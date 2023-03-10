Sheryl Lee Ralph Twirls in L.A., Plus Jenna Ortega, Jessica Chastain, Kristin Davis and More

01 of 80 Walking on Sunshine Sheryl Lee Ralph playfully shows off her orange dress at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

02 of 80 Live from New York Jenna Ortega wears her new Adidas line as she arrives at NBC Studios on March 9 for Saturday Night Live rehearsals ahead of her hosting gig this weekend.

03 of 80 Center Stage Jessica Chastain sports a black velvet dress featuring a collar decorated with pearls at the opening night of her play, A Doll's House, on March 8 on Broadway.

04 of 80 Pretty in Pink Dressed in a pink coat and Chanel bag, Kristin Davis frolics in fake snow on the set of And Just Like That... in New York City on March 9.

05 of 80 Power Pose Teyana Taylor and Lena Waithe attend the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

06 of 80 Hats Off Billy Porter is bundled up in New York City wearing a pink and green suit draped in a black coat and topped with a fluffy hat on March 9.

07 of 80 Dog Days Margaret Cho — with her dog in tow —flashes a wave outside of The View in New York City on March 9.

08 of 80 Cheek to Cheek Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Julia Garner and Halle Bailey are all smiles at Vanity Fair and TikTok's Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 8.

09 of 80 Feeling Floral MEGA Dressed in her Carrie Bradshaw best, Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of And Just Like That... in New York City on March 8.

10 of 80 Time to Shine Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock Angela Bassett is a vision in purple at the TIME Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles.

11 of 80 Ladies' Night Stefanie Keenan/Getty A glowing Phoebe Bridgers smiles from her table at the TIME Women of the Year Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on March 8.

12 of 80 A Time to Celebrate Stefanie Keenan/Getty Oscar nominee Cate Blanchett addresses the crowd at the TIME Women of the Year Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on March 8.

13 of 80 Man of the Hour Noam Galai/Getty Idris Elba poses at the U.S. premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun at the Paris Theatre in New York City on March 8.

14 of 80 Good Morning, New York! Backgrid Kerry Washington flashes a smile at the Today show in New York City wearing a white fur coat paired with a mini dress and white stiletto heels on March 8.

15 of 80 All in Good Fun Dominik Bindl/Getty Nick Kroll, Richard Kind and Ike Barinholtz have a blast while visiting 92NY in New York City to discuss History of the World, Part II on March 8.

17 of 80 Backstage Bliss Bruce Glikas/WireImage Glenn Close joins the cast of Broadway's Some Like It Hot backstage at The Shubert Theatre on March 8.

18 of 80 Major(s) Moment John Harrington Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston shares a friendly sparring moment with Creed III's Jonathan Majors at the launch of the new Army brand, reinventing "Be All You Can Be" in Washington, D.C., on March 8.

19 of 80 Photo Finish Courtesy Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin poses with fiancé Thomas Jacobs to celebrate his completion of the half marathon at Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Las Vegas.

20 of 80 Dramatic Entrance Tristan Fewings/WireImage Florence Pugh flaunts her flowy sleeves at the London premiere of her film A Good Person at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 8.

21 of 80 Movie Star & Movie Maker Isa Foltin/Getty John Wick: Chapter 4 star Keanu Reeves poses with his director, Chad Stahelski, at the March 8 premiere of their film at the Zoo Palast auditorium in Berlin.

22 of 80 Before the Big Night Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Upcoming Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel speaks to the press before the official Oscars red carpet is rolled out in front of the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on March 8.

23 of 80 Buddy Buddy Jason Mendez/Getty Andy Cohen and Ike Barinholtz pay a visit to SiriusXM Studios on March 8 in N.Y.C.

24 of 80 Windy City The Image Direct Eva Longoria looks effortlessly stylish in a neutral-toned blazer with matching trousers while out and about in New York City on March 7.

25 of 80 Team Players Gilbert Flores/Getty Ted Lasso stars Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis pose for a photo at the Los Angeles premiere of their show's third season on March 7.

26 of 80 Selfie Squad Backgrid Dua Lipa and pals Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson snap a photo sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, where they watched the New York Knicks play the Charlotte Hornets on March 7.

27 of 80 Game Face The Image Direct Dressing to her name, Pink serves it up during the Desert Smash celebrity tennis match in La Quinta, California, on March 7, with Robin Thicke and tennis pros Vika Azarenka and Grigor Dimitrov (not pictured).

