Jon Hamm Stays Solo in L.A., Plus Luke Evans, Katie Holmes and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
March 20, 2020 06:00 AM

Vested Interest

Jon Hamm bundles up a bit for a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Beach Bum

Luke Evans soaks up the sun in Miami on Thursday.

Staying Central

Katie Holmes takes a solo walk on Thursday in N.Y.C.’s Central Park

Capped Off

James Middleton makes a butcher shop run on Friday in London.

Friday Feels

Emilia Clarke and her pup take a quiet Friday stroll in London.

Full Hands

Chris Pine leaves the Gelson’s market in Studio City, California, on Thursday.

Pregnant Pause

Parents-to-be Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith take a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Fast Feet

Hannah Brown works on her fitness on Thursday, going for a run in Florida

Spin Cycle

Colin Hanks keeps his distance on a motorbike in L.A. on Thursday.

Take a Hike

Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund take a hike on the hills of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Food for Thought

Ireland Baldwin goes for a grocery run on Thursday in L.A.

Wind-Blown Beauty

Kendall Jenner takes some friends for a ride in her convertible down Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Surfs Up

A wetsuit-clad Jonah Hill catches a wave in Malibu on Tuesday.

Sunny Stroll

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger hold hands while out for a walk in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

Walk It Out

Brooke Burke takes her dog for a walk in Malibu on Wednesday while wearing a Five Acres Animal Shelter T-Shirt to support the no-kill shelter.

Staying Active

The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron plays a game of beach volleyball on Wednesday in Palm Beach, Florida.

Supply Refresh

Danielle Fishel and husband Jensen Karp make a quick trip to Target for groceries on Wednesday in L.A.

Solo Session

Lina Rinna gets her steps in during a walk around her neighborhood on Wednesday in L.A.

Lovers' Lane

Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson chat while getting some fresh air in L.A. on Tuesday.

Grab & Go

Ashley Tisdale steps out in a light gray sweatsuit to pick up take-out on Wednesday in L.A.

Three for the Road

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas keep smiling on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles. 

Run Along

Reese Witherspoon gets in some cardio on Wednesday in Brentwood, California.

Food for Thought

Husband and wife to-be Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost grab takeout in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.

Palisades Pup

Alessandra Ambrósio goes hiking with her pup in the Pacific Palisades on Thursday.

With Honors

Queen Elizabeth II receives Commodore Steven Moorhouse and Captain Angus Essenhigh during a private audience in Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday.

Bank on It

Actor Mike Colter takes precautions while walking to the bank in L.A. on Wednesday.

Soaking Up the Sunshine

Mary Steenburgen and husband Ted Danson wave to neighbors while walking their dog on Tuesday in Santa Monica.

Promoting Positivity

Denise Richards strikes a pose to show off her Go with Courage T-Shirt, promoting a charity that helps fund cancer research.  

Mama on the Move

Pregnant Chloë Sevigny and boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic stock up on groceries using reusable bags in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Walk On

Ben Affleck steps out in Brentwood, California, on Tuesday.

Low-Key Lunch

Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and her runner-up contestant Tyler Cameron chat over sandwiches while seemingly self-isolating together in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, on Monday.

Fueling Up

Lucy Hale steps out in leopard-print pants and a turtleneck sweater for a coffee run on Tuesday in L.A.

Cute and Comfy

Brie Larson keeps cozy in a sweatshirt and UGG boots as she leaves Whole Foods in L.A. on Tuesday.

Beauty in Beige

English model Kelly Brook arrives in a neutral-toned look to host her weekday radio show at Heart FM in London on Tuesday.

Smile Style

Margaret Qualley goes for a hike on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Getting Goofy

Jenny McCarthy finds a moment of lightness on Tuesday while FaceTiming with a friend from SiriusXM Hollywood Studios.

It's All Right

Willem Dafoe gives a thumbs-up on Tuesday during a stroll through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood.

Under Cover

Kaia Gerber pounds the pavement on Tuesday in L.A.

'Watch' Out