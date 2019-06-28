George & Amal Have a Date in Italy, Plus Jake Gyllenhaal, Lizzo & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
June 28, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 73

La Dolce Vita

BACKGRID

George Clooney and wife Amal leave their hotel hand-in-hand and smiling as they head out for a helicopter ride over Venice, Italy, on Thursday.

2 of 73

Main Man

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jake Gyllenhaal interacts with fans at the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home, presented in part by Audi, at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday in Hollywood.

3 of 73

Feels Like Home

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Also at the Spider-Man premiere: Cobie Smulders and husband Taran Killam. 

4 of 73

Finding Her 'Tempo'

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Lizzo takes the stage in a sparkling ensemble during American Express’ N.Y.C. Pride Kickoff Event on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

5 of 73

Embracing Individuality

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Lea Michele headlines T.J. Maxx’s Changing Room Popup, as part of the Maxx You Project, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

6 of 73

Dominating Duo

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Director Lulu Wang, recipient of the Vanguard Award, and actress Awkwafina attend The Farewell L.A. premiere, presented by Sundance Institute and hosted by Acura, at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Wednesday.

7 of 73

Under the Radar

Splash News Online

Ryan Gosling is seen wearing a baseball cap while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.

8 of 73

Funny Friends

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Chrissy Teigen and Amanda Seales share a laugh at NBC’s Bring the Funny premiere event at Rockwell Table & Stage in L.A. on Wednesday.

9 of 73

Back on Broadway

Walter McBride/Getty

Costars Tracie Thoms and Helen Hunt attend the opening night performance afterparty for Encores! Off-Center production of Working: A Musical at New York City Center on Wednesday.

10 of 73

Bold & Beautiful

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dascha Polanco, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Stephanie Beatriz heat up the set of In the Heights in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

11 of 73

Lovely Locks

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Kerastase muse Emily Ratajkowski strikes a pose in front of the Eiffel Tower during the brand’s party at Port Debilly on Wednesday in Paris.

12 of 73

Loud & Proud

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Whoopi Goldberg hits the stage during the opening ceremony of World Pride N.Y.C. 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

13 of 73

Backwards Glance

Jenna Burke/BFA.com

Candice Swanepoel flashes a smile over her shoulder during Prabal Gurung’s #StrongerInColour Pride Month celebration with drinks at newly opened Lemon’s Rooftop and dinner at the Wythe Hotel Garden Terrace in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

14 of 73

Premiere Party

Charley Gallay/Getty

Brenda Song snaps a selfie at the friends and family screening of Netflix’s Secret Obsession at the Netflix offices on Wednesday in L.A.

15 of 73

Movie Munchies

INSTARimages

Bill Murray snacks on potato latkes during an interview on the set of his new movie On the Rocks, written and directed by Sofia Coppola, on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

16 of 73

Big Apple Energy

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Terry Crews visits the Mike Muse show at SiriusXM Studio in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

17 of 73

Press Tour Trio

Manny Carabel/Getty

Costars Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson and Olivia Munn reunite at Build Series in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to discuss their show The Rook at Build Studio.

18 of 73

Print Sprint

Splash News Online

Daisy Ridley walks the streets of N.Y.C. in a floral wrap dress on Wednesday.

19 of 73

Book Worm

MEGA

Chris Pine goes book shopping on Wednesday in downtown N.Y.C.

20 of 73

Power Moves

Jordi Vidal/Getty

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Naturi Naughton attend a season 4 presentation of Power in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday.

21 of 73

Orange Fever

Diego Corredor/MediaPunch

Zendaya arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to chat about Spider-Man: Far From Home and her new HBO series Euphoria on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

22 of 73

Culture & Commerce

Craig Barritt/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker graces the stage during a Magical Summer Night at Hudson Yards to celebrate the arrival of 35 Hudson Yards on Tuesday in New York City. 

