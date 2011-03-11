Star Tracks: Friday, March 11, 2011

The actress flaunts her slim figure in N.Y.C. Plus: Alanis Morissette, Matthew McConaughey and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

HIP CHECK

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

A slimmed-down Raven-Symoné flaunts her body in a curve-hugging little black dress Thursday during the ABC Family upfront presentation at New York's Beauty amp Essex restaurant.

2 of 15

PRECIOUS CARGO

Credit: SCott A/Keola/Bauer-Griffin

Hey there, sleepyhead! New mom Alanis Morissette cradles son Ever, 2 months, Thursday while taking a walk in Brentwood, Calif.

3 of 15

MIDDLE MAN

Credit: Tsuni/Gamma

Matthew McConaughey hits the red carpet with two lovely ladies Thursday – partner Camila Alves and mom Kay – at the L.A. premiere of The Lincoln Lawyer. The legal drama, which costars Ryan Phillippe, hits theaters March 18.

4 of 15

LUNCH LADIES

Credit: Flynet

Someone's having a good day! An expectant Jessica Alba and 2½-year-old daughter Honor can't help but smile during their lunch date Thursday in Beverly Hills.

5 of 15

FILM FORUM

Credit: Flynet

It's movie night for Renée Zellweger, who glams it up at the 2011 Texas Film Hall of Fame awards in Austin, Texas, where she was an honoree.

6 of 15

'MARCH'-ING ORDERS

Credit: GSI Media

A leather-clad George Clooney takes his cup of joe to-go while on a break from filming The Ides of March Thursday in Detroit.

7 of 15

UP IN ARMS

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

After celebrating famed designer Michael Kors during Paris Fashion Week, Jennifer Hudson keeps on singing at Nickelodeon's upfront presentation Thursday in New York.

8 of 15

MUSIC MATES

Credit: John Lamparski/WireImage

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal make it a date night Thursday, attending a gala at New York's Brooklyn Academy of Music.

9 of 15

LIP SERVICE

Credit: GSI Media

Zac Efron steps out for breakfast Wednesday in West Hollywood sporting an oatmeal-colored sweater, shorts and a brand-new accessory: a mustache!

10 of 15

FASHION PLATE

Credit: Fame

Fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker opts for a comfy, casual look while grabbing food on the set of her comedy I Don't Know How She Does It Wednesday in Boston.

11 of 15

BUNDLE OF JOY

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Meanwhile, with 1-month-old son Max strapped safely to her chest, her Sex and the City costar Cynthia Nixon goes on a tulip run in New York City on Wednesday.

12 of 15

CAMERA READY

Credit: Juan Sharma/Miguel Aguilar/Pacific Coast News

Making even the gym look glamorous, budding pop star Kim Kardashian is ready to work out Thursday in Hollywood, rocking a color-coordinated ensemble.

13 of 15

THINK PINK

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kelly Ripa makes time for tea Thursday at New York's Plaza Hotel, where the Live! star hosted an event for the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.

14 of 15

'ROCK' ON

Credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, an expectant Jane Krakowski and Tracy Morgan celebrate 30 Rock's 100th episode Thursday with one sky-high cake at Silvercup Studios in New York.

15 of 15

DRINK UP

Credit: Splash News Online

Christina Ricci keeps hydrated on the set of her latest project, a pilot for the ABC series Pan Am, Thursday in New York.

By People Staff