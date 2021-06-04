Elizabeth Hurley Goes to the Ballet in London, Plus Anderson Cooper, Vanessa Hudgens and More

 From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated June 02, 2021 11:54 AM

1 of 103

On 'Pointe'

Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

Elizabeth Hurley (who recently spoke to us for our PEOPLE in the '90s podcast!) turns heads as she arrives at the inaugural British Ballet Charity Gala, presented by Dame Darcey Bussell, at The Royal Albert Hall in London on June 3. 

2 of 103

Birthday Boy

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Anderson Cooper waves as he heads to work on his 54th birthday on June 3 in N.Y.C. 

3 of 103

Picnic Party

Credit: DIGGZY/JP / SplashNews.com

Vanessa Hudgens is dressed to the nines for a themed party in an L.A. park with pals on June 3.

4 of 103

Powerful Performance

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Sara Bareilles and Yola take the stage at the Fifth Annual Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert Livestream for God's Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on June 3 in N.Y.C. 

5 of 103

Rock On 

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Also at the benefit concert: a smiling Bill Murray and Jon Bon Jovi.

6 of 103

Easy Breezy

Credit: SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez steps out in a floaty maxi dress (and that signature J.Lo glow) while out and about on June 3 in L.A. 

7 of 103

'Super' Charged

Credit: BACKGRID

Zachary Levi is seen in costume filming Shazam! Fury of the Gods on June 3 in Union City, Georgia. 

8 of 103

Set Dressing

Credit: The Image Direct

Linda Cardellini sports a floral-print dress while headed to the Los Angeles set of Dead to Me on Thursday.

9 of 103

Keep It Coordinated

Credit: The Image Direct

New mom Christine Quinn is back in action on Thursday, filming Selling Sunset in Beverly Hills.

10 of 103

Host with the Most

Credit: SplashNews.com

David Spade steps out with his headphones in in Beverly Hills on Thursday, one day after news broke that he'll be hosting the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. 

11 of 103

Happy Faces

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Diddy cracks up on Wednesday night at the Black Tie Affair for Quality Control Music CEO Pierre Thomas at the Fox Theater in Atlanta. 

12 of 103

Blue Belle

Credit: BACKGRID

Another day, another costume for Lily James, who hits the set of Pam and Tommy in L.A. on Wednesday. 

13 of 103

Seeing Double

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Anthony Mackie and his Captain America likeness hit the stage at the Avengers Campus dedication ceremony at Disneyland's California Adventure Park in Anaheim on Wednesday night.

14 of 103

Curves Ahead

Credit: BACKGRID

Saweetie sparkles on Thursday night while arriving to a party at the Highlight Room in L.A. 

15 of 103

Hands On

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Jenna Lyons and Lea DeLaria get silly on Wednesday night at The Lesbian Bar Project presented by Jagermeister at Harbor NYC.

16 of 103

London Look

Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor gets dressed up for the launch of The Parlour at The Ned in London on Wednesday night.

17 of 103

Like Father ...

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Edward James Olmos and son Bodie coordinate on Wednesday night at the 2021 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival opening night premiere of 7th & Union at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. 

18 of 103

Hoop Dreams

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann hang behind-the-scenes at the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks game at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

19 of 103

Layer Up

Credit: Shutterstock

Kate Mara keeps covered up while out in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

20 of 103

Big Win

Credit: Rob Prange/Shutterstock

Serena Williams is all smiles after winning her second round match at the 2021 French Open in Paris on June 2.

21 of 103

Scrubbing In

Credit: The Image Direct

Eddie Redmayne is seen filming The Good Nurse in Stamford, Connecticut on June 1.

22 of 103

Gym Grind

Credit: BACKGRID

Vanessa Hudgens leaves the Dogpound gym after a workout in West Hollywood on June 2.

23 of 103

Glam Gals

Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

Rachel Brosnahan and Marin Hinkle pose in costume on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 1 in N.Y.C.'s West Village.

24 of 103

City Cruiser

Credit: The Image Direct

Matt James takes a Citi bike for a spin around N.Y.C. on June 1.

25 of 103

Workout Complete

Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com

Olivia Culpo leaves her pilates class in a black matching set and slides on June 1 in West Hollywood.

26 of 103

Dinner Date

Credit: BACKGRID

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin leave Craig's restaurant after dinner in West Hollywood on June 1.

