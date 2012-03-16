Star Tracks: Friday, March 16, 2012
DANCE FEVER
Party on! Heidi Klum dons one festive headdress while dancing alongside Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at UNICEF's Playlist with the A-List event at L.A.'s El Rey Theatre on Thursday.
OPENING ACT
Emma Stone positively beams Thursday while making her arrival at the opening night of boyfriend Andrew Garfield's Broadway play, Death of a Salesman, in New York.
BONJOUR, TRIBUTES!
Jennifer Lawrence is one lucky girl at the Paris premiere of The Hunger Games with heartthrob costars, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson, who all take their hotly-anticipated flick overseas at the city's Cinema Gaumont Marignan on Thursday night.
SEEING STARS
She's golden! Jennifer Lopez enjoys her shining moment during a starry date night out with her man of the moment, Casper Smart, Thursday night in Beverly Hills.
MARK UP
After getting bromantic with costar Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum hangs with some pen pals Thursday outside the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio in Hollywood, where he discussed his just-released flick, 21 Jump Street.
THREE FOR THE ROAD
Ashlee Simpson spends time with her two favorite guys, 3-year-old son Bronx and boyfriend Vincent Piazza, in New York City on Thursday.
STEPPING OUT
After celebrating the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, Prince Harry keeps the party going at London's The Brompton Club early Friday morning.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Tyra Banks shares a hearty laugh with Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, who recently settled a custody dispute with ex Adam Dell, at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's annual Blossom Ball in New York on Thursday.
BABY'S DAY OUT
Paparazzi magnet Jessica Alba shields daughter Haven, 7 months, from the cameras Thursday in Los Angeles.
FRENCH CONNECTION
Drew Barrymore and fiancé Will Kopelman continue to enjoy Paris while taking a stroll Thursday through the historic Saint-Germain district.
ROCKING THE MIC
Following an audience with Congress, George Clooney meets with reporters Thursday after discussing the violence in Sudan with President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C.
BLUSHING BEAUTY
After a friendly hockey match, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pretties up for her arrival at the Dulwich Picture Gallery in London on Thursday.
LOVERS' LANE
Michael Fassbender stays in sync with reported love, Shame costar Nicole Beharie, in New York's SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.
CARRY ON
After calling it quits with Eduardo Cruz, Eva Longoria struts her stuff in Beverly Hills Thursday, which happens to be her 37th birthday.
WHITE HAUTE
Jada Pinkett Smith brightens up the streets of New York with a fab ensemble while promoting new music from her band Wicked Wisdom on Thursday.