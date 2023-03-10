Sheryl Lee Ralph Twirls in L.A., Plus Jenna Ortega, Jessica Chastain, Kristin Davis and More

Walking on Sunshine

Sheryl Lee Ralph twirls in an orange dress

Sheryl Lee Ralph playfully shows off her orange dress at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

Live from New York

Jenna Ortega arrives at "SNL" rehearsals wearing a black Adidas outfit.

Jenna Ortega wears her new Adidas line as she arrives at NBC Studios on March 9 for Saturday Night Live rehearsals ahead of her hosting gig this weekend.

Center Stage

Jessica Chastain at the premiere of "A Doll's House" on Broadway

Jessica Chastain sports a black velvet dress featuring a collar decorated with pearls at the opening night of her play, A Doll's House, on March 8 on Broadway.

Pretty in Pink

Kristin Davis wears a pink coat on the set of "And Just Like That..." in New York City

Dressed in a pink coat and Chanel bag, Kristin Davis frolics in fake snow on the set of And Just Like That... in New York City on March 9.

Power Pose

Teyana Taylor and Lena Waithe attend the 16th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Teyana Taylor and Lena Waithe attend the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

Hats Off

Billy Porter in New York City

Billy Porter is bundled up in New York City wearing a pink and green suit draped in a black coat and topped with a fluffy hat on March 9.

Dog Days

Margaret Cho waves outside of "The View"

Margaret Cho — with her dog in tow —flashes a wave outside of The View in New York City on March 9.

Cheek to Cheek

Julia Garner Halle Bailey
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Julia Garner and Halle Bailey are all smiles at Vanity Fair and TikTok's Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 8.

Feeling Floral

Sarah Jessica Parker
MEGA

Dressed in her Carrie Bradshaw best, Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of And Just Like That... in New York City on March 8.

Time to Shine

Angela Bassett
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock

Angela Bassett is a vision in purple at the TIME Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles.

Ladies' Night

Phoebe Bridgers
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

A glowing Phoebe Bridgers smiles from her table at the TIME Women of the Year Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on March 8.

A Time to Celebrate

Cate Blanchett
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Oscar nominee Cate Blanchett addresses the crowd at the TIME Women of the Year Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on March 8.

Man of the Hour

Idris Elba
Noam Galai/Getty

Idris Elba poses at the U.S. premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun at the Paris Theatre in New York City on March 8.

Good Morning, New York!

Kerry Washington
Backgrid

Kerry Washington flashes a smile at the Today show in New York City wearing a white fur coat paired with a mini dress and white stiletto heels on March 8.

All in Good Fun

Nick Kroll
Dominik Bindl/Getty

Nick Kroll, Richard Kind and Ike Barinholtz have a blast while visiting 92NY in New York City to discuss History of the World, Part II on March 8.

Three's Company

David Letterman Bono The Edge
Christopher Polk/Getty

The Edge, David Letterman and Bono pose together at the Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman premiere in Los Angeles on March 8.

Backstage Bliss

Glenn Close
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Glenn Close joins the cast of Broadway's Some Like It Hot backstage at The Shubert Theatre on March 8.

Major(s) Moment

Jonathan Majors
John Harrington

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston shares a friendly sparring moment with Creed III's Jonathan Majors at the launch of the new Army brand, reinventing "Be All You Can Be" in Washington, D.C., on March 8.

Photo Finish

Las Vegas Marathon
Courtesy

Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin poses with fiancé Thomas Jacobs to celebrate his completion of the half marathon at Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Las Vegas.

Dramatic Entrance

Florence Pugh
Tristan Fewings/WireImage

Florence Pugh flaunts her flowy sleeves at the London premiere of her film A Good Person at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 8.

Movie Star & Movie Maker

Keanu Reeves
Isa Foltin/Getty

John Wick: Chapter 4 star Keanu Reeves poses with his director, Chad Stahelski, at the March 8 premiere of their film at the Zoo Palast auditorium in Berlin.

Before the Big Night

Jimmy Kimmel
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Upcoming Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel speaks to the press before the official Oscars red carpet is rolled out in front of the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on March 8.

Buddy Buddy

Andy Cohen Ike Bernholtz
Jason Mendez/Getty

Andy Cohen and Ike Barinholtz pay a visit to SiriusXM Studios on March 8 in N.Y.C.

Windy City

Eva Longoria
The Image Direct

Eva Longoria looks effortlessly stylish in a neutral-toned blazer with matching trousers while out and about in New York City on March 7.

Team Players

Jason Sudeikis Brett Goldstein
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Ted Lasso stars Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis pose for a photo at the Los Angeles premiere of their show's third season on March 7.

Selfie Squad

Dua Lipa Grace Gummer
Backgrid

Dua Lipa and pals Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson snap a photo sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, where they watched the New York Knicks play the Charlotte Hornets on March 7.

