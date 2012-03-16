Star Tracks: Friday, March 16, 2012

Klum dons a mighty headdress at a UNICEF karaoke benefit in L.A. Plus: Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

1 of 15

DANCE FEVER

Credit: Splash News Online

Party on! Heidi Klum dons one festive headdress while dancing alongside Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at UNICEF's Playlist with the A-List event at L.A.'s El Rey Theatre on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

OPENING ACT

Credit: Rolf Mueller/face to face

Emma Stone positively beams Thursday while making her arrival at the opening night of boyfriend Andrew Garfield's Broadway play, Death of a Salesman, in New York.

3 of 15

BONJOUR, TRIBUTES!

Credit: Villiard/Sipa

Jennifer Lawrence is one lucky girl at the Paris premiere of The Hunger Games with heartthrob costars, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson, who all take their hotly-anticipated flick overseas at the city's Cinema Gaumont Marignan on Thursday night.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

SEEING STARS

Credit: x17online

She's golden! Jennifer Lopez enjoys her shining moment during a starry date night out with her man of the moment, Casper Smart, Thursday night in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement

5 of 15

MARK UP

Credit: David Durocher/WENN

After getting bromantic with costar Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum hangs with some pen pals Thursday outside the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio in Hollywood, where he discussed his just-released flick, 21 Jump Street.

6 of 15

THREE FOR THE ROAD

Credit: Ramey

Ashlee Simpson spends time with her two favorite guys, 3-year-old son Bronx and boyfriend Vincent Piazza, in New York City on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

STEPPING OUT

Credit: WENN

After celebrating the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, Prince Harry keeps the party going at London's The Brompton Club early Friday morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

Tyra Banks shares a hearty laugh with Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, who recently settled a custody dispute with ex Adam Dell, at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's annual Blossom Ball in New York on Thursday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

BABY'S DAY OUT

Credit: AKM-GSI

Paparazzi magnet Jessica Alba shields daughter Haven, 7 months, from the cameras Thursday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

FRENCH CONNECTION

Credit: INF

Drew Barrymore and fiancé Will Kopelman continue to enjoy Paris while taking a stroll Thursday through the historic Saint-Germain district.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

ROCKING THE MIC

Credit: Olivier Douliery/Abaca

Following an audience with Congress, George Clooney meets with reporters Thursday after discussing the violence in Sudan with President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

BLUSHING BEAUTY

Credit: Stephen Lock/Polaris

After a friendly hockey match, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pretties up for her arrival at the Dulwich Picture Gallery in London on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

LOVERS' LANE

Credit: Bauer Griffin

Michael Fassbender stays in sync with reported love, Shame costar Nicole Beharie, in New York's SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

CARRY ON

Credit: AKM-GSI

After calling it quits with Eduardo Cruz, Eva Longoria struts her stuff in Beverly Hills Thursday, which happens to be her 37th birthday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

WHITE HAUTE

Credit: JosiahW/Splash News Online

Jada Pinkett Smith brightens up the streets of New York with a fab ensemble while promoting new music from her band Wicked Wisdom on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff