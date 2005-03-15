Star Tracks - Friday, March 18, 2005
AWARD-WORTHY
Jennifer Aniston proudly holds her award for female star of the year at the ShoWest movie convention in Las Vegas on Thursday, the same day Brad Pitt made an appearance with costar Angelina Jolie. Aniston's already lined up her next costar: Vince Vaughn, in the comedy The Break Up.
HANDS OFF
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie keep their distance while promoting their summer film Mr. and Mrs. Smith at the annual ShoWest press conference in Las Vegas on Thursday.
LITTLE FAMILY
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline leave the Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday with Chihuahua Bitbit in tow. The husband and wife recently experimented with new looks: Britney added hair extensions while Kevin went a more permanent route, getting a new tattoo.
SHO 'NUFF
Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon put the squeeze on each other at a luncheon Thursday at ShoWest in Las Vegas. The actors are coupling up in the romantic comedy Fever Pitch, in which Fallon plays an obsessive Red Sox fan. The movie opens April 8.
ON THE JOB
Denise Richards, who's seven months pregnant with her second child and seeking a divorce from Charlie Sheen, gives her feet a break from some high stilettos Thursday while filming her UPN pilot Wild Life in L.A.
The family that parties together, stays together: Jessica and Ashlee Simpson flank their manager dad Joe at a screening soiree for the Ashton Kutcher-Bernie Mac comedy Guess Who at hot New York City club Marquee on Wednesday.
HOT WATER
Mischa Barton takes a dip with her boyfriend of a year, millionaire heir Brandon Davis, at the Bacara Resort and Spa in Santa Barbara on Tuesday.
DOUBLE DUTY
Mariah Carey parties in overtime while in Paris, where she celebrated her new album, The Emancipation of Mimi (due out April 12), and an early birthday with fans. She turns 35 on March 27.
DICTATION, ANYONE?
Uma Thurman takes a quick peek from her trailer Wednesday as she preps to play the Swedish bombshell secretary Ulla for Mel Brooks's movie musical The Producers, filming in New York.
HAIR RAISER
Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick attend the launch party for the 10th Annual Gen Art Film Festival in New York on Wednesday. The couple's movie Loverboy, which Bacon directed, is slated to open the weeklong fest April 6.