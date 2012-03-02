Star Tracks: Friday, March 2, 2012

Prepping for her SNL hosting duties, Lohan flashes a smile in N.Y.C. Plus: Mariah Carey, Ashton Kutcher, Melissa McCarthy and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

1 of 16

SAY CHEESE

Credit: x17online

Before working her comedic chops on SNL tomorrow, Lindsay Lohan squeezes in a shopping trip, visiting Alice + Olivia Thursday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

HONORABLE MENTION

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

Funny girl Melissa McCarthy, honors her Mike & Molly creator Chuck Lorre during the Academy of Television Arts amp Sciences 21st annual Hall of Fame ceremony in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

3 of 16

STARRY NIGHT

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Va va voom! Hubby Nick Cannon escorts Mariah Carey as she makes a jaw-dropping arrival to perform at the Escape to Total Rewards concert in New York Thursday. The multi-city event, sponsored by Caesars Entertainment, hosted concerts in four cities.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

GAL PALS

Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

Newfound friends? Expectant mom Kourtney Kardashian and Ashlee Simpson strike a pose at Hollywood outpost of the Escape to Total Rewards bash Thursday.

Advertisement

5 of 16

THINK PINK

Credit: x17online

Mom-to-be Molly Sims keeps her canine carry-on close during an afternoon of errands Thursday in L.A.

6 of 16

PUCKER UP

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

Aww! TV personality Mario Lopez gives his adorable daughter, Gia, 1, a big smooch while filming Extra Thursday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

MAN OF HONOR

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

Ashton Kutcher steps out to celebrate Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre during the Academy of Television Arts amp Sciences 21st annual Hall of Fame ceremony in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

PICTURE PERFECT

Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Rosie O'Donnell and fiancée Michelle Rounds snuggle up for a photo Thursday during Escape to Total Rewards's Chicago bash.

Advertisement

9 of 16

BOOGIE NIGHTS

Credit: Rob Cable/Zuma

Don't hassle the Hoff! Channeling his former Baywatch persona, David Hasselhoff busts a move during a performance at the G-A-Y club Thursday in London, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

LEATHER BOUND

Credit: Misha Gulko/Abaca

After a fan-filled trip to Brazil, Zac Efron hits the Big Apple on Thursday, where he made an appearance on ABC's The View to promote his upcoming animated flick The Lorax.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

MUSEUM ROW

Credit: GSI Media

It's a family field trip! Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez accompany daughter Nahla, who turns 4 on March 16, to the Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena, Calif., on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

SHEER GENIUS

Credit: Dupuy Florent/Sipa

Ooh la la! Katy Perry plays peekaboo with her style Thursday while taking in the shows during Paris Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

TOUR OF DUTY

Credit: Ben Pruchnie/Getty

Continuing his whirlwind promo tour, Taylor Kitsch crosses the pond for the London premiere of John Carter on Thursday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

THAT'S A WRAP

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

With her partying ways behind her, Lindsay Lohan bundles up while heading to a Saturday Night Live rehearsal Thursday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

TAKE A HIKE!

Credit: x17online

Natalie Portman shields 8-month-old son Aleph from the California sunshine at L.A.'s Runyon Canyon on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

MOTO CHIC

Credit: Bauer Griffin

After attending the Balenciaga runway show, Kristen Stewart grabs a bite at Le Duc restaurant during Paris Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff