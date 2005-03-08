Star Tracks - Friday, March 11, 2005
GIRL'S BEST FRIEND
Lindsay Lohan sports a cuddly new accessory – her puppy – as she leaves a New York City studio where she was filming a scene for her upcoming romantic comedy Just My Luck on Thursday.
FIRST-CLASS TRAVEL
All hail the queen! Paris Hilton makes like royalty as she gets a lift from some muscular college students during an appearance at MTV's spring break festivities in Cancun, Mexico, on Thursday.
BABY ON BOARD
Seal carries some precious cargo – fiancée Heidi Klum's 10-month-old daughter Leni – as the couple finishes shopping at Los Angeles store Fred Segal before heading off to Target on Thursday.
ALL SMILES
Sandra Bullock flashes her winning grin at the London premiere of Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous on Wednesday (the sequel to 2000's hit film opens stateside on March 24). Also on hand for the opening: pal Hugh Grant, who came to support his Two Weeks Notice costar.
SPRING TRAINING
Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon are cheered on as they host MTV's annual spring break special (and promote their Boston Red-Sox love story Fever Pitch) in Cancun, Mexico, on Wednesday. The film opens April 8, just in time for baseball season.
CHILLIN' IN NYC
Mary-Kate Olsen, who recently started an internship with famed photographer Annie Leibovitz as part of her New York University requirements, braves the frigid temperatures in New York on Wednesday.
SIDE BY SIDE
Jennifer Garner takes a cue from her Alias costar, Broadway vet Victor Garber, as the two warble their way through a selection from Side by Side by Sondheim at the Alzheimer's Association benefit in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
GETTING CLOSURE
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey head out to attend the Hollywood wrap party for their reality series Newlyweds on Thursday. Mr. and Mrs. Lachey, who wed in 2002, haven't decided if they'll do a fourth season of the MTV series.
FRIENDS, INDEED
Onetime TV spouses Courteney Cox Arquette and Matthew Perry share a bonding afternoon Tuesday in Los Angeles, where they had lunch at gourmet cafe Joan's on Third.
DADDY'S GIRLS
Lionel Richie is one happy dad as he dines with beautiful daughters Nicole, 23, and Sofia, 6, in Beverly Hills Tuesday (Sofia's mom is Richie's estranged wife, Diane). The trio didn't just gather for grub: They were also being photographed for the U.K. version of Glamour magazine.