23 of 73

There's Something About Mary

Mike Vitelli/BFA

Mary J. Blige strikes a pose at the Love Ball III, benefitting programs that help those affected by HIV/AIDS, at N.Y.C.’s Gotham Hall on Tuesday. 

24 of 73

Model & Muse

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Billy Porter stuns at the Love Ball III in an incredible headpiece at Gotham Hall on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

 

25 of 73

Talented in Teal

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews shows off his artistic side and dishes about his show on Today in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

26 of 73

Playful PDA

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Nikki Bella jumps into boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev’s arms while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

27 of 73

Play Ball!

Kathryn Riley/Getty

Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy and actor Joe Keery hit the field at Fenway Park to deliver the game ball ahead of the first pitch between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

28 of 73

Hole in One

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

Jesse Metcalfe putts around with fiancée Cara Santana at Meiomi Wines: Pinot Putt Off Celebration at Golf & Body on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

29 of 73

Treat Yourself

Robbie Ziegler

Emma Stone hosts her second annual Em & Friends Drag Queen Bingo charity event sponsored by Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur in West Hollywood on Monday. 

30 of 73

Summer Soirée

David M. Benett/Getty

Damian Lewis and wife Helen McCrory wear their summer best to The Summer Party, presented by Serpentine Galleries and Chanel and hosted by Michael R. Bloomberg, Hans Ulrich Obrist and Sir David Adjaye at The Serpentine Gallery on Tuesday in London.

31 of 73

Blonde Beauty

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Carey Mulligan exudes elegance in her all-black ensemble at BVLGARI: The Story, The Dream in Rome on Tuesday.

 

32 of 73

Shop & Stroll

Jose Perez/INSTARimages

Adam Sandler holds hands with his wife Jackie as they do some shopping out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

33 of 73

It’s Showtime!

David M. Benett/Getty

Present Laughter costars Sophie Thompson, Andrew Scott and Indira Varma celebrate their show’s opening night during their press night after party at Skylong on Tuesday in London.

34 of 73

Well Heeled

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Jenny Slate elevates her classic white T-shirt and jeans combination with a pair of metallic silver heels on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.  

35 of 73

Pretty Prints

Splash News Online

Daisy Ridley pairs colorful patterned pants with a black tank top and a fanny pack while chatting on the phone in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

36 of 73

Coffee Break

The Image Direct

Chris Pine and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis cool down with iced coffees while out on a walk on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

37 of 73

Leopard Ladies

Michael Arden

Vanessa Williams (center) poses with her mom Helen Williams, Kathy Ireland and daughters Jillian Hervey of the band Lion Babe and Sasha Fox at the Los Angeles Zoo to celebrate Jillian’s 30th birthday on Friday.

38 of 73

Time Check

Don Arnold/WireImage

Chris Hemsworth poses at the TAG Heuer Autavia Collection launch on Wednesday in Sydney.

39 of 73

Serving Looks

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Imaan Hammam and Ashley Graham pose together at the Revlon Steps Out of Line celebration of the brand’s video collaboration with A$AP Ferg at the historic Apollo Theater on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

40 of 73

Thumbs Way Up

NewMediaImages /MEGA

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn reunite on Tuesday near the Eiffel Tower in Paris to film their new fashion series for Amazon Prime Video.

41 of 73

Little Black Dress

Splash News Online

Kim Kardashian West flaunts her curves on Tuesday while leaving her New York City hotel. 

42 of 73

Tour de France

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue their style tour through Paris, walking hand-in-hand on the Champs-Élysées on Tuesday ahead of brother Joe’s upcoming wedding. 

43 of 73

Fringe Benefits

Splash News Online

Olivia Munn wears all white for the second day in a row while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

44 of 73

Feeling 'Hi'

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

FKA Twigs attends The Summer Party 2019, presented by Serpentine Galleries and Chanel, at The Serpentine Gallery in London on Tuesday.

