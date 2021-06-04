Elizabeth Hurley Goes to the Ballet in London, Plus Anderson Cooper, Vanessa Hudgens and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
On 'Pointe'
Elizabeth Hurley (who recently spoke to us for our PEOPLE in the '90s podcast!) turns heads as she arrives at the inaugural British Ballet Charity Gala, presented by Dame Darcey Bussell, at The Royal Albert Hall in London on June 3.
Birthday Boy
Anderson Cooper waves as he heads to work on his 54th birthday on June 3 in N.Y.C.
Picnic Party
Vanessa Hudgens is dressed to the nines for a themed party in an L.A. park with pals on June 3.
Powerful Performance
Sara Bareilles and Yola take the stage at the Fifth Annual Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert Livestream for God's Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on June 3 in N.Y.C.
Rock On
Also at the benefit concert: a smiling Bill Murray and Jon Bon Jovi.
Easy Breezy
Jennifer Lopez steps out in a floaty maxi dress (and that signature J.Lo glow) while out and about on June 3 in L.A.
'Super' Charged
Zachary Levi is seen in costume filming Shazam! Fury of the Gods on June 3 in Union City, Georgia.
Set Dressing
Linda Cardellini sports a floral-print dress while headed to the Los Angeles set of Dead to Me on Thursday.
Keep It Coordinated
New mom Christine Quinn is back in action on Thursday, filming Selling Sunset in Beverly Hills.
Host with the Most
David Spade steps out with his headphones in in Beverly Hills on Thursday, one day after news broke that he'll be hosting the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Happy Faces
Diddy cracks up on Wednesday night at the Black Tie Affair for Quality Control Music CEO Pierre Thomas at the Fox Theater in Atlanta.
Blue Belle
Another day, another costume for Lily James, who hits the set of Pam and Tommy in L.A. on Wednesday.
Seeing Double
Anthony Mackie and his Captain America likeness hit the stage at the Avengers Campus dedication ceremony at Disneyland's California Adventure Park in Anaheim on Wednesday night.
Curves Ahead
Saweetie sparkles on Thursday night while arriving to a party at the Highlight Room in L.A.
Hands On
Jenna Lyons and Lea DeLaria get silly on Wednesday night at The Lesbian Bar Project presented by Jagermeister at Harbor NYC.
London Look
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor gets dressed up for the launch of The Parlour at The Ned in London on Wednesday night.
Like Father ...
Edward James Olmos and son Bodie coordinate on Wednesday night at the 2021 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival opening night premiere of 7th & Union at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
Hoop Dreams
Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann hang behind-the-scenes at the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks game at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.
Layer Up
Kate Mara keeps covered up while out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Big Win
Serena Williams is all smiles after winning her second round match at the 2021 French Open in Paris on June 2.
Scrubbing In
Eddie Redmayne is seen filming The Good Nurse in Stamford, Connecticut on June 1.
Gym Grind
Vanessa Hudgens leaves the Dogpound gym after a workout in West Hollywood on June 2.
Glam Gals
Rachel Brosnahan and Marin Hinkle pose in costume on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 1 in N.Y.C.'s West Village.
City Cruiser
Matt James takes a Citi bike for a spin around N.Y.C. on June 1.
Workout Complete
Olivia Culpo leaves her pilates class in a black matching set and slides on June 1 in West Hollywood.
Dinner Date
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin leave Craig's restaurant after dinner in West Hollywood on June 1.
Big Apple Bound
Tyler Cameron and girlfriend Camila Kendra catch a flight to N.Y.C. on June 1.
Out & About
Kaia Gerber steps out in a comfy outfit with her hands full as she makes her way through L.A. on June 1.
Baby Blues
Joe Manganiello wears a blue button up and jeans while out in L.A. on June 1.
City Stroll
Sienna Miller is seen walking hand-in-hand with Archie Keswick in Hudson River Park on June 1 in N.Y.C.
Snack Time
Kit Harington stops for snacks while running errands in N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side on June 1.
Going Green
Emily Ratajkowski wears a green matching set while out in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca on June 1.
Street Style
Margaret Qualley wears a hoodie, sneakers and a Celine bag out in N.Y.C. on May 31.
Born to Be Wild
Avril Lavigne takes a ride on a hot pink electric motorcycle in Malibu on May 31.
Birthday Girl
Normani celebrates her 25th birthday in an all-leather look at Craigs in L.A. on May 31.
So Fetching
Zach Braff tosses a toy to his dog at a Pasadena dog park on June 1.
Shopping Spree
Jon Hamm picks up some flowers while grocery shopping in L.A. on May 30.
Talk of the Town
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor takes a sunny stroll on May 31 in London.
Arts and Crafts
Katie Holmes is seen walking through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood with art supplies in tow on May 27.
Brunch Buddies
Chris Martin and pal Gavin Rossdale head to brunch together in Malibu on May 30.
Go Team
Spike Lee shows his support for the New York Knicks as they take on the Atlanta Hawks on May 28 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Laid-Back Look
Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker are seen grabbing coffee and groceries in Bel-Air on May 29.
Red Carpet Recognition
Mary J. Blige is inducted into The Apollo Theater's Walk of Fame on May 28 in New York City.
'Wonder'-ful Breakfast
Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot grabs baguettes and other treats from a bakery in L.A. on May 30.
Red Hot
Bethenny Frankel goes for a swim in a red one-piece bathing suit on May 30 in Miami Beach.
Practice Makes Perfect
Rafael Nadal jokes around while practicing on the court during the French Open on May 29 in Paris.
Hands On
Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell hold hands while out for a stroll in the Hamptons together on May 30.
Stars in Stripes
Jennifer Garner holds hands with her mom Patricia Ann while out and about in L.A. on May 28.
Have Mercy
John Stamos reunites with The Beach Boys onstage in San Diego.
Long May They Rainbow
Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum get matched up for a Malibu shopping trip.
Better in Color
Lizzo is all smiles wearing a bright pop of color on a night out in West Hollywood.
Pardon Her French
Naomi Osaka wins her first match of the 2021 French Open only to be fined $15K for not speaking to the press.
Father and Sun
Rob Lowe enjoys a day at the beach with his son, John Owen Lowe.
Rockstar Duet
Megan Fox joins Machine Gun Kelly onstage at the Indianapolis 500 weekend concert.
Pearly White
Eva Longoria is all smiles in all white as she steps out with friends in Beverly Hills.
A Quieter Place
John Krasinski and J-Mac are buddy-buddy at a Houston screening for <em>A Quiet Place Part II</em>.