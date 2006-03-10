Star Tracks - Friday, March 10, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 12

'SEX' APPEAL

Credit: Charles Sykes / Rex

Ex-Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker and PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, Matthew McConaughey, double the fun at Wednesday's New York City premiere of their movie Failure to Launch.

2 of 12

PEACE, OUT!

Credit: Flynet

Britney Spears makes peace with photographers Thursday while shopping in Wailea, Maui. She's been vacationing in Hawaii with husband Kevin Federline and son Sean Preston.

3 of 12

FRENCH CONNECTION

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

A new love for Mariah Carey? Nope: It's Pharrell Williams, filming a video for her song "Say Somethin' " in Paris on Thursday.

4 of 12

REACHING OUT

Credit: Fame

Sheryl Crow – who underwent breast cancer treatment two weeks ago – stays connected Thursday while shopping at Beverly Hills boutique Horn.

5 of 12

FULL BLOOM

Credit: Westley Hargrave/Splash

After attending the Sanremo Music Festival in Italy, Orlando Bloom returns to his main attraction, Kate Bosworth. The two went shopping Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

6 of 12

SIDE PROJECT

Credit: William Gratz/ABACA

Law amp Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay, who's expecting her first child with husband Peter Hermann, shows off her new profile Thursday at an International Radio and Television Society dinner in New York City. "I feel like I'm ready," she says of becoming a mom. "I've been waiting my whole life to do it."

7 of 12

SPOT-ON

Credit: Chris/Rachid/Bauer Griffin

Keira Knightley (with a four-legged friend) goes dotty for a Vogue photo shoot at Santa Monica's Shangri-La Hotel on Wednesday.

8 of 12

STROLLER SET

Credit: Hector Vallenilla/ Pacificcoastnews

After a trip to the grocery store in New York's West Village on Tuesday, Kate Winslet takes a break to play peek-a-boo with 2-year-old Joe, her son with director husband Sam Mendes.

9 of 12

CURTAIN CALL

Credit: Storms Media Group/BAUER-GRIFFIN

Hilary Swank breezes past the velvet drapes at a New York City restaurant after lunch with a pal Wednesday. The actress was back home from the Oscars in L.A., where she presented the Best Actor award to Philip Seymour Hoffman (and later consoled him after he forgot to thank his girlfriend).

10 of 12

CREEPY CRAWL

Credit: Davidson/GoffINF

Natalie Portman brings her own entourage – masked like the V for Vendetta hero – to her movie's London premiere Wednesday.

11 of 12

A CUT ABOVE

Credit: Bill Olive/ZUMA

Back home with beau Kenneth Pursley, Project Runway winner Chloe Dao celebrates her victory while watching the season finale Monday at a restaurant in Houston. "We met 11 days before I found out I'd made the show," she says. "He waited around, and I waited around for him."

12 of 12

BUSINESS AS USUAL

Credit: Tuan Pham/x17

Paris Hilton works as best as she knows how – for the cameras – while filming season four of The Simple Life in Hollywood on Wednesday.

