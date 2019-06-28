George & Amal Have a Date in Italy, Plus Jake Gyllenhaal, Lizzo & More

La Dolce Vita
George Clooney and wife Amal leave their hotel hand-in-hand and smiling as they head out for a helicopter ride over Venice, Italy, on Thursday.
Main Man
Jake Gyllenhaal interacts with fans at the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home, presented in part by Audi, at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday in Hollywood.
Feels Like Home
Also at the Spider-Man premiere: Cobie Smulders and husband Taran Killam.
Finding Her 'Tempo'
Lizzo takes the stage in a sparkling ensemble during American Express’ N.Y.C. Pride Kickoff Event on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Embracing Individuality
Lea Michele headlines T.J. Maxx’s Changing Room Popup, as part of the Maxx You Project, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Dominating Duo
Director Lulu Wang, recipient of the Vanguard Award, and actress Awkwafina attend The Farewell L.A. premiere, presented by Sundance Institute and hosted by Acura, at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Wednesday.
Under the Radar
Ryan Gosling is seen wearing a baseball cap while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.
Funny Friends
Chrissy Teigen and Amanda Seales share a laugh at NBC’s Bring the Funny premiere event at Rockwell Table & Stage in L.A. on Wednesday.
Back on Broadway
Costars Tracie Thoms and Helen Hunt attend the opening night performance afterparty for Encores! Off-Center production of Working: A Musical at New York City Center on Wednesday.
Bold & Beautiful
Dascha Polanco, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Stephanie Beatriz heat up the set of In the Heights in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Lovely Locks
Kerastase muse Emily Ratajkowski strikes a pose in front of the Eiffel Tower during the brand’s party at Port Debilly on Wednesday in Paris.
Loud & Proud
Whoopi Goldberg hits the stage during the opening ceremony of World Pride N.Y.C. 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Backwards Glance
Candice Swanepoel flashes a smile over her shoulder during Prabal Gurung’s #StrongerInColour Pride Month celebration with drinks at newly opened Lemon’s Rooftop and dinner at the Wythe Hotel Garden Terrace in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Premiere Party
Brenda Song snaps a selfie at the friends and family screening of Netflix’s Secret Obsession at the Netflix offices on Wednesday in L.A.
Movie Munchies
Bill Murray snacks on potato latkes during an interview on the set of his new movie On the Rocks, written and directed by Sofia Coppola, on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Big Apple Energy
Terry Crews visits the Mike Muse show at SiriusXM Studio in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Press Tour Trio
Costars Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson and Olivia Munn reunite at Build Series in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to discuss their show The Rook at Build Studio.
Print Sprint
Daisy Ridley walks the streets of N.Y.C. in a floral wrap dress on Wednesday.
Book Worm
Chris Pine goes book shopping on Wednesday in downtown N.Y.C.
Power Moves
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Naturi Naughton attend a season 4 presentation of Power in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday.
Orange Fever
Zendaya arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to chat about Spider-Man: Far From Home and her new HBO series Euphoria on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Culture & Commerce
Sarah Jessica Parker graces the stage during a Magical Summer Night at Hudson Yards to celebrate the arrival of 35 Hudson Yards on Tuesday in New York City.
There's Something About Mary
Mary J. Blige strikes a pose at the Love Ball III, benefitting programs that help those affected by HIV/AIDS, at N.Y.C.’s Gotham Hall on Tuesday.
Model & Muse
Billy Porter stuns at the Love Ball III in an incredible headpiece at Gotham Hall on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Talented in Teal
America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews shows off his artistic side and dishes about his show on Today in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Playful PDA
Nikki Bella jumps into boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev’s arms while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Play Ball!
Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy and actor Joe Keery hit the field at Fenway Park to deliver the game ball ahead of the first pitch between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
Hole in One
Jesse Metcalfe putts around with fiancée Cara Santana at Meiomi Wines: Pinot Putt Off Celebration at Golf & Body on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Treat Yourself
Emma Stone hosts her second annual Em & Friends Drag Queen Bingo charity event sponsored by Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur in West Hollywood on Monday.
Summer Soirée
Damian Lewis and wife Helen McCrory wear their summer best to The Summer Party, presented by Serpentine Galleries and Chanel and hosted by Michael R. Bloomberg, Hans Ulrich Obrist and Sir David Adjaye at The Serpentine Gallery on Tuesday in London.
Blonde Beauty
Carey Mulligan exudes elegance in her all-black ensemble at BVLGARI: The Story, The Dream in Rome on Tuesday.
Shop & Stroll
Adam Sandler holds hands with his wife Jackie as they do some shopping out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
It’s Showtime!
Present Laughter costars Sophie Thompson, Andrew Scott and Indira Varma celebrate their show’s opening night during their press night after party at Skylong on Tuesday in London.
