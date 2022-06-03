Alex Borstein & Rachel Brosnahan Get Cheeky in N.Y.C., Plus Lance Bass, Megan Thee Stallion & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff June 03, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 96

Nothing Butt Love

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan goof around at the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel FYC screening and panel on June 2 in N.Y.C.

2 of 96

Two Cute

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Turchin and Lance Bass bring their babies — Alexander and Violet — to the 5th annual Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit at the Pendry in West Hollywood on June 2. 

3 of 96

Pink Ladies

Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Katori Hall and Megan Thee Stallion get together at the season 2 premiere of STARZ's P-Valley at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on June 2. 

4 of 96

Courtside Cool

Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

JAY-Z has a front-row seat at game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on June 2 in San Francisco.

5 of 96

To the Dogs

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for World Series of Poker

Lisa Vanderpump and one of her beloved pups help kick off the 53rd annual World Series of Poker inside Bally's — the future Horseshoe Las Vegas — and Paris Las Vegas on June 1.

6 of 96

Something Strange

Credit: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Stranger Things costars and real-life loves Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton speak during the Stranger California Inauguration as part of the Stranger Fest in Mexico City on June 2.

7 of 96

Famous Faces

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Hoda Kotb finds herself sandwiched between Elmo and Abby Cadabby at the Sesame Workshop Gala on June 1 in N.Y.C. 

8 of 96

Coupled Up

Credit: J Mayer/Shutterstock

Katharine McPhee and David Foster pose for a pic on June 2 while leaving the Live with Kelly and Ryan studios in N.Y.C.

9 of 96

Fest Best

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Edward James Olmos and actress Xochitl Gomez attend the opening night premiere screening of MIJA during the 2022 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre on June 1.

10 of 96

Having a Ball

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Nyonisela Sioh and Nene Leakes attend the 2nd Annual The Black Ball at Fox Theater in Atlanta on June 1. 

11 of 96

Pitch Perfect

Credit: MEGA

Pennsylvania native Miles Teller throws the ceremonial first pitch during "Top Gun Night" at the San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park on June 1. 

12 of 96

Hand in Hand

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix

Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler join Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos at the afterparty for the world premiere of Hustle at Baltaire in Los Angeles on June 1.

13 of 96

By the Book

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA

Channing Tatum and writer pal Mickey Rapkin pose for a photo with fans before signing copies of Tatum's new children's book, The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan, at The Grove in L.A. on June 1. 

14 of 96

Camera Ready

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Vanessa Hudgens greets the cameras on June 1 during a press day for the upcoming MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. 

15 of 96

Rock On

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones kick off the European leg of their SIXTY tour on June 1 in Madrid, Spain.

16 of 96

Hip to It

Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

LeAnn Rimes poses with her dress at the Women in Country exhibit during An Evening with LeAnn Rimes at The GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on May 31. 

17 of 96

Bright Side

Credit: Thelonius / SplashNews.com

Jessica Chastain films Mother's Instinct in New Jersey on June 1.

18 of 96

Bright Smile

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Billie Eilish beams on June 1 during her performance at Telekom Electronic Beats at Telekom Forum in Bonn, Germany.

19 of 96

Shall We Dance?

Credit: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Charles dances with Bridget Tibbs during a pre-Platinum Jubilee tea party hosted by The Prince's Foundation to mark the upcoming Platinum Jubilee at Highgrove House in London on May 31. 

20 of 96

Tongues Wagging

Credit: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

Marion Cotillard gets playful at the Juana de Arco photo call at The Royal Theatre in Madrid, Spain, on June 1.

21 of 96

Heads Together

Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Elvis costars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks share a sentiment on May 31 during the film's London premiere. 

22 of 96

Ladies Who Lunch

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais snap a pic with former costar Denise Richards on May 31 following lunch at The Ivy in Los Angeles. 

23 of 96

Giving Spirit

Credit: Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Raquelle Stevens attend the "Giving Back Generation" event on May 31 in West Hollywood.

24 of 96

Double Dog Day

Credit: BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A smiley Selma Blair takes two pups on her May 31 coffee run in Los Angeles. 

25 of 96

J.Lo on the Go

Credit: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Jennifer Lopez runs errands in a crop top and futuristic sunnies on May 31 in Los Angeles. 

26 of 96

Rock On

Credit: Andrew Werner

Gavin DeGraw entertains the troops on May 25 during the USO's Rock the Fleet, part of Fleet Week, at N.Y.C.'s Hard Rock Café. 

27 of 96

'Wolf' Pack

Credit: Ami Nicole Acronym / @acronymis

Trevor Donovan and James Maslow attend the Detroit screening of Wolf Hound at Emagine Novi on May 25.

28 of 96

Time Travel

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan are almost unrecognizable while filming Maestro in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on May 31.

29 of 96

Meet the Press

Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty

The guys of BTS join White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at her daily press briefing in Washington, D.C., on May 31, following their visit with President Joe Biden in which they discussed anti-Asian hate crimes and representation in America. 

30 of 96

Girls' Night

Credit: Kelly Lee Barrett

Ava Phillippe and a friend attend Cinespia's screening of Mean Girls, presented by Amazon Studios, at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles on May 28.

31 of 96

Carry On

Credit: BACKGRID

Alison Brie totes her groceries after a stop at a Los Feliz, California, store on May 30. 

32 of 96

Let's Bounce

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Victor Cruz and Eva Longoria shake things up on May 28 while behind the bar at Bounce Beach Montauk in New York for Casa Del Sol. 

33 of 96

Lead the Way

Credit: BACKGRID

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber leave Nobu Malibu after grabbing a bite on May 30. 