Game Face

Pink
The Image Direct

Dressing to her name, Pink serves it up during the Desert Smash celebrity tennis match in La Quinta, California, on March 7, with Robin Thicke and tennis pros Vika Azarenka and Grigor Dimitrov (not pictured).

Dinner Guest

LaKeith Stanfield

Matching the background in shades of green and gray, LaKeith Stanfield poses at the EBONY Oscar Week Dinner at Pendry West Hollywood on March 7.

Culinary Royalty

Martha Stewart
Bryan Bedder/Getty

French chef Daniel Boulud and Martha Stewart celebrate the March 7 opening of N.Y.C.'s new luxury destination designed for American Express Centurion card holders, Centurion New York.

Mod in the Midwest

Mod Sun
Scott Legato/Getty

Newly single Mod Sun hypes up his Detroit audience while performing in the Michigan city on March 7.

Blue Carpet Beauty

Hannah Waddingham
Gilbert Flores/Getty

In a glamorous flowing black jumpsuit, Hannah Waddingham stuns as she arrives at the season 3 premiere of Ted Lasso in L.A. on March 7.

Singing in the Southern Hemisphere

Florence Welch
Naomi Rahim/WireImage

Looking ethereal under the spotlight, Florence Welch belts it out during a March 8 performance in Melbourne, Australia.

Singer in the Rain

Elle Goulding
Neil Mockford/GC Images

Brunette beauty Ellie Goulding braves the London rain as she leaves Capital Radio Studios on March 8.

Suited Up

Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley poses at an advanced screening of Netflix's Agent Elvis on March 7 in Los Angeles.

Style Abroad

Jessica Alba

Looking chic in a trench coat and burgundy skirt and blouse set, Jessica Alba stuns at Miu Miu's show on March 7 as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Pit Bull Pal

Justin Theroux Kuma
The Image Direct

Justin Theroux bundles up in a beanie and bomber jacket to take his canine confidante Kuma out for a stroll through New York City on March 7.

Cats and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is joined by a feline companion on the set of And Just Like That… in New York City on March. 7.

Red Hot

Padma Lakshmi
Diggzy/Splash News Online

Padma Lakshmi steps out in New York City on March 7 in an all-red look, accompanied by her dog — in a matching ensemble!

In Disguise

Colin Farrell
Gotham/GC Images

Oscar nominee Colin Farrell is unrecognizable while filming The Penguin in New York City on March 7.

Triple Threat

Lucy Liu, Dame Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler Shazam
Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler stun on the red carpet at the U.K. special screening of Shazam! Fury of the Gods at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on March 7.

Megawatt Smiles

Amber Riley
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Amber Riley and Yvette Nicole Brown smile wide at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast at the Beverly Hilton on March 7.

A Night of Music

Jim Jarmusch Eugene Hutz Gogol Bordello
Rob Kim/Getty

Ukrainian singer Eugene Hutz and director Jim Jarmusch pose together backstage at The GRAMMY Museum's A New York Evening with Gogol Bordello, Hutz's band, at National Sawdust in New York City on March 6.

Seeing Double

Courtney Cox Coco Arquette
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette have a special mother-daughter night out at the March 6 premiere of Scream VI in N.Y.C.

Scream Queens

Jenna Ortega
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Also celebrating the film, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera pose together at the premiere of Scream VI on March 6.

Très Chic

Penelope Cruz
Pierre Suu/Getty

Penélope Cruz flashes a smile at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7.

Splish Splash

Sydney Sweeney
Backgrid

Sydney Sweeney stuns in a white bikini while filming scenes for an untitled project in Sydney, Australia, with Glen Powell on March 7.

Beach Day

Glen Powell
Backgrid

Glen Powell wades in the water at the beach in Sydney, Australia, while filming scenes with Sydney Sweeney on MArch 7.

Homeward Bound

Chris Hemsworth
Media-Mode/Splash News Online

Chris Hemsworth stays shielded from the sun in a baseball hat and sunglasses while spending time on the beach in Byron Bay, Australia, on March 7.

Bumping Along

Rumer Willis shows of baby bump
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Rumer Willis shows off her growing baby bump while posing in a bikini in Los Angeles.

Suited Up

Eva Longiria
The Image Direct

Rocking a dark green pantsuit, Eva Longoria steps out in New York City on March 6.

All That Glitters

Sutton Foster
John Lamparski/Getty

Sutton Foster takes the stage in a shimmering green gown at the Roundabout Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on March 6.

All in the Family

Katherine Schwarzeneger
Araya Doheny/Getty

Christina Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger pose together at Visionary Women's International Women's Day Celebration in Los Angeles on March 6.

Not So Ruff

Jerry O'Connell
Christopher Peterson/Splash News online

Jerry O'Connell bends down to give a pup at CBS Studios some love in New York City on March 6.