45 of 73

No Sweat

The Image Direct

Bride-to-be Katharine McPhee leaves her London hotel in workout wear on Tuesday.

46 of 73

Play On

Splash News Online

Hilary Swank takes to the tennis court on Tuesday, playing her husband Philip Schneider (not pictured) in Los Angeles.

47 of 73

Grand Entrance

Andrew Chin/Getty

Oprah Winfrey takes the stage to speak at Rogers Arena on Monday in Vancouver, Canada. 

48 of 73

Monster Mash

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lady Gaga wows the crowd with her performance presented by SiriusXM + Pandora at the historic Apollo Theater on Monday in N.Y.C.

49 of 73

Live in Concert

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones head out for a date night in N.Y.C. on Monday to attend SiriusXM + Pandora presents Lady Gaga at the Apollo.

50 of 73

Joy Ride

James Devaney/GC Images

Rashida Jones goes for a spin with costar Bill Murray while filming their upcoming movie On the Rocks on Monday in N.Y.C.

51 of 73

Blazer Buddies

Michael Kovac/Getty

Samuel L. Jackson and pal Robin Roberts smile at the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia at Barker Hangar on Monday in Santa Monica. 

52 of 73

And ... Action

SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Pete Davidson shoots hoops while filming Judd Apatow’s upcoming film Staten Island on Monday in N.Y.C.

53 of 73

Fashion Favorite

Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Naomi Campbell poses at a BFC Fashion Awards and Fashion for Relief special announcement at the Ritz Hotel on Monday in London. 

54 of 73

Coming Soon

Rachel Murray/Getty

Costars Anthony Alabi and Tia Mowry-Hardrict are all smiles at their Family Reunion L.A. screening at the Netflix offices on Monday.

55 of 73

Rising Star

Carl Timpone/BFA.com for TimesTalks

Lead actor Himesh Patel speaks at the New York Times ScreenTimes: Yesterday screening at French Institute Alliance Française on Monday in N.Y.C. 

56 of 73

Filled with Pride

Andrew Morlaes/Variety/Shutterstock

Jim Parsons and Billy Eichner get together at the Variety and Mercedes-Benz Power of Pride issue and WorldPride N.Y.C. celebration at Mr. Purple in N.Y.C. on Monday.

57 of 73

Bottle Service

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Janelle Monáe strikes a pose at the launch of her “A Beautiful Future” limited edition bottle in collaboration with Belvedere Vodka at The Tisch Skylights at The Shed on Monday in N.Y.C.

58 of 73

Moment of Reflection

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Michael Stipe and Jake Shears attend SAG-AFTRA’s dinner to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall at Club Cumming on Monday in N.Y.C.

59 of 73

Back in Action

Splash News Online

Lana Condor is seen in full character out in N.Y.C. filming the upcoming To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel on Monday.

60 of 73

Rocking Red

David M. Benett/Getty

Sam Smith stops by the Queer Britain x Levi’s “Chosen Family” photography exhibition launch celebrating Pride Month in London on Monday.

61 of 73

Sweet Stroll

The Image Direct

Riverdale’s cutest real-life couple Charles Melton and Camila Mendes hit the streets of N.Y.C. on Monday with iced coffees in hand.

62 of 73

Flower Power

Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski poses in a stunning field of lavender at the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2020 show on Monday in Valensole, France.

63 of 73

Color Coordinated

Amy Sussman/Getty

Costars William Jackson Harper, Jack Reynor and Will Poulter pose together at the afterparty of their film Midsommar on Monday in Hollywood. 

64 of 73

Surprise Guest

Randy Hoepner for CALIA by Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood surprises fans with tickets to her show during a special workout class hosted by CALIA by Carrie Underwood in Minneapolis on Friday. 

65 of 73

Big Night Out

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Mohegan Sun

Ciara cohosts the official star-studded launch party for Mohegan Sun’s new luxury nightclub, novelle, on Saturday in Uncasville, Connecticut.

