Star Tracks -- Friday, March 20, 2009
BLAST FROM THE PAST
Drew Barrymore, decked out in '80s-style shades and suspenders, is her usual smiley self after lunching at a sushi bar in Hollywood on Thursday. The actress' HBO film Grey Gardens airs April 18.
GOOD HAIR DAY
Tori Spelling is on a mission to get glam as she arrives Thursday for an appointment at an upscale hair salon in Beverly Hills.
PIT STOP
While her boyfriend Zac Efron (not pictured) waits in the car, Vanessa Hudgens handles filling up her tank while out for a drive in Los Angeles on Thursday.
BACK ON HER FEET
She's on the mend! Jewel steps out Thursday – without her crutches! – to do a little shopping with a friend at Nordstrom in Hollywood. The country singer withdrew from Dancing with the Stars after fracturing a tibia in both her legs, but her husband Ty Murray is still in the competition.
THE MIDDLE MAN
Outspoken activist Ben Affleck shares the stage with award recipients Marceline Kongolog-Bice (left) and Chouchou Namegabe Nabintu during the Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. The ceremony, which honors remarkable international women leaders, also recognized Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
YELLOW JACKET
Ugly Betty star Vanessa Williams brightens up her evening with a vibrant yellow coat as she arrives for the opening night revival of Broadway's West Side Story at New York's Palace Theater on Thursday.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Looks like they see eye-to-eye! Natalie Portman and her constant companion share an entertaining moment during their afternoon walk in West Hollywood on Thursday.
CLOTHES CALL
Man of many talents Justin Timberlake, who is set to launch his own brand of tequila, also carries his own laundry after stopping by a local dry cleaners in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
COURTSIDE CUDDLE
Gwen Stefani takes a break from the action on the court to check out 6-month-old son Zuma's adorable antics Wednesday at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. The pair watched expectant dad Roger Federer beat Fernando Gonzalez in a three-set victory.
ON THE PROWL
Courteney Cox Arquette shows off her svelte form in a belted striped DVF dress while filming a scene for her new show Cougar Town in L.A. In the ABC comedy, the actress plays a divorced woman with a 17-year-old son.
WHEEL FUN
Catch them if you can! Hugh Jackman two-wheels it with 3-year-old daughter Ava as they commute by scooter Thursday in New York City.
GREEN THUMB
They're definitely ready for spring! Michelle Williams and her little flower girl, 3-year-old daughter Matilda, add a splash of color to their day after buying a petite plant Wednesday in their Brooklyn, N.Y., neighborhood.
OFF TO SCHOOL
Ready to kick off her latest initiative, First Lady Michelle Obama chats with RampB singer Alicia Keys and BET CEO Debra L. Lee in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on Thursday. The women will visit various Washington, D.C., area schools and speak to students about career goals, in honor of Women's History Month.
FLOWER (OVER)-POWER
Sticking to her character's unique sense of style, Ugly Betty star America Ferrera is pretty in pink, stepping out in fuschia florals and stripes while on the New York City set of her comedy on Thursday.
UP IN ARMS
Ready to get the party started? The City's Whitney Port finds a fellow party animal in actor Robert Buckley, as the pair cohosted Havaianas Spring Break bash Wednesday at Miami's Shore Club.