Star Tracks: Friday, June 3, 2011
COVERING HER BASES
An expectant Kate Hudson is one chic spectator, taking in 7-year-old son Ryder's baseball game with fiancé Matt Bellamy in Malibu, Calif., Thursday.
EASY BREEZY
She's having a good hair day! A casually chic Eva Longoria gets pampered Thursday, hitting a Beverly Hills salon for a hair and nail appointment.
'NICE RIDE
Leonardo DiCaprio and Blake Lively continue their Italian sojourn on Thursday, hopping aboard a water taxi while touring Venice, Italy. But the vacation will soon be ending: Lively is expected to present at Sunday's MTV Movie Awards in L.A.
EAT & RUN
He's a man on the move! Kellan Lutz is happy to take his brown bag lunch to-go after stopping by L.A.'s Obika Mozzarella Bar Thursday.
FLOWER CHILD
Tween clothing designer Ashlee Simpson makes a summery New York outing Thursday, rocking a floral jumper and funky accessories.
'WILDE' NIGHT
TRON star Olivia Wilde pays tribute to American heroes on Thursday during her chic appearance at the 2011 Fresh Air Fund event at New York's Chelsea Piers.
BOYS CLUB
After spending Memorial Day with mom Maria Shriver, 17-year-old Patrick Schwarzenegger makes a lunch date with dad Arnold on Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif.
TIME WARP
A floral (and fringed) Katy Perry escorts her costumed hubby Russell Brand to the set of his latest flick, Rock of Ages, Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
ROCK THAT BODY
Leaving her 20.5 carat ring at home, bride-to-be Kim Kardashian whips her famous tush into shape while heading to a workout Thursday in Los Angeles.
READY, SET, POSE!
Another star working on her fitness: Mom-to-be January Jones, who makes her way to a yoga class in L.A. on Thursday.
SPOUSAL SUPPORT
Shania Twain gets a congratulatory squeeze from husband Frédéric Thiébaud Thursday after unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "I love connecting with the fans and the interaction," the country singer told PEOPLE.
ON FASHION LEAVE
Ever the fashionista, Ashley Olsen beats the spring heat in style – check out those platform Mary Janes! – in New York on Thursday.
MAKING THE CUT
Jimmy Fallon gets scissor happy while celebrating his new role as the virtual host of the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday.
'SEAL'-ED WITH A KISS
Pucker up! Dolly Parton gets cheeky with a seal at the opening of the Pirates Voyage dinner theater Thursday in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
TALKING SHOP
Linked-in lovebirds Giuliana and Bill Rancic indulge in some retail therapy on Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif.