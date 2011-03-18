Star Tracks: Friday, March 18, 2011
GREENE SCENE
New couple alert? The day after announcing her split from Joe Jonas, Ashley Greene takes part in New York's St. Patrick's Day festivities with the Kings of Leon bassist Jared Followill.
WHO NOSE?
Katy Perry clowns around after leaving Chris Moyles's show Thursday at London's Radio One Studios, where he broadcasted for 52 hours to benefit Comic Relief.
MORE THAN 'ENOUGH'
A flirty and fabulous Fergie looks white-hot as she premieres a new single, "Just Can't Get Enough," with her Black Eyed Peas bandmates Thursday on American Idol's live elimination show in L.A.
COURT APPEARANCE
Lindsay Lohan finds herself at a different kind of court Thursday – the basketball court! – alongside siblings Michael, Ali and Cody, while watching the New York Knicks play the Memphis Grizzlies at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden.
SCHOOL TIES
Sarah Jessica Parker takes her purple reign to the streets Friday, walking son James Wilkie, 8, to school in New York City.
'MAID' IN MANHATTAN
Funny ladies Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne and Kristen Wiig stay on the straight and narrow while taking part in a photo shoot to promote their upcoming comedy, Bridesmaids, Thursday in New York.
TENDER TOUCH
In town on official business, Prince William shows off his sensitive side, greeting a four-legged friend (and its human owner) in Sumner, New Zealand, Friday.
KEEP L-I-V-I-N'
Matthew McConaughey gets a blast from the past Thursday as a fan asks him to sign a photo from cult classic Dazed and Confused, while promoting his new flick, The Lincoln Lawyer, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
SHOP TO IT
A healthy and happy Demi Lovato puts her new fan-inspired tattoos on display while shopping in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
POLITICAL ACTION
A suited-up George Clooney heads to the set of his political drama, The Ides of March, Thursday in Ann Arbor, Mich., where he's pulling double duty as star and director of the upcoming film.
PARISIAN PRETTY
Continuing her world tour, Taylor Swift – looking très magnifique in a striped top – puts work on pause for a bit of shopping Thursday in Paris.
TOTE-AL DELIGHT
After taking his dog for a walk, a chipper Hugh Jackman plays bag boy while running errands in New York on Thursday.
STRING THEORY
Shakira shows off her handy work Thursday, presenting an autographed guitar to Brazil's first female president Dilma Rousseff (not pictured) at Palécio do Planalto in Brasélia.
SET DRESSING
Who's that? Tom Cruise downplays his good looks with a pair of glasses and a Trump-esque combover Thursday while getting into character on the Vancouver set of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.
A LUCKY HUE
What a match! Alyson Hannigan and daughter Satyana, who turns 2 on March 24, make a coordinated pair, showing off their Irish pride in green ensembles for St. Patrick's Day in Santa Monica, Calif.