Alexis Denisof and daughter Satyana, 2.

IN BLOOM

Beyoncé continues her blue streak – and stays in step with the spring temperatures – in floral-print jumpsuit Thursday in N.Y.C.

SO HAPPY TOGETHER

Jennifer Garner and 3-year-old daughter Seraphina share matching smiles Thursday while heading out in Santa Monica, Calif.

A NOVEL IDEA

Liam Hemsworth flashes a smile Thursday at Barnes amp Noble while promoting The Hunger Games one day before the highly anticipated film hits theaters.

FLOWER POWER

After his arrest in New Orleans, Russell Brand returns to L.A. in better spirits, exiting the Roger Room Thursday sporting a lei.

OH, BABY!

Someone's already feeling motherly! Pregnant reality star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi gives pal Jenni "JWoww" Farley a hand while shooting their MTV reality show with a baby doll Thursday in Jersey City, N.J.

WRAP STAR

Chilly night? Kate Hudson gets cozy while leaving London's Duke of York's Theatre on Thursday.

MOVING RIGHT ALONG

Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher and Woody Harrelson make haste while shooting scenes for new movie Now You See Me in New York City Thursday.

SHINING STAR

After transforming into a Marine for her music video, Katy Perry takes a moment to shine – literally! – at Berlin's ECHO Awards on Thursday.

THE WRITE STUFF

The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson leaves his mark for New York City fans Thursday during an appearance on Good Morning America, where he promoted his highly anticipated movie.

ROCKING THE MIC

After partying with her hubby, Fergie speaks her mind Thursday at a press conference in New York City.

THREE FOR THE ROAD

Bethenny Frankel leads the way for husband Jason Hoppy and canine love Cookie during an afternoon stroll in New York on Thursday.

CLOTHES CALL

Sarah Jessica Parker and Vanessa Paradis are fast fashion friends Thursday at the unveiling of Chanel's haute couture collection, held insideTokyo's Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden.

ON THE RED-Y

Ahead of Sunday's Mad Men premiere, Christina Hendricks makes a stylish statement in the Big Apple on Thursday.

SCREEN QUEEN

Ashley Greene stays connected with her iPad Thursday during downtime on the set of Americana in New York City.