28 of 80 Dinner Guest Matching the background in shades of green and gray, LaKeith Stanfield poses at the EBONY Oscar Week Dinner at Pendry West Hollywood on March 7.

29 of 80 Culinary Royalty Bryan Bedder/Getty French chef Daniel Boulud and Martha Stewart celebrate the March 7 opening of N.Y.C.'s new luxury destination designed for American Express Centurion card holders, Centurion New York.

30 of 80 Mod in the Midwest Scott Legato/Getty Newly single Mod Sun hypes up his Detroit audience while performing in the Michigan city on March 7.

31 of 80 Blue Carpet Beauty Gilbert Flores/Getty In a glamorous flowing black jumpsuit, Hannah Waddingham stuns as she arrives at the season 3 premiere of Ted Lasso in L.A. on March 7.

32 of 80 Singing in the Southern Hemisphere Naomi Rahim/WireImage Looking ethereal under the spotlight, Florence Welch belts it out during a March 8 performance in Melbourne, Australia.

33 of 80 Singer in the Rain Neil Mockford/GC Images Brunette beauty Ellie Goulding braves the London rain as she leaves Capital Radio Studios on March 8.

34 of 80 Suited Up Priscilla Presley poses at an advanced screening of Netflix's Agent Elvis on March 7 in Los Angeles.

35 of 80 Style Abroad Looking chic in a trench coat and burgundy skirt and blouse set, Jessica Alba stuns at Miu Miu's show on March 7 as part of Paris Fashion Week.

36 of 80 Pit Bull Pal The Image Direct Justin Theroux bundles up in a beanie and bomber jacket to take his canine confidante Kuma out for a stroll through New York City on March 7.

37 of 80 Cats and the City Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker is joined by a feline companion on the set of And Just Like That… in New York City on March. 7.

38 of 80 Red Hot Diggzy/Splash News Online Padma Lakshmi steps out in New York City on March 7 in an all-red look, accompanied by her dog — in a matching ensemble!

39 of 80 In Disguise Gotham/GC Images Oscar nominee Colin Farrell is unrecognizable while filming The Penguin in New York City on March 7.

40 of 80 Triple Threat Gareth Cattermole/Getty Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler stun on the red carpet at the U.K. special screening of Shazam! Fury of the Gods at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on March 7.

41 of 80 Megawatt Smiles Gilbert Flores/Getty Amber Riley and Yvette Nicole Brown smile wide at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast at the Beverly Hilton on March 7.

42 of 80 A Night of Music Rob Kim/Getty Ukrainian singer Eugene Hutz and director Jim Jarmusch pose together backstage at The GRAMMY Museum's A New York Evening with Gogol Bordello, Hutz's band, at National Sawdust in New York City on March 6.

43 of 80 Seeing Double Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette have a special mother-daughter night out at the March 6 premiere of Scream VI in N.Y.C.

44 of 80 Scream Queens MediaPunch/Shutterstock Also celebrating the film, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera pose together at the premiere of Scream VI on March 6.

45 of 80 Très Chic Pierre Suu/Getty Penélope Cruz flashes a smile at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7.

46 of 80 Splish Splash Backgrid Sydney Sweeney stuns in a white bikini while filming scenes for an untitled project in Sydney, Australia, with Glen Powell on March 7.

47 of 80 Beach Day Backgrid Glen Powell wades in the water at the beach in Sydney, Australia, while filming scenes with Sydney Sweeney on MArch 7.

48 of 80 Homeward Bound Media-Mode/Splash News Online Chris Hemsworth stays shielded from the sun in a baseball hat and sunglasses while spending time on the beach in Byron Bay, Australia, on March 7.

49 of 80 Bumping Along Michael Simon/Shutterstock Rumer Willis shows off her growing baby bump while posing in a bikini in Los Angeles.

50 of 80 Suited Up The Image Direct Rocking a dark green pantsuit, Eva Longoria steps out in New York City on March 6.

51 of 80 All That Glitters John Lamparski/Getty Sutton Foster takes the stage in a shimmering green gown at the Roundabout Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on March 6.

52 of 80 All in the Family Araya Doheny/Getty Christina Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger pose together at Visionary Women's International Women's Day Celebration in Los Angeles on March 6.

53 of 80 Not So Ruff Christopher Peterson/Splash News online Jerry O'Connell bends down to give a pup at CBS Studios some love in New York City on March 6.

54 of 80 Need for Speed Courtesy Zoey Deutch and Regé-Jean Page pose together at the Audi Activesphere Concept in Aspen during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Celebration on March 4.

55 of 80 Lights, Camera... Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA Amy Schumer keeps warm on the N.Y.C. set of Life & Beth dressed in a winter coat and beanie on March 6.

56 of 80 Acting Pals Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane pose for photographers at the premiere of John Wick Chapter 4 in London on March 6.

57 of 80 Young Money Reunion Courtesy Lil Wayne closes out the Gopuff Stage for the night by bringing out Nicki Minaj to perform "Bed Rock" and other hits at Rolling Loud California in L.A. on March 5.

58 of 80 Tongue Out Courtesy Coi Leray sets the stage on fire during day three of Rolling Loud California in L.A. on March 5.

59 of 80 Always Stylish Gotham/GC Images A comfy Katie Holmes is spotted out and about in New York City on March 6.

60 of 80 Empire State of Mind Noam Galai/Getty The cast of Scream VI — Devyn Nekoda, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion and Tony Revolori — visits the Empire State Building while in the Big Apple on March 6.

61 of 80 Blast Off Courtesy Tyler Posey has a ball during a party at the Avalon hosted by the Emo Nite crew on March 3 in Hollywood.

62 of 80 Toned Up Louis Grasse/SPP/Shutterstock Jake Gyllenhaal shows off his impeccable physique as he shoots scenes for the upcoming movie Roadhouse at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on March 3.

63 of 80 Fashionable Friends Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Zendaya and Pharrell Williams attend the Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week on March 6.

64 of 80 The Moment David Brendan Hall Jonathan Majors is honored with the Rising Star Award at the 21st Annual Texas Film Awards at Luck Ranch in Spicewood, Texas, on March 3.

65 of 80 Family Affair Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Camila Alves poses with kids Levi Alves McConaughey and Vida Alves McConaughey at the Stella McCartney fall/winter 2023-2024 presentation during Paris Fashion Week on March 6.

66 of 80 Ready for Take Off Kate Green/Getty Helen Mirren playfully clings onto Zachary Levi during a photo call for Shazam! Fury of the Gods at IET London on March 6.

67 of 80 Shaded Up Dominique Charriau/WireImage Michelle Yeoh strikes a pose while at the Shiatzy Chen womenswear fall/winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 6.

68 of 80 Guest of Honor Rolando Rodriguez/jpistudios Nicolas Cage makes a speech after being honored at the Variety Legends and Groundbreakers Award celebration during the 40th Annual Miami Film Festival at Miami Dade College Wolfson Auditorium on March 5.

69 of 80 Tight Pair MEGA Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are decked out in Valentino while out and about in Paris on March 5.

70 of 80 Belt a Tune Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Maggie Rogers sings her heart out while at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on March 5.

71 of 80 Undercover Dog Mom MEGA Actress Andie MacDowell is barely recognizable while walking her pup at the Silver Lake Reservoir walking trails in Los Angeles on March 5.

72 of 80 Rock On! Joshua Mellin Elle King rocks out at The Salt Shed in Chicago on March 4.

73 of 80 It Ain't Easy Being Green Phillip Faraone/Getty for Nickelodeon Chris Pine gets slimed while attending the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on March 4 in Los Angeles.

74 of 80 Cute Costars Charley Gallay/Getty for Nickelodeon The Little Mermaid costars Halle Bailey and Awkwafina attend the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on March 4 in Los Angeles.

75 of 80 For the Kids Phillip Faraone/Getty for Nickelodeon Heidi Klum attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on March 4 in Los Angeles.

76 of 80 Looking Back Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Regina Hall attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 4 in Santa Monica, California.

77 of 80 Belt It Out Arnold Jerocki/Getty Indya Moore attends the Alexander McQueen show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 4 in France.

78 of 80 Screening Starlet Araya Doheny/Getty Rosario Dawson attends the special screening of the documentary Split at the Root at ARRAY HQ on March 3 in Los Angeles.

79 of 80 Laugh It Out Kevork Djansezian/Getty Alex Rodriguez and Denzel Washington chat it up at a basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 3 in L.A.