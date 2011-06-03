Star Tracks: Friday, June 3, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

COVERING HER BASES

Credit: Brooks/INF

An expectant Kate Hudson is one chic spectator, taking in 7-year-old son Ryder's baseball game with fiancé Matt Bellamy in Malibu, Calif., Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

EASY BREEZY

Credit: Whittle/Splash News Online

She's having a good hair day! A casually chic Eva Longoria gets pampered Thursday, hitting a Beverly Hills salon for a hair and nail appointment.

3 of 15

'NICE RIDE

Credit: Ciao Pix/INF

Leonardo DiCaprio and Blake Lively continue their Italian sojourn on Thursday, hopping aboard a water taxi while touring Venice, Italy. But the vacation will soon be ending: Lively is expected to present at Sunday's MTV Movie Awards in L.A.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

EAT & RUN

Credit: Danny/WENN

He's a man on the move! Kellan Lutz is happy to take his brown bag lunch to-go after stopping by L.A.'s Obika Mozzarella Bar Thursday.

Advertisement

5 of 15

FLOWER CHILD

Credit: Lisa Mauceri/INF

Tween clothing designer Ashlee Simpson makes a summery New York outing Thursday, rocking a floral jumper and funky accessories.

6 of 15

'WILDE' NIGHT

Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

TRON star Olivia Wilde pays tribute to American heroes on Thursday during her chic appearance at the 2011 Fresh Air Fund event at New York's Chelsea Piers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

BOYS CLUB

Credit: Lomeli/Bauer-Griffin

After spending Memorial Day with mom Maria Shriver, 17-year-old Patrick Schwarzenegger makes a lunch date with dad Arnold on Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

TIME WARP

Credit: Thibault Monnier/Rachid Ait/Pacific Coast News

A floral (and fringed) Katy Perry escorts her costumed hubby Russell Brand to the set of his latest flick, Rock of Ages, Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Advertisement

9 of 15

ROCK THAT BODY

Credit: GSI Media

Leaving her 20.5 carat ring at home, bride-to-be Kim Kardashian whips her famous tush into shape while heading to a workout Thursday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

READY, SET, POSE!

Credit: INF

Another star working on her fitness: Mom-to-be January Jones, who makes her way to a yoga class in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

SPOUSAL SUPPORT

Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Shania Twain gets a congratulatory squeeze from husband Frédéric Thiébaud Thursday after unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "I love connecting with the fans and the interaction," the country singer told PEOPLE.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

ON FASHION LEAVE

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

Ever the fashionista, Ashley Olsen beats the spring heat in style – check out those platform Mary Janes! – in New York on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

MAKING THE CUT

Credit: John Shearer/WireImag

Jimmy Fallon gets scissor happy while celebrating his new role as the virtual host of the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

'SEAL'-ED WITH A KISS

Credit: Curtis Hilbun/AFF

Pucker up! Dolly Parton gets cheeky with a seal at the opening of the Pirates Voyage dinner theater Thursday in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

TALKING SHOP

Credit: Whittle/Splash News Online

Linked-in lovebirds Giuliana and Bill Rancic indulge in some retail therapy on Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff