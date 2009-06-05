Star Tracks: Friday, June 5, 2009
HAIR-RAISER
It's a toss up as to who's having more fun – Taylor Swift or the audience! – as the teen star rocks out during her set at the 2009 BamaJam Music and Arts Festival on Thursday in Enterprise, Ala.
GETTING 'FRESH'
The honeymoon never ends! Nick Cannon puts the squeeze on wife Mariah Carey during the Fresh Air Fund Salute to American Heroes charity benefit at New York's Tavern on the Green restaurant Thursday night.
DESIGNING DUO
Pete Wentz and Nicole Richie make a fashionable team at their joint House of Harlow 1960 and Clandestine Industries runway show – which featured Wentz's streetwear and Richie's jewelry – Thursday at Hollywood's Boulevard 3. Watching from the audience: the rocker’s wife, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz (not pictured).
BIG BALLERS
Jessica Simpson and her football-star beau Tony Romo make it a basketball night Thursday at Game 1 of the NBA Finals, where the couple watched the Los Angeles Lakers trump the Orlando Magic, 100-75, at L.A.'s Staples Center. Also at the star-studded game: Kanye West, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lauren Conrad.
CITY SLICKER
After cheering on new beau Alex Rodriguez at the ballgame, a boho chic Kate Hudson stays on the move during a solo stroll in New York on Thursday.
WHITE-HOT
Good-bye, New York – hello, Florida! On hiatus from Gossip Girl, Blake Lively makes a sexy style statement in a body-conscious ruched dress Thursday at the grand opening of the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.
DO-GOODERS
Corbin Bleu may have emceed the evening, but Usher is happy to lend a hand too, pitching in at the 16th annual Do Something Awards – recognizing young people and their community service – at the Apollo Theater in New York on Thursday.
ALL ABOARD
That's some fancy gear for the subway! AnnaLynne McCord gets her kicks Thursday with a replica of a N.Y.C. turnstile at the Los Angeles premiere of The Taking of Pelham 123. Denzel Washington and John Travolta star in the remake of the 1974 thriller about a group of armed men who hijack a subway train (in theaters June 12).
TOTALLY TUBULAR
Eva Longoria Parker hits the deck of her yacht Wednesday in a tube-top bikini, ready to soak up a little more fun in the sun while vacationing with her husband Tony Parker (not shown) in Saint-Tropez, France.
'GOOD' GIRL
Filming scenes for her latest film, Rabbit Hole, Nicole Kidman balances a generous donation at a Goodwill drop-off center in Queens, N.Y., on Thursday. The film, which also stars Aaron Eckhart, is about a couple whose son dies in an accident.
IN HER JEANS
After her fashionable turn at the MTV Movie Awards, a dressed-down Kristen Stewart plays it casual as she steps out in Los Angeles on Thursday.
ACTION FIGURE
Star Trek's Zachary Quinto entertains costar Zoe Saldana with a miniature Mr. Spock during a press conference for their sci-fi blockbuster Wednesday in Mexico City.
ON THE LOOKOUT
What a sight! Halle Berry keeps her eyes peeled – and a cool drink on hand – as she shoots a commercial at L.A.'s W Hotel in Westwood, Calif., on Wednesday.
RAINBOW CONNECTION
Back from her trip to France with fiancé Hayden Christensen, Rachel Bilson brightens up a gray day with her colorful ensemble in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
MIC CHECK
Is this thing on? A sparkling Vanessa Williams takes center stage Wednesday at a listening party for her new CD The Real Thing at New York City club Greenhouse. The Ugly Betty star also used the occasion to unveil a new bracelet benefiting nonprofit AIDS prevention organization LIFEbeat.