Well Heeled
Jenny Slate elevates her classic white T-shirt and jeans combination with a pair of metallic silver heels on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.
Pretty Prints
Daisy Ridley pairs colorful patterned pants with a black tank top and a fanny pack while chatting on the phone in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Coffee Break
Chris Pine and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis cool down with iced coffees while out on a walk on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Leopard Ladies
Vanessa Williams (center) poses with her mom Helen Williams, Kathy Ireland and daughters Jillian Hervey of the band Lion Babe and Sasha Fox at the Los Angeles Zoo to celebrate Jillian’s 30th birthday on Friday.
Time Check
Chris Hemsworth poses at the TAG Heuer Autavia Collection launch on Wednesday in Sydney.
Serving Looks
Imaan Hammam and Ashley Graham pose together at the Revlon Steps Out of Line celebration of the brand’s video collaboration with A$AP Ferg at the historic Apollo Theater on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Thumbs Way Up
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn reunite on Tuesday near the Eiffel Tower in Paris to film their new fashion series for Amazon Prime Video.
Little Black Dress
Kim Kardashian West flaunts her curves on Tuesday while leaving her New York City hotel.
Tour de France
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue their style tour through Paris, walking hand-in-hand on the Champs-Élysées on Tuesday ahead of brother Joe’s upcoming wedding.
Fringe Benefits
Olivia Munn wears all white for the second day in a row while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Feeling 'Hi'
FKA Twigs attends The Summer Party 2019, presented by Serpentine Galleries and Chanel, at The Serpentine Gallery in London on Tuesday.
No Sweat
Bride-to-be Katharine McPhee leaves her London hotel in workout wear on Tuesday.
Play On
Hilary Swank takes to the tennis court on Tuesday, playing her husband Philip Schneider (not pictured) in Los Angeles.
Grand Entrance
Oprah Winfrey takes the stage to speak at Rogers Arena on Monday in Vancouver, Canada.
Monster Mash
Lady Gaga wows the crowd with her performance presented by SiriusXM + Pandora at the historic Apollo Theater on Monday in N.Y.C.
Live in Concert
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones head out for a date night in N.Y.C. on Monday to attend SiriusXM + Pandora presents Lady Gaga at the Apollo.
Joy Ride
Rashida Jones goes for a spin with costar Bill Murray while filming their upcoming movie On the Rocks on Monday in N.Y.C.
Blazer Buddies
Samuel L. Jackson and pal Robin Roberts smile at the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia at Barker Hangar on Monday in Santa Monica.
And ... Action
Pete Davidson shoots hoops while filming Judd Apatow’s upcoming film Staten Island on Monday in N.Y.C.
Fashion Favorite
Naomi Campbell poses at a BFC Fashion Awards and Fashion for Relief special announcement at the Ritz Hotel on Monday in London.
Coming Soon
Costars Anthony Alabi and Tia Mowry-Hardrict are all smiles at their Family Reunion L.A. screening at the Netflix offices on Monday.
Rising Star
Lead actor Himesh Patel speaks at the New York Times ScreenTimes: Yesterday screening at French Institute Alliance Française on Monday in N.Y.C.
Filled with Pride
Jim Parsons and Billy Eichner get together at the Variety and Mercedes-Benz Power of Pride issue and WorldPride N.Y.C. celebration at Mr. Purple in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Bottle Service
Janelle Monáe strikes a pose at the launch of her “A Beautiful Future” limited edition bottle in collaboration with Belvedere Vodka at The Tisch Skylights at The Shed on Monday in N.Y.C.
Moment of Reflection
Michael Stipe and Jake Shears attend SAG-AFTRA’s dinner to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall at Club Cumming on Monday in N.Y.C.
Back in Action
Lana Condor is seen in full character out in N.Y.C. filming the upcoming To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel on Monday.
Rocking Red
Sam Smith stops by the Queer Britain x Levi’s “Chosen Family” photography exhibition launch celebrating Pride Month in London on Monday.
Sweet Stroll
Riverdale’s cutest real-life couple Charles Melton and Camila Mendes hit the streets of N.Y.C. on Monday with iced coffees in hand.
Flower Power
Emily Ratajkowski poses in a stunning field of lavender at the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2020 show on Monday in Valensole, France.
Color Coordinated
Costars William Jackson Harper, Jack Reynor and Will Poulter pose together at the afterparty of their film Midsommar on Monday in Hollywood.
Surprise Guest
Carrie Underwood surprises fans with tickets to her show during a special workout class hosted by CALIA by Carrie Underwood in Minneapolis on Friday.
Big Night Out
Ciara cohosts the official star-studded launch party for Mohegan Sun’s new luxury nightclub, novelle, on Saturday in Uncasville, Connecticut.