27 of 103

Big Apple Bound

Credit: The Image Direct

Tyler Cameron and girlfriend Camila Kendra catch a flight to N.Y.C. on June 1.

28 of 103

Out & About

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kaia Gerber steps out in a comfy outfit with her hands full as she makes her way through L.A. on June 1.

29 of 103

Baby Blues

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Joe Manganiello wears a blue button up and jeans while out in L.A. on June 1.

30 of 103

City Stroll

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Sienna Miller is seen walking hand-in-hand with Archie Keswick in Hudson River Park on June 1 in N.Y.C.

31 of 103

Snack Time

Credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Kit Harington stops for snacks while running errands in N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side on June 1.

32 of 103

Going Green

Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski wears a green matching set while out in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca on June 1.

33 of 103

Street Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Margaret Qualley wears a hoodie, sneakers and a Celine bag out in N.Y.C. on May 31.

34 of 103

Born to Be Wild

Credit: Maciel / BACKGRID

Avril Lavigne takes a ride on a hot pink electric motorcycle in Malibu on May 31. 

35 of 103

Birthday Girl

Credit: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Normani celebrates her 25th birthday in an all-leather look at Craigs in L.A. on May 31. 

36 of 103

So Fetching

Credit: DIGGZY/JP / SplashNews.com

Zach Braff tosses a toy to his dog at a Pasadena dog park on June 1. 

37 of 103

Shopping Spree

Credit: The Image Direct

Jon Hamm picks up some flowers while grocery shopping in L.A. on May 30. 

38 of 103

Talk of the Town

Credit: NHPIX/MEGA

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor takes a sunny stroll on May 31 in London. 

39 of 103

Arts and Crafts

Credit: The Image Direct

Katie Holmes is seen walking through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood with art supplies in tow on May 27.

40 of 103

Brunch Buddies

Credit: RMBI/Backgrid

Chris Martin and pal Gavin Rossdale head to brunch together in Malibu on May 30.

41 of 103

Go Team

Credit: Scott Cunningham/Getty

Spike Lee shows his support for the New York Knicks as they take on the Atlanta Hawks on May 28 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. 

42 of 103

Laid-Back Look

Credit: FIA/MEGA

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker are seen grabbing coffee and groceries in Bel-Air on May 29.

43 of 103

Red Carpet Recognition

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige is inducted into The Apollo Theater's Walk of Fame on May 28 in New York City. 

44 of 103

'Wonder'-ful Breakfast

Credit: LESE/BACKGRID

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot grabs baguettes and other treats from a bakery in L.A. on May 30. 

45 of 103

Red Hot

Credit: VAEM/BACKGRID

Bethenny Frankel goes for a swim in a red one-piece bathing suit on May 30 in Miami Beach. 

46 of 103

Practice Makes Perfect

Credit: DPPI/Jean Catuffe/Livemedia/Shutterstock

Rafael Nadal jokes around while practicing on the court during the French Open on May 29 in Paris. 

47 of 103

Hands On

Credit: Matt Agudo/Splash

Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell hold hands while out for a stroll in the Hamptons together on May 30. 

48 of 103

Stars in Stripes

Credit: BG004/Getty

Jennifer Garner holds hands with her mom Patricia Ann while out and about in L.A. on May 28.

49 of 103

Have Mercy

Credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

John Stamos reunites with The Beach Boys onstage in San Diego.

50 of 103

Long May They Rainbow

Credit: P&P/MEGA

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum get matched up for a Malibu shopping trip.

51 of 103

Better in Color

Credit: ShotbyNYP/BACKGRID

Lizzo is all smiles wearing a bright pop of color on a night out in West Hollywood.

52 of 103

Pardon Her French

Credit: Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock

Naomi Osaka wins her first match of the 2021 French Open only to be fined $15K for not speaking to the press.

53 of 103

Father and Sun

Credit: Van Valkenbug/MEGA

Rob Lowe enjoys a day at the beach with his son, John Owen Lowe.

54 of 103

Rockstar Duet

Credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Megan Fox joins Machine Gun Kelly onstage at the Indianapolis 500 weekend concert.

55 of 103

Pearly White

Credit: BACKGRID

Eva Longoria is all smiles in all white as she steps out with friends in Beverly Hills.

56 of 103

A Quieter Place

Credit: Bob Levey/Getty Images

John Krasinski and J-Mac are buddy-buddy at a Houston screening for <em>A Quiet Place Part II</em>.

57 of 103