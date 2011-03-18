Star Tracks: Friday, March 18, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

GREENE SCENE

Credit: Daniel/Mauceri/INF

New couple alert? The day after announcing her split from Joe Jonas, Ashley Greene takes part in New York's St. Patrick's Day festivities with the Kings of Leon bassist Jared Followill.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

WHO NOSE?

Credit: Xposure

Katy Perry clowns around after leaving Chris Moyles's show Thursday at London's Radio One Studios, where he broadcasted for 52 hours to benefit Comic Relief.

3 of 15

MORE THAN 'ENOUGH'

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup

A flirty and fabulous Fergie looks white-hot as she premieres a new single, "Just Can't Get Enough," with her Black Eyed Peas bandmates Thursday on American Idol's live elimination show in L.A.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

COURT APPEARANCE

Credit: James Devaney/FilmMagic

Lindsay Lohan finds herself at a different kind of court Thursday – the basketball court! – alongside siblings Michael, Ali and Cody, while watching the New York Knicks play the Memphis Grizzlies at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden.

Advertisement

5 of 15

SCHOOL TIES

Credit: INF

Sarah Jessica Parker takes her purple reign to the streets Friday, walking son James Wilkie, 8, to school in New York City.

6 of 15

'MAID' IN MANHATTAN

Credit: Splash News Online

Funny ladies Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne and Kristen Wiig stay on the straight and narrow while taking part in a photo shoot to promote their upcoming comedy, Bridesmaids, Thursday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

TENDER TOUCH

Credit: Mark Mitchell/NZH/ABACA

In town on official business, Prince William shows off his sensitive side, greeting a four-legged friend (and its human owner) in Sumner, New Zealand, Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

KEEP L-I-V-I-N'

Credit: Greg Tidwell/Pacific Coast News

Matthew McConaughey gets a blast from the past Thursday as a fan asks him to sign a photo from cult classic Dazed and Confused, while promoting his new flick, The Lincoln Lawyer, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Advertisement

9 of 15

SHOP TO IT

Credit: Owen Beiny/WENN

A healthy and happy Demi Lovato puts her new fan-inspired tattoos on display while shopping in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

POLITICAL ACTION

Credit: GSI Media

A suited-up George Clooney heads to the set of his political drama, The Ides of March, Thursday in Ann Arbor, Mich., where he's pulling double duty as star and director of the upcoming film.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

PARISIAN PRETTY

Credit: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Continuing her world tour, Taylor Swift – looking très magnifique in a striped top – puts work on pause for a bit of shopping Thursday in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

TOTE-AL DELIGHT

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

After taking his dog for a walk, a chipper Hugh Jackman plays bag boy while running errands in New York on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

STRING THEORY

Credit: Eraldo Peres/AP

Shakira shows off her handy work Thursday, presenting an autographed guitar to Brazil's first female president Dilma Rousseff (not pictured) at Palécio do Planalto in Brasélia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

SET DRESSING

Credit: Flynet

Who's that? Tom Cruise downplays his good looks with a pair of glasses and a Trump-esque combover Thursday while getting into character on the Vancouver set of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

A LUCKY HUE

Credit: Kevin Perkins/Gaz Shirley/Pacific Coast News

What a match! Alyson Hannigan and daughter Satyana, who turns 2 on March 24, make a coordinated pair, showing off their Irish pride in green ensembles for St. Patrick's Day in Santa Monica, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff