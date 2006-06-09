Star Tracks - Friday, June 9, 2006
AND ... ACTION!
Scarlett Johansson, who's been in New York City filming The Nanny Diaries, strikes a curious pose in Prada on the red carpet at the Cartier bash.
FEMALE BONDING
Ashley Judd shares a laugh with Salma Hayek on the red carpet at the Cartier Mansion party. The actresses, who costarred in 2002's Frida, are active in the YouthAIDS campaign, which will benefit from the Cartier initiative.
IN CONTROL
Dripping with diamonds, a svelte Janet Jackson revels in her new look Thursday at the Declare Your "Love" Day cocktail party (for Cartier's charity-driven "Love" collection) in New York City.
URBAN COWBOY
What a treat: Keith Urban makes a surprise appearance Wednesday at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville to perform with duo Brooks amp Dunn as Urban's other half, fiancée Nicole Kidman, watched from the wings. The fest airs July 24 on ABC.
AFTERNOON DELIGHT
Natalie Portman, who turns 25 today, eases into the big occasion by kicking up her feet to enjoy a sunny afternoon in Paris's Jardin du Luxembourg on Wednesday.
LIVING LEGENDS
Sean Connery pals around with Harrison Ford on Thursday in Hollywood at the American Film Institute's lifetime achievement award tribute to the Scottish actor. Despite their 12-year age difference, Connery played dad to Ford (who received AFI's award in 2000) in 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.
HOP SCOTCH
Mike Myers shows off the tilt in his kilt at the AFI tribute to Sean Connery. "Men want to be him, women want him, and in my case I both want to be him and want him," Myers joked to the crowd, which included George Lucas, Steven Spielberg and Andy Garcia.
GOING SOLO
Ashley Olsen, who turns 20 along with sister Mary-Kate on June 13, is all business as she goes on a shopping spree Thursday in Brentwood, Calif.
PIECES OF HER
Ashlee Simpson, whose U.S. tour picks up in Las Vegas on Saturday, leaves the heavy lifting to guitarist boyfriend Braxton Olita in Hollywood on Wednesday.
HOT TO TROT
Halle Berry horses around (via her tee) as she heads out in Los Angeles on Wednesday donning her favorite style of late, capri pants.
NOT-SO-UNDERCOVER
A camo-covered Jessica Simpson keeps her cool upon arrival in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The singer was recently in New York for the CFDA Awards.
HUGGING IT OUT
Jeremy Piven gets the squeeze on TV wife Perrey Reeves at the New York premiere of their HBO hit Entourage on Wednesday. "He makes me laugh every time," Reeves told PEOPLE of filming scenes with the actor. "Sometimes I'll end up biting the side of my face."
CRUSH-WORTHY
Brittany Murphy makes a scene as she leaves Beverly Hills boutique Kitson on Tuesday, but it'll be back to the big screen Aug. 4 when she stars in the Ed Burns comedy The Groomsmen.
GETTING THEIR LICKS
Bandmates Richie Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi get back to work at Ricoh Stadium in Coventry, England, on Wednesday. Sambora most recently was in Paris vacationing with new gal pal Denise Richards.
BOY PLUS GIRL
Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz sidles up to Michelle Trachtenberg at the celebration for Nylon magazine's Annual Music Issue at Hollywood's Club Element on Wednesday.