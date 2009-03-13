Star Tracks: Friday, March 13, 2009
STANDING TALL
Jewel isn't letting a little injury keep her down! The singer – who dropped out of Dancing with the Stars after fracturing a tibia in both legs – steps out to lunch at the Ivy in Los Angeles Thursday with a smile – and a crutch for support.
SETTING THE SCENE
He does come out in the daylight! Robert Pattinson – who recently said he's happily single – channels his vampire alter ego Edward Cullen on the set of New Moon, shooting Wednesday in Vancouver.
DARK MOOD
Leaving her blonde locks behind, Fergie debuts a longer, darker do at the March of Dimes Beauty Ball at New York City's Cipriani 42nd Street on Thursday. The singer and her Black Eyed Peas bandmates also performed at the event, which benefited the children's charity.
STEP UP
Gwyneth Paltrow keeps her look simply chic in a belted trenchcoat as she arrives to her London hotel on Friday.
IT'S A SIGN!
High School Musical star Corbin Bleu makes his mark during an autograph-signing session Thursday at New York City's WPIX 11 morning show after promoting his just-released album, Speed of Light.
TABLE TALK
Prince William brings his empathy – and charm – to the table, entertaining formerly homeless teen Emilyn Hutchinson while hosting a dinner Thursday for the homeless youth charity Centrepoint at London's St. James's Palace.
'FAST' FRIENDS
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker reunite on the red carpet Thursday at the premiere of their action-flick sequel Fast amp Furious in Universal City, Calif. The film, which reteams members of the 2001 movie's original cast, hits theaters April 3.
CAST OF 'CHARACTERS'
Mena Suvari, Christian Siriano and Lucy Liu (in Rachel Roy) make a stylish trio Thursday at the launch event for American Character: A Photographic Journey, a photography book featuring extraordinary people from all walks of life, at the Stephan Weiss Studio in New York City.
IN THE PINK
Though she recently said her return to the red carpet is "terrifying," a flower-toting Julia Roberts handles the spotlight with grace after a Paris screening of her film Duplicity on Thursday.
GET A GRIP
Talk about an adrenaline rush! Angelina Jolie dangles off the side of a building as she continues her stunt-filled shoot of the spy thriller Salt in New York City on Thursday.
BABY'S DAY OUT
Nicole Kidman treats 8-month-old daughter Sunday Rose to an outdoor adventure, visiting a Gymboree Play amp Music center in Nashville on Tuesday. Kidman's husband Keith Urban recently laughed off rumors of a second pregnancy, saying he's "definitely not" expecting.
FEELING BLUE
Adding a bit of color to her day, Lily Allen sees the world through a pair of bright blue sunglasses as she leaves her London home on Thursday.
FUR SURE
Jessica Alba glams up – in a Miu Miu satin dress and shaggy fur jacket – to attend the fashion line's ready-to-wear show Thursday during Paris Fashion Week. The day before, the actress took a casual bike tour through the City of Light.
FAMILY AFFAIR
What a character! Enlisting the help of Disney's own Tigger, Melissa Joan Hart celebrates her son Braydon's first birthday alongside husband Mark Wilkerson and 2-year-old big brother Mason at the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, Calif., on Thursday.
THE LUXE LIFE
Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester kicks back with a good read on Thursday, testing out a Sony Reader Digital Book during a visit with a personal consultant for Sony Cierge, a VIP membership program, in New York City.