Star Tracks - Friday, June 27, 2008
IN THE SPOTLIGHT
After being treated for a serious lung condition, Amy Winehouse takes the stage at London's Hyde Park Friday to perform at the 46664 Concert in honor of Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday.
Watch a live webcast of the concert here.
FACE OFF
Rihanna leans on Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine Wednesday during their visit to MTV's Hollywood studios, where the duo taped a performance of their duet, "If I Never See Your Face Again," for Pete Wentz's new show, FNMTV.
BEACH SCENE
From the city to the beach, Blake Lively is perfectly glam – as reformed bad girl Serena Van der Woodsen – on the sandy set of Gossip Girl Thursday in Far Rockaway, N.Y.
LIFE'S A BEACH
While Lively struts her stuff on the beach, her Gossip Girl costar Ed Westwick – who recently rocked out with his band in N.Y.C. – gets into character (and a picnic) as bad boy Chuck on the set of their show.
POWER TRIO
Continuing his whirlwind of social events, a dapper Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith chatted with Chelsea Clinton Thursday at the 10th Annual White Tie and Tiara Ball, a charity event for the Elton John Aids Foundation. The bash – held as Sir Elton's Old Windsor, England, home – raised more than $15 million.
THAT'S 'WACK'
Mary-Kate Olsen greets her fans with a grin outside the Late Show with David Letterman Thursday in New York, where she talked up her movie, The Wackness. During her interview, the actress also dished about her former high school classmate Spencer Pratt.
MOTORCYCLE MAMA
Is she a biker girl at heart? New mom Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott get ready to ride Thursday while scouting out the bikes and the gear at the Beverly Hills Ducati store.
PET PROJECT
She may have left her 2-month-old daughter Zoie home with grandma, but Jodie Sweetin still finds someone to cuddle with at the opening of the new Shizue boutique in Beverly Hills on Thursday. "We have the best babysitters in the world," the former Full House star told PEOPLE.
'VIVA' COLDPLAY
Coldplay singer Chris Martin really holds that note during a performance Friday on the Today show in New York. Recently, the British rockers have returned to the stage after releasing their album, Viva La Vida.
ANIMAL ACTIVISTS
Jessica Biel hands over leash duty to boyfriend Justin Timberlake while out for a joint stroll with her pooch, Tina, Thursday in Los Angeles.
DAPPER DUO
Kanye West and Pharrell Williams keep it casual in denim and tees as they get ready to scope out the latest trends Thursday at the Louis Vuitton men's spring/summer runway show in Paris.
KIDDING AROUND
Gwen Stefani and 2-year-old son Kingston are in on the joke as husband Gavin Rossdale catches up on a call Thursday at a London playground. The previous day, the expectant parents – sans their little guy – cheered on pal Roger Federer at Wimbledon.
HATS OFF ...
To Hugh Jackman, for holding on to his straw topper Thursday while vacationing at the Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, France. After a day at the shore, the actor and his family capped off the evening with dinner aboard a yacht.
LONGHORN GAL
Don't mess with Texas: Houston native Beyoncé shows her love for her home state while arriving Thursday at London's Heathrow Airport. Earlier in the week, the singer threw a lavish 22nd birthday bash for younger sis Solange.
PICK-UP SCENE
Amy Winehouse stops off for the bare necessities – snacks and mini bottles of alcohol – at a London store Thursday, a day before she'll perform at the all-star 46664 Concert celebrating Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday.
SPA DAY
New mom Halle Berry goes from Pampers to pampering Thursday as she treats herself to a visit to L.A.'s swanky Kinara Spa.