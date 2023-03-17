Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Debut Murder Mystery 2, Plus Chris Pratt, Alexandra Daddario and More

01 of 80 Back in Action Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler go glam on March 16 at the Paris premiere of their Murder Mystery 2.

02 of 80 Top of the Morning Neil Mockford/GC Images Chris Pratt gives a peace sign while arriving at Heart Breakfast Radio Studio to promote The Super Mario Bros. Movie on March 16 in London.

03 of 80 Witching Hour Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Alexandra Daddario celebrates AMC's Mayfair Witches during a panel in Los Angeles on March 15.

04 of 80 In the Big Apple Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Keanu Reeves is in a good mood while interacting with photographers on March 15 in New York City.

05 of 80 Nose for News Courtesy Lester Holt's dog Lucy joins him for an episode of NBC's Nightly News: Kids Edition in N.Y.C.

06 of 80 Dinner with a Cause Amy Sussman/Getty Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin get all dressed up for the March 14 Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit dinner in West Hollywood.

07 of 80 Booking It Courtesy Kathy Hilton hosts a launch party in Los Angeles for author Emberli Pridham and her new children's book, A Real Life Fairytale: Princess Diana.

08 of 80 Take a Seat Courtesy Kate Upton and a friend pose for a photo at the amfAR Palm Beach Gala, where guests sipped Clase Azul Tequila.

09 of 80 Workin' the Bump Backgrid Second-time parents-to-be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are arm-in-arm after enjoying a meal at Bottega Louie in West Hollywood on March 15.

10 of 80 Boss Moves Gary I Rothstein/UPI/Shutterstock Pamela Anderson walks the runway during the Boss spring/summer 2023 fashion show at the Herald Plaza in Miami on March 15.

11 of 80 All White Everything The Image Direct Demi Lovato strikes a pose while at the Hugo Boss show in Miami on March 5.

12 of 80 At the Theater Phillip Faraone/Getty Sophia Lillis and Chris Pine attend a special L.A. screening and reception of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on March 15.

13 of 80 Guest with the Most Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Keira Knightley plays a game with Jimmy Fallon during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on March 15.

14 of 80 For the Kids Leon Bennett/Getty Wilmer Valderrama and LL Cool J attend The Alliance for Children's Rights 31st Annual Champions for Children Gala at The Beverly Hilton in California on March 15.

15 of 80 Carpet Arrivals Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Jake McDorman, Betty Gilpin and Andy McQueen arrive for the world premiere of Mrs. Davis during the SXSW festival in Austin on March 14.

16 of 80 Dynamic Trio Danielle Del Valle/Getty Brantley Gilbert, Jelly Roll and Struggle Jennings perform onstage at the New Faces of Country Music Dinner during CRS 2023 in Nashville on March 15.

17 of 80 Officer On Duty The image direct Patrick Dempsey dons a glossy uniform on March 14 on the Toronto set of his new movie directed by Eli Roth and costarring Addison Rae.

18 of 80 Bundled Up Backgrid Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively head out for a stroll in N.Y.C. on March 15.

19 of 80 Hair Flair Joe Maher/Getty Looking colorful in a purple suit with his neon-dyed hair, Jason Derulo poses at the Project Icon Press Launch in London on March 15.

20 of 80 Staying in Shape Splash News Online Shawn Mendes shows off his muscles outside of an L.A. gym on March 15.

21 of 80 Winter Wardrobe Backgrid Kelly Bensimon looks warm and chic in a fur coat and leather shorts while making a coffee run in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on March 15.

22 of 80 A Different Look Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable in prosthetics on the set of his upcoming HBO series The Penguin on March 15 in New York City.

23 of 80 Into the Weeds Backgrid Melissa McCarthy smiles in N.Y.C. on March 14 while filming Bernard & the Genie, her upcoming remake of the '90s comedy film of the same name.

24 of 80 Say Cheese! Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Billie Eilish strikes a cutesy pose at the Los Angeles premiere of Swarm on March 14.

25 of 80 Man at Work MediaPunch Dominique Fishback delights Chloe Bailey by playfully putting Donald Glover to work while at the L.A. premiere of Swarm on March 14.

26 of 80 Bright and Sprightly The Image Direct Keira Knightley appears to be in high spirits while arriving at the screening of her new movie Boston Strangler in New York City on March 14.

27 of 80 In the Shadows BFA Carrie Coon arrives at 20th Century Studios and The Cinema Society's special screening of Boston Strangler on March 14.

28 of 80 Perfected Smolders JC Olivera/Getty Kit Harington and Gemma Chan work the cameras at the Extrapolations red carpet premiere event in Los Angeles on March 14.

29 of 80 Main Man Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Rapper Method Man attends the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 cast reception at the Public Hotel in New York City on March 14.

30 of 80 Teen Icons jesse Grant/Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar, Tyler Posey and his girlfriend Phem attend the Wolf Pack screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 14.

31 of 80 Committed to the Role Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Bryan Cranston and host Jimmy Fallon play German DJs during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on March 14.

32 of 80 Seeing Double Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic Zachary Levi playfully digs for gold from a poster of Shazam! Fury of the Gods at the film's premiere in Los Angeles on March 14.

33 of 80 Mother-Daughter Date Bruce Glikas/WireImage Hillary and Chelsea Clinton pose with their Playbills while at the Some Like it Hot Broadway show in New York City on March 14.

34 of 80 On the Road Courtesy Carrie Underwood rocks the stage with Jimmie Allen to perform the title track from her Denim & Rhinestones album during the L.A. stop of her tour on March 13.

35 of 80 Snow Way Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA Melissa McCarthy hits the snowy N.Y.C. streets to film Bernard and the Genie on March 14.

36 of 80 With Love Travis P Ball/Getty Troy Kotsur shares a sweet message at the 'Daddy Issues in Film' panel at SXSW in Austin on March 14.

37 of 80 Sister Act Raymond Hall/GC Images Sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton stay in step in N.Y.C. on March 14.

38 of 80 Violet Hour The Image Direct Addison Rae has her hands full in Los Angeles on March 13.

39 of 80 On the Mic George Pimentel/Shutterstock Avril Lavigne returns to her native Canada for the JUNO Awards on March 13, where she took home the fan choice award.

40 of 80 Jamming Out George Pimentel/Shutterstock Simu Liu pulls out a guitar while hosting the 2023 JUNO Awards on March 13 in Edmonton, Canada.

41 of 80 Sign Here Gary Miller/WireImage On day four of Austin's 2023 SXSW festival, Tilda Swinton greets fans at the March 13 world premiere of her new comedy Problemista.

42 of 80 Medal Moment Victoria Jones/Getty During his investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on March 14, Sir Brian May flaunts his new Knight Bachelor title bestowed upon him by King Charles III for service in music and charity.

43 of 80 All Dressed Up, Somewhere to Go Roy Rochlin/Getty Jonathan Van Ness and his husband, Mark Peacock, spend date night at N.Y.C.'s Rainbow Room to celebrate influencer Dylan Mulvaney's one-night-only variety show Day 365 Live! on March 13.

44 of 80 Jump for Joy Courtesy RX3 Aaron Rodgers gets some air time with members of his flag football team at his RX3 charity flag football tournament in Newport Beach, Calif. Rodgers and other celebrity players raised more than $1.5 million for charities including The Boys and Girls Club.

45 of 80 In Character The IMage direct Back to Black star Marisa Abela shoots scenes in London's Camden neighborhood on March 13, in costume as Amy Winehouse in the upcoming biopic of the late British singer.

46 of 80 Pop Princess Among Queens Courtesy Ahead of her Broadway debut in the upcoming production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, singer JoJo pays a visit to the queens of SIX at their March 12 performance in N.Y.C.

47 of 80 Music Makers Courtesy Chance the Rapper shows off his theatrical style with two Lion King cast members – L Steven Taylor, who plays Mufasa, and Zinhle Dube, who plays Rafiki – after seeing the Broadway musical with his family

48 of 80 Style and Smiles BauerGriffin/INSTARimages Married street style icons Justin and Hailey Bieber make running errands look chic on March 13 in L.A.

49 of 80 SXSW Stars Amanda Stronza/Getty Angela Sarafyan, Natalia del Riego and Keanu Reeves pose upon arrival at the SXSW screening of Hail Mary at the annual conference and festival in Austin on March 13.

50 of 80 In the Bag Backgrid New mom Paris Hilton has a moment in N.Y.C. on March 13.

51 of 80 Happy to Be Here Jason Bollenbacher/Getty Guillermo Diaz and Katie Lowes attend the Unpacking the Toolbox: 10 Years of Scandal panel during the 2023 SXSW festival in Austin on March 13.

52 of 80 Sing Thing Danielle Del Valle/Getty Carly Pearce performs during the CRS Honors at the Omni Nashville Hotel on March 13.

53 of 80 Bowled Over Courtesy Singer Jimmie Allen shows off another skill, trying his hand at the first inaugural Go Bowling! PBA NASCAR Invitational at Arizona's Phoenix Raceway on March 12.

54 of 80 Fit for a Queen Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Oscar nominee Angela Bassett glows as she gets into her final glam ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

55 of 80 A Royal Pair Splash News Online Elizabeth Debicki and Rufus Kampa film season 6 of The Crown as Princess Diana and Prince William on March 12 in London.

56 of 80 Head in the Game Gary Miller/WireImage Chris Pine flashes a smile at the premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves during SXSW in Austin on March 10.

57 of 80 Newlywed Bliss The image direct Braunwyn Windham-Burke kisses Jennifer Spinner on March 12 while out shopping in Palm Desert, California, weeks after the pair's Vegas wedding.

58 of 80 Fanfare Jun Sato/WireImage Louis Tomlinson poses with fans outside of the premiere of his film All of Those Voices in Tokyo on March 13.

59 of 80 Sporty Accessory Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Heather Morris rocks a hot pink ensemble paired with a bedazzled basketball purse at the world premiere of Cora Bora at SXSW in Austin on March 12.

60 of 80 Feelin' Blue? Bruce Glikas/WireImage Shakira strikes a pose with members of the Blue Man Group backstage at The Astor Place Theatre in New York City on March 12.

61 of 80 Taking the Reins The image direct Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna Teddi Mellencamp competes at the desert horse park exhibit in Thermal, California, over the weekend.

62 of 80 Date Night Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA Elton John and husband David Furnish attend the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at the Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10 in Los Angeles.

63 of 80 Good as Hell LUKE / SplashNews.com Lizzo leaves her hotel ahead of her sold-out concert at the Manchester AO Arena in Manchester, England, on March 12.

64 of 80 Goofing Off Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart arrive at the 14th annual Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel on March 11.

65 of 80 Ballin' Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Idris Elba reacts after Malik Beasley of the Los Angeles Lakers scores a three-pointer, while his wife, Sabrina Elba, looks on during a game against the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena on March 10 in L.A.

66 of 80 Late Night Lady Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Shakira and DJ Bizarrap appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 10 in New York City.

67 of 80 Date Night Randy Shropshire/Getty for CAA Rita Ora and Taika Waititi enjoy a date night while attending the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10 in Los Angeles.

68 of 80 Palling Around Randy Shropshire/Getty for CAA Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde attend the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at the Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10 in Los Angeles.

69 of 80 Work It Eva Longoria. Nicola Gell/Getty for SXSW Eva Longoria attends the Raising the Bar: Public-Private Partnerships, Unlocking Career Success event during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10 in Texas.

70 of 80 Peace Out Daniel Boczarski/Variety via Getty Eric André attends Variety's Power of Comedy event, presented by Inspire Brands, at The Creek and The Cave on March 10 in Austin, Texas, during SXSW.

71 of 80 Chris Takes Texas Frazer Harrison/Getty for SXSW Chris Pine attends the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves world premiere during SXSW 2023 at The Paramount Theater on March 10 in Austin, Texas.

72 of 80 Dress for Success Tracey Benson Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka are named 2023 Style Icons by Dress for Success Palm Beach at the organization's Style for Hope fundraising luncheon in Florida on March 10, when they celebrated by styling Fiona Panton.

73 of 80 School's in Session Michael Buckner/Getty Quinta Brunson and Lisa Ann Walter look regal while at the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on March 10.

74 of 80 Queen Things Singer Andra Day attends Habitat L.A.'s 2023 Los Angeles Builders Ball in all black on March 8.

75 of 80 Bringing the Laughs Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Chelsea Handler is cheery while giving the keynote during the 2023 SXSW conference and festival at the Austin Convention Center on March 10 in Texas.

76 of 80 Curtain Call Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Scott Foley attends The Thanksgiving Play press event at Redeye Grill on March 10 in New York City.

77 of 80 Under the Radar The Image Direct Zoë Kravitz wears a baseball cap, black trench coat and thick sunglasses while on a stroll in New York City on March 8.

78 of 80 Versace Flexing Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Elton John, Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus huddle at the starry Versace fashion show in Los Angeles on March 9.

79 of 80 Lovers on the Carpet Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Cher and her beau Alexander Edwards pose for photos at the Versace fashion show on March 9 in L.A.