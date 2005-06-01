Star Tracks - Friday, June 3, 2005
SPIN CITY
Look mom, no hands! Angelina Jolie and son Maddox, 3, play the ponies Wednesday on the carousel in New York City's Central Park. The actress is in town promoting Mr. and Mrs. Smith, her movie with Brad Pitt (who also happens to be in town). The film opens June 10.
IF THE RING FITS ...
Paris Hilton debuts a large sparkler while out to dinner with fiancé Paris Latsis and her parents at Beverly Hills restaurant L'Orangerie recently. Latsis picked out several 10- to 15-carat diamond rings for his bride-to-be, but she'll make the final choice, PEOPLE reports.
EATING FOR TWO
Britney Spears indulges her pregnancy cravings with milkshakes from a Malibu ice-cream stand on Wednesday. The pop star, who is expecting her first child with husband Kevin Federline, tells PEOPLE that since she's been pregnant, "I like pickles and ice cream."
DATE NIGHT
Gavin Rossdale and wife Gwen Stefani hit the town in North London on Wednesday. The "Hollaback Girl" singer, who performed in Las Vegas for MTV's TRL two days earlier, and her rocker husband have homes in the U.K. city and in L.A.
THAT'S AMORE!
Proving recent breakup rumors wrong, Mischa Barton gets a nuzzle Sunday from beau Brandon Davis at a cafe in Rome's Piazza Republica. Davis was visiting his girlfriend of more than a year in Italy, where she's shooting the period film The Decameron.
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Lindsay Lohan and newly engaged Paris Hilton pay homage to that other famous blonde, Marilyn Monroe, in L.A. on Wednesday. The pals attended a reception previewing items from the legendary actress's estate, including movie costumes and a personal phone book, that will be sold at auction on June 4.
STUCK ON HER
Musician Lionel Richie shows his affection for his No. 1 girl, daughter Nicole, as the two attend the Girlz in the Hood Celebrate Women of Achievement event in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
REIGNING CHAMPS
Self-professed "happy girl" and newlywed Renée Zellweger hits the red carpet with costar Russell Crowe for the New York premiere of Cinderella Man on Wednesday.
FRENCH FRIED
But is she eating cake? Kirsten Dunst breaks from filming her title role in director Sofia Coppola's Marie-Antoinette for a solitary lunch under the sun at a Parisian cafe on Monday.
MOVIN' ON
Meanwhile, Dunst's ex-beau Jake Gyllenhaal takes a stroll in Malibu on Tuesday with a new gal pal and his loyal companion, Atticus, the German shepherd mix he and Dunst had adopted before their breakup last year.
A STEP AHEAD
Power-walker Courteney Cox leads the way for daughter Coco, who turns 1 on June 13, and a nanny in L.A. on Wednesday. The former Friend also takes the lead in her latest project as Adam Sandler's demanding girlfriend in The Longest Yard.