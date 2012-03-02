Star Tracks: Friday, March 2, 2012
SAY CHEESE
Before working her comedic chops on SNL tomorrow, Lindsay Lohan squeezes in a shopping trip, visiting Alice + Olivia Thursday in New York.
HONORABLE MENTION
Funny girl Melissa McCarthy, honors her Mike & Molly creator Chuck Lorre during the Academy of Television Arts amp Sciences 21st annual Hall of Fame ceremony in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
STARRY NIGHT
Va va voom! Hubby Nick Cannon escorts Mariah Carey as she makes a jaw-dropping arrival to perform at the Escape to Total Rewards concert in New York Thursday. The multi-city event, sponsored by Caesars Entertainment, hosted concerts in four cities.
GAL PALS
Newfound friends? Expectant mom Kourtney Kardashian and Ashlee Simpson strike a pose at Hollywood outpost of the Escape to Total Rewards bash Thursday.
THINK PINK
Mom-to-be Molly Sims keeps her canine carry-on close during an afternoon of errands Thursday in L.A.
PUCKER UP
Aww! TV personality Mario Lopez gives his adorable daughter, Gia, 1, a big smooch while filming Extra Thursday in Los Angeles.
MAN OF HONOR
Ashton Kutcher steps out to celebrate Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre during the Academy of Television Arts amp Sciences 21st annual Hall of Fame ceremony in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
PICTURE PERFECT
Rosie O'Donnell and fiancée Michelle Rounds snuggle up for a photo Thursday during Escape to Total Rewards's Chicago bash.
BOOGIE NIGHTS
Don't hassle the Hoff! Channeling his former Baywatch persona, David Hasselhoff busts a move during a performance at the G-A-Y club Thursday in London, England.
LEATHER BOUND
After a fan-filled trip to Brazil, Zac Efron hits the Big Apple on Thursday, where he made an appearance on ABC's The View to promote his upcoming animated flick The Lorax.
MUSEUM ROW
It's a family field trip! Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez accompany daughter Nahla, who turns 4 on March 16, to the Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena, Calif., on Thursday.
SHEER GENIUS
Ooh la la! Katy Perry plays peekaboo with her style Thursday while taking in the shows during Paris Fashion Week.
TOUR OF DUTY
Continuing his whirlwind promo tour, Taylor Kitsch crosses the pond for the London premiere of John Carter on Thursday night.
THAT'S A WRAP
With her partying ways behind her, Lindsay Lohan bundles up while heading to a Saturday Night Live rehearsal Thursday in New York.
TAKE A HIKE!
Natalie Portman shields 8-month-old son Aleph from the California sunshine at L.A.'s Runyon Canyon on Thursday.
MOTO CHIC
After attending the Balenciaga runway show, Kristen Stewart grabs a bite at Le Duc restaurant during Paris Fashion Week.