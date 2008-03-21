Star Tracks - Friday, March 21, 2008
ON THE RUN
How else do you think they stay so fit? The Hills stars Lauren Conrad and Lauren 'Lo' Bosworth get their pulses racing during a Friday morning jog through Los Angeles's Runyon Canyon.
GREEN'S DAY
Seth Green has a very close encounter with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Michelle Trachtenberg on Thursday, when the trio joined forces for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion at L.A.'s Paley Center.
CRUSHWORTHY
Here's a scoop: Chace Crawford is one sweet guy! The Gossip Girl star made time for two young female fans, posing for photos and signing autographs outside his trailer while on set Thursday in New York.
STRIKING A CHORD
The Jonas Brothers rock out during a performance Friday on CBS's The Early Show. When they're not onstage, the brothers will still be in the spotlight: They just announced plans to star in a new reality show.
PICTURE PERFECT
Can anybody lend a hand? Hilary Duff has it in the bag as she heads home from a Thursday shopping trip to Los Angeles designer emporium H. Lorenzo.
SMOOTH MOVES
Cheryl Burke takes recent accusations of an affair with Dancing with the Stars partner Drew Lachey in stride, heading out to enjoy the L.A. nightlife Thursday.
LITTLE MAN
Alexander is the man of the house while dad Liev Schreiber continues to film X-Men Origins: Wolverine in Australia. The tyke clings to mom Naomi Watts as she takes him for a ride in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Kim Kardashian and designer Richie Rich come coordinated – at least when it comes to red carpet moves – Thursday at the launch of Heatherette by M.A.C's Spring collection in Los Angeles.
LOOSE LIPS
L.A. Ink star Kat Von D and Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx mouth off at Beverly Hills party for the Mavericks issue of Details magazine.
HOLDING STEADY
After enjoying a walk on the beach, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban find greener pastures, exploring the fields of Australia's Byron Bay Thursday, where the rocker performed at the East Coast Blues amp Roots Music Festival.
SLICE OF LIFE
Vanessa Hudgens takes advantage of filming her new movie, Will, in New York, sampling some local pizza while shooting Thursday.
ANIMAL PATROL
Her arms full of stuffed – and real! – animals, Blake Lively treks through Gossip Girl's midtown Manhattan set Thursday.
GAME ON
Jude Law uses his hands while playing a game of "footie" Wednesday in a North London park.
FLOOR LENGTH
She's still got her groove! Honored with her own plaque on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Angela Bassett poses sexily alongside her brand-new star.
RAINING CHAMP
Tom Brady doesn't let a little rain keep him from staying fit Wednesday. The hooded quarterback braves the rain for a trip to the gym, returning back to his New York apartment with box from a sports nutrition company.
BOOKING IT
Armed and ready to read, Gwyneth Paltrow minds her manners with the children's book, Thank You Bear, after meeting up with a friend in London on Thursday.