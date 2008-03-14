Star Tracks - Friday, March 14, 2008
SOAKING IT UP
Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz bask in the sun – and in each other's company –while sticking close at the start of their Jamaican vacation earlier this week. And
Simpson could use the relaxation: She's been busily promoting her upcoming album
Bittersweet World in New York and Miami.
'SHO' OFF
Sarah Jessica Parker raises her trophy high, earning the inaugural ShoWest Vanguard Award Thursday during the final night of the Las Vegas industry convention. Excited – but perplexed – about her award, the Sex and the City star told reporters, "I will try desperately to be worthy and deserving."
CASTING COUCH
Paris Hilton takes a seat to deliver some big news: She's returning to television! The heiress announces her Apprentice-style MTV reality show, Paris Hilton's My New BFF, tracking her search for a sidekick, during a party Thursday at a house in the Hollywood Hills. But what about Nicole Richie? "Nicole is my best friend and my sister, so she understands," Hilton told PEOPLE. "She's at home with her baby."
STUNT MAN
Daniel Craig almost makes a splash as James Bond, jumping from a moving boat while filming Quantum of Solace in Panama on Thursday.
FRIEND OF MINE
Lily Allen and her friend – English model Agyness Deyn – cut loose Thursday night, hitting up London clubs Bungalow 8 and Punk.
DOLLED UP
Diddy is no sucker. The music mogul delights contestants from Pussycat Dolls Present: Girlicious at the group's Fall 2008 fashion show in Culver City, Calif., on Thursday.
PET PROJECT
Owen Wilson, who's filming Marley amp Me – about a naughty, but loveable dog – in Miami, gets ready to pounce on the beach Thursday.
UP FOR GRABS
Mom-to-be Minnie Driver lets Ellen DeGeneres get a handle on her baby bump during an appearance on the talk show scheduled to air March 17. But is the actress having a boy or a girl? "I'm hoping for a girl," she tells the talk show host. "I think it's a girl."
SUITED UP
Neil Patrick Harris takes in the scene while celebrating the spring premiere of his show How I Met Your Mother Thursday at the Palihouse Holloway, a West Hollywood hotel. The sitcom welcomes a big guest star in an upcoming episode: Britney Spears. "She has a good sense of comedy," Harris told PEOPLE about working with the pop star.
WHITE STRIPES
Miley Cyrus shows her stripes on Tuesday, stopping at Paty's restaurant in Toluca Lake, Calif., for a family breakfast before heading into an L.A. recording studio.
WEATHERING THE STORM
Channeling Audrey Hepburn, Leighton Meester gets caught in the rain while filming a Breakfast at Tiffany's-style scene for Gossip Girl in New York City on Thursday.
FACE OFF
Mischa Barton faces off with a larger-than-life poster of herself Thursday in Barcelona, where where she presented her latest film, Closing the Ring.
HOT COUTURE
Isla Fisher dons yet another colorful costume – and a hot white Gucci purse – on Manhattan set of her new film, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Wednesday.
NAME BRAND
It's her bag, baby! Paris flaunts her monogrammed collection – with a purse and T-shirt – while out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
STUCK ON YOU
Penélope Cruz and her lookalike sister Ménica stick together to launch their Spring/Summer 2008 Collection for Mango, "Penélope amp Ménica Cruz for MNG," Thursday, in their Madrid, Spain hometown.
WHAT'S MY NAME?
MTV's Total Request Live is a place where everybody knows your name. Snoop Dogg – in New York on Tuesday – rocks the mic with his name in jewels and an initialed hoodie.