Need for Speed

Zoey Deutch Rege-Jean
Courtesy

Zoey Deutch and Regé-Jean Page pose together at the Audi Activesphere Concept in Aspen during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Celebration on March 4.

Lights, Camera...

Amy Schumer
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Amy Schumer keeps warm on the N.Y.C. set of Life & Beth dressed in a winter coat and beanie on March 6.

Acting Pals

Keanu Reeves
Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane pose for photographers at the premiere of John Wick Chapter 4 in London on March 6.

Young Money Reunion

Nikki Minaj Lil Wayne
Courtesy

Lil Wayne closes out the Gopuff Stage for the night by bringing out Nicki Minaj to perform "Bed Rock" and other hits at Rolling Loud California in L.A. on March 5.

Tongue Out

Coi Leray
Courtesy

Coi Leray sets the stage on fire during day three of Rolling Loud California in L.A. on March 5.

Always Stylish

Katie Holmes
Gotham/GC Images

A comfy Katie Holmes is spotted out and about in New York City on March 6.

Empire State of Mind

Cast of Scream
Noam Galai/Getty

The cast of Scream VIDevyn Nekoda, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion and Tony Revolori — visits the Empire State Building while in the Big Apple on March 6.

Blast Off

Tyler Posey
Courtesy

Tyler Posey has a ball during a party at the Avalon hosted by the Emo Nite crew on March 3 in Hollywood.

Toned Up

Jake Gyllenhaal
Louis Grasse/SPP/Shutterstock

Jake Gyllenhaal shows off his impeccable physique as he shoots scenes for the upcoming movie Roadhouse at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on March 3.

Fashionable Friends

Zendaya Pharrell
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Zendaya and Pharrell Williams attend the Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week on March 6.

The Moment

Jonathan Majors
David Brendan Hall

Jonathan Majors is honored with the Rising Star Award at the 21st Annual Texas Film Awards at Luck Ranch in Spicewood, Texas, on March 3.

Family Affair

Camila Alves
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Camila Alves poses with kids Levi Alves McConaughey and Vida Alves McConaughey at the Stella McCartney fall/winter 2023-2024 presentation during Paris Fashion Week on March 6.

Ready for Take Off

Helen Mirren
Kate Green/Getty

Helen Mirren playfully clings onto Zachary Levi during a photo call for Shazam! Fury of the Gods at IET London on March 6.

Shaded Up

Michelle Yeoh
Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Michelle Yeoh strikes a pose while at the Shiatzy Chen womenswear fall/winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 6.

Guest of Honor

Nicholas Cage
Rolando Rodriguez/jpistudios

Nicolas Cage makes a speech after being honored at the Variety Legends and Groundbreakers Award celebration during the 40th Annual Miami Film Festival at Miami Dade College Wolfson Auditorium on March 5.

Tight Pair

Nick JOnas Priyanka Chopra
MEGA

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are decked out in Valentino while out and about in Paris on March 5.

Belt a Tune

Maggie Rogers
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Maggie Rogers sings her heart out while at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on March 5.

Undercover Dog Mom

Andie Macdowell
MEGA

Actress Andie MacDowell is barely recognizable while walking her pup at the Silver Lake Reservoir walking trails in Los Angeles on March 5.

Rock On!

Elle King at The Salt Shed, Chicago. Joshua Mellin credit
Joshua Mellin

Elle King rocks out at The Salt Shed in Chicago on March 4.

It Ain't Easy Being Green

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Chris Pine attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)
Phillip Faraone/Getty for Nickelodeon

Chris Pine gets slimed while attending the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on March 4 in Los Angeles.

Cute Costars

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: (L-R) Halle Bailey and Awkwafina attend the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)
Charley Gallay/Getty for Nickelodeon

The Little Mermaid costars Halle Bailey and Awkwafina attend the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on March 4 in Los Angeles.

For the Kids

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Heidi Klum attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)
Phillip Faraone/Getty for Nickelodeon

Heidi Klum attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on March 4 in Los Angeles.

Looking Back

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) Regina Hall attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Regina Hall attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 4 in Santa Monica, California.

Belt It Out

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: Indya Moore attends the Alexander McQueen Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Indya Moore attends the Alexander McQueen show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 4 in France.

Screening Starlet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: Rosario Dawson attends the special screening of documentary "Split At The Root" at ARRAY HQ on March 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Araya Doheny/Getty

Rosario Dawson attends the special screening of the documentary Split at the Root at ARRAY HQ on March 3 in Los Angeles.

Laugh It Out

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 03: Denzel Washington and Alex Rodriguez attend a basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Alex Rodriguez and Denzel Washington chat it up at a basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 3 in L.A.

Loud and Proud

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 03: Big Freedia attends the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on March 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Cindy Ord/Getty

Big Freedia attends the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis on March 3 in New York City.

