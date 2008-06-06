Star Tracks - Friday, June 6, 2008
FRY GIRL
After indulging her craving for hot dogs, expectant mom Tori Spelling finds that a McDonald's splurge comes with a catch Friday in Los Angeles.
PLAY BOWL!
The blonde leads the blind Thursday night at the grand opening of Strike Orange County in Tustin, Calif. In spite of their admittedly poor bowling skills, Lo Bosworth and Lauren Conrad tackle the ten pins. "I've never scored above 100 ever. I normally get, like, 60," Bosworth – who bowled with her martini in hand – tells PEOPLE.
NASHVILLE STAR
After soaking up a little of the Nashville nightlife, Jessica Simpson takes the stage at the country music capital's LP Field Thursday for the first night of the CMA Music Festival.
LOW RIDER
Britney Spears enjoys some sunny playtime with sons Sean Preston, 2, and 21-month-old Jayden James (not pictured), driving around in a pint-sized Cadillac Escalade near her home in Los Angeles.
PARTY HARDY
As if expecting a baby and getting married wasn't enough to celebrate, Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz step out to celebrate his birthday at Hollywood hotspot Foxtail on Thursday. The Fall Out Boy bassist turned 29 June 5.
SOUL MAN
RampB crooner Chris Brown offers fans a soulful performance Friday during an appearance on the Today show's summer concert series in New York's Rockefeller Center.
PARK 'N RIDE
A pregnant Gwen Stefani totes son Kingston – who just celebrated his second birthday! – through a Beverly Hills Park on Thursday.
WALK IT OUT
Nicole Richie struts her stuff across the streets of Los Angeles after dining at the Brazilian Bossa Nova restaurant on Thursday.
DATE NIGHT
Making their first major public appearance as a couple, Stop-Loss costars Ryan Phillippe and Abbie Cornish enjoy an evening out at the 2008 Australian in Film Breakthrough Awards Thursday at the Avalon Hotel in Beverly Hills.
THE COLOR PURPLE
Julia Roberts adds a splash of color (check out that jewel-toned bag!) to her ensemble while paying a visit Thursday to the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City. The actress recently returned from Rome, where she took to the streets with husband Danny Moder.
COFFEE CRUISE
Back in New York after spending time in Austin with Lance Armstrong, Kate Hudson heads out for a Thursday afternoon coffee break.
SAFETY FIRST
Debra Messing exercises caution Wednesday, sporting an eye-catching reflective vest on the Los Angeles set of her new show, The Starter Wife.
'RAW' DEAL
Talk about a unique pairing: Lindsay Lohan and actor-director Dennis Hopper do some cross-generational bonding at a Beverly Hills party Wednesday for denim line G-Star Raw. The actress spent much of the bash hanging out in the deejay booth with constant companion Samantha Ronson.
GOLDEN GLOW
After making a bright white arrival at the CFDA Awards, Eva Mendes sparkles in a champagne-colored dress Thursday as she returns from a day out and about in Manhattan.
ON THE HUNT
Making sure to stay on course, Dancing with the Stars duo Cristian de la Fuente and Cheryl Burke map out their quest for buried treasures during a visit Wednesday to the Indiana Jones Summer of Hidden Mysteries attraction at the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, Calif.
SHE TAKES THE CAKE
A vibrant Ashanti shows off her portrait-painted cupcakes Wednesday at a listening party, held at New York's posh W Hotel, for her upcoming album Declaration.