34 of 96

Into the 'Future'

Credit: George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Scott Speedman and Viggo Mortensen share a laugh at the Crimes of the Future premiere in Toronto on May 30.

35 of 96

Scene Setter

Credit: Steven Blanco

Gemma Chan sips a Patrón Pole Position Paloma ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco over the weekend. 

36 of 96

With Honor

Credit: Ouzounova/SplashNews.com

On Memorial Day, Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller helps Gold Star Mothers past national president Judith Young and Philadelphia Phillies Managing Partner and CEO John Middleton unveil the American Gold Star Mothers Chair of Honor at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. 

37 of 96

Toast with the Most

Credit: Will Bucquoy

Shaun White, Nina Dobrev, Zoey Deutch and Jimmy Tatro raise a class of Dobrev's Fresh Vine Wine ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco over the weekend. 

38 of 96

Take Me Out

Credit: Jerritt Clark/GC Images

Michelle Yeoh and director Destin Daniel Cretton get to the point at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game in L.A. on May 30.

39 of 96

'World' Tour

Credit: Joshua Sammer/Getty

Jeff Goldblum, Mamoudou Athie, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise and Colin Trevorrow get together for a Jurassic World: Dominion photo call in Cologne, Germany, on May 30. 

40 of 96

Summer Styles

Credit: Jesse Bauer/startraksphoto.com

Rumer Willis looks ready to take a dip while arriving to a Memorial Day barbecue in Beverly Hills on May 30.

41 of 96

Make It a Date

Credit: Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson step out for dinner in London on May 30.

42 of 96

Lady in Red

Credit: Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock

Pink rocks out during the BottleRock food and music festival in Napa Valley, California, on May 29.

43 of 96

All Shook Up

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Elvis star Austin Butler attends a special Warner Bros. and British GQ screening of the film on May 30 at The Ham Yard Hotel in London.

44 of 96

Guitar Hero

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Harry Styles only has eyes for the cameras on May 29 during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 concert in Coventry, England.

45 of 96

We Are the Champions

Credit: GP/ MEGA

Prince Harry and a pal toast their victory at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in Santa Barbara, California, on May 29. 

46 of 96

Game On

Credit: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello belts it out on May 28 ahead of the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Final game in Paris.

47 of 96

Need for Speed

Credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer, Patrick Dempsey, Simone Ashley and Jacob Elordi pose for a photo outside the Red Bull Racing Garage ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in Monte-Carlo on May 29.

48 of 96

Close Costars

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Stranger Things stars Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink cuddle up on May 27 at the show's ATAS screening at Raleigh Studios Hollywood. 

49 of 96

Sweet Sous Chef

Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Pink's son Jameson joins her onstage on May 28 during a culinary demonstration at the 2022 BottleRock Napa Valley event in California.

50 of 96

Palme d'Or

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Broker star Song Kang-ho shows off his best actor award at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 28.

51 of 96

Perfect Combo

Credit: Ben Trivett

Chef Roy Choi and Pink serve up some smiles together at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock in Napa Valley on May 28.

52 of 96

Good Fight

Credit: Mark Boland/Getty

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington bring their love story to the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte-Carlo on May 29.

53 of 96

Grand Princesses

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

Princess Charlene and daughter Princess Gabriella hold hands at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte-Carlo on May 29.

54 of 96

Have Mercy

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty for vitaminwater

Halle Bailey stays hydrated at the vitaminwater Mercury in Retrograde Shelter in New York City on May 28.

55 of 96

Glamorous Maternity

Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty

Michelle Williams shows off her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the Showing Up premiere during the Cannes Film Festival on May 27 in France.

56 of 96

London Squad

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Director Colin Trevorrow, Mamoudou Athie, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, DeWanda Wise and Jeff Goldblum looked sharp while attending the Jurassic World: Dominion photo call at Trafalgar Square on May 27 in London.

57 of 96

Hard at Work

Credit: D. Martinez/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian shows off her SKIMS ensemble as she prepares for a photo shoot outside of her office while holding a can of Diet Coke on May 27 in Los Angeles.

58 of 96

Fun in France

Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty

Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell have a moment at the screening of Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere) during the Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27 in France.

59 of 96

Back in Action

Credit: Shutterstock

Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum share a laugh at the Jurassic World: Dominion photo call in London on May 27.

60 of 96

Photo Finish

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Javier Bardem smiles for the cameras during an event in his honor at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 27.

61 of 96

Feeling Super

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly and host Jimmy Fallon goof off during the Mad Lib Theater sketch on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on May 26. 

62 of 96

One Cute Couple

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Moth

Katie Holmes and new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III get happy at The Silver Ball: The Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala honoring David Byrne at Spring Studios in N.Y.C. on May 26. 

63 of 96

View from the 'Top'

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

PEOPLE editor-in-chief Liz Vaccariello hangs with Top Gun: Maverick's Danny Ramirez, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell during a screening and Q&A in New York City on May 26.

64 of 96

Party People

Credit: Dave Benett/amfAR/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria have a blast on May 26 at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 afterparty at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France. 

65 of 96

Red-y for Fun

Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty Images for amfAR

Also at the amfAR Gala on May 26: a beaming Ashley Graham.

66 of 96

He Comes in Peace

Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty

Meanwhile, Ricky Martin is a hit with fans while arriving at the amfAR Gala, where guests sipped Clase Azul tequila. 

67 of 96

Barbie Girl

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox — recently honored with her own Barbie — has a blast celebrating A Very Barbie Birthday at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square in N.Y.C. on May 26.

68 of 96

Purple Reign

Credit: Christopher Polk/ @polkimaging

Olivia Rodrigo sings her heart out on May 26 during her tour stop at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. 

69 of 96

So Bright

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage