Star Tracks - Friday, June 3, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 11

SPIN CITY

Credit: Leigh Green/INFGoff

Look mom, no hands! Angelina Jolie and son Maddox, 3, play the ponies Wednesday on the carousel in New York City's Central Park. The actress is in town promoting Mr. and Mrs. Smith, her movie with Brad Pitt (who also happens to be in town). The film opens June 10.

2 of 11

IF THE RING FITS ...

Credit: Marcelo-Volpe/X17

Paris Hilton debuts a large sparkler while out to dinner with fiancé Paris Latsis and her parents at Beverly Hills restaurant L'Orangerie recently. Latsis picked out several 10- to 15-carat diamond rings for his bride-to-be, but she'll make the final choice, PEOPLE reports.

3 of 11

EATING FOR TWO

Credit: Cooper/X17

Britney Spears indulges her pregnancy cravings with milkshakes from a Malibu ice-cream stand on Wednesday. The pop star, who is expecting her first child with husband Kevin Federline, tells PEOPLE that since she's been pregnant, "I like pickles and ice cream."

4 of 11

DATE NIGHT

Credit: MALIBU MEDIA

Gavin Rossdale and wife Gwen Stefani hit the town in North London on Wednesday. The "Hollaback Girl" singer, who performed in Las Vegas for MTV's TRL two days earlier, and her rocker husband have homes in the U.K. city and in L.A.

5 of 11

THAT'S AMORE!

Credit: Martin Grimes/Pacific Coast News

Proving recent breakup rumors wrong, Mischa Barton gets a nuzzle Sunday from beau Brandon Davis at a cafe in Rome's Piazza Republica. Davis was visiting his girlfriend of more than a year in Italy, where she's shooting the period film The Decameron.

6 of 11

SOME LIKE IT HOT

Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Lindsay Lohan and newly engaged Paris Hilton pay homage to that other famous blonde, Marilyn Monroe, in L.A. on Wednesday. The pals attended a reception previewing items from the legendary actress's estate, including movie costumes and a personal phone book, that will be sold at auction on June 4.

7 of 11

STUCK ON HER

Credit: Kevin Parry/WireImage

Musician Lionel Richie shows his affection for his No. 1 girl, daughter Nicole, as the two attend the Girlz in the Hood Celebrate Women of Achievement event in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

8 of 11

REIGNING CHAMPS

Credit: Walter Weissman/Starmaxinc

Self-professed "happy girl" and newlywed Renée Zellweger hits the red carpet with costar Russell Crowe for the New York premiere of Cinderella Man on Wednesday.

9 of 11

FRENCH FRIED

Credit: Splash

But is she eating cake? Kirsten Dunst breaks from filming her title role in director Sofia Coppola's Marie-Antoinette for a solitary lunch under the sun at a Parisian cafe on Monday.

10 of 11

MOVIN' ON

Credit: X17

Meanwhile, Dunst's ex-beau Jake Gyllenhaal takes a stroll in Malibu on Tuesday with a new gal pal and his loyal companion, Atticus, the German shepherd mix he and Dunst had adopted before their breakup last year.

11 of 11

A STEP AHEAD

Credit: Cousart-Rilloraza/ JFXimages

Power-walker Courteney Cox leads the way for daughter Coco, who turns 1 on June 13, and a nanny in L.A. on Wednesday. The former Friend also takes the lead in her latest project as Adam Sandler's demanding girlfriend in The Longest Yard.

By People Staff