Star Tracks: Friday, June 26, 2009
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
With her beloved pup Daisy right by her side, Jessica Simpson makes an upbeat exit from Mexican eatery Dos Caminos in New York's SoHo neighborhood on Thursday. The singer will soon star in a new VH1 reality series The Price of Beauty, where she'll talk to women about beauty practices around the world.
TWO FOR THE ROAD
With her baby bump peeking out of her purple minidress, expectant mom Gisele Bundchen gets ready to hit the road Thursday after having lunch at Mexican eatery Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
STATE OF PLAY
Looks like she's having an enchanted evening! Anne Hathaway gets swept off her feet during an afterparty performance Thursday following her debut in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Twelfth Night at the Delacorte Theater in New York's Central Park. The live performance runs through July 12.
MIRROR IMAGE
They sure do clean up well! Chace Crawford and Justin Timberlake give their own stylish spin on black tie at the 11th annual White Tie and Tiara Ball to benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation. The star-studded event was held Thursday at Elton John's home in Windsor, England.
SPORTS FAN
Say cheese! After leaving an Ohio-area hospital with wife Sarah Jessica Parker and his newborn twins earlier that day, new dad Matthew Broderick gets snap happy during batting practice Thursday afternoon at New York's Citi Field. Broderick and pal Oliver Platt (not pictured) were on hand to watch the New York Mets defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2.
GETTING TANKED
Ready, aim, fire – Capt. Brüno is reporting for duty! While taking a ride on a bedazzled military tank, Sacha Baron Cohen – in character as his flamboyant character – shows off yet another outrageous ensemble Thursday at the Los Angeles premiere of his comedy, which hits theaters July 10.
LUNCH BREAK
Vanessa Minnillo, who recently split from boyfriend Nick Lachey, makes a lunch date with a pal at the Aroma Cafe in Studio City, Calif., on Thursday.
SHOP WALK
That's a familiar pursuit! Britney Spears, on break from her overseas Circus tour, enjoys a carefree shopping trip in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The pop star will resume touring in November when she takes her show Down Under.
LOOKING 'FOX'-Y
Megan Fox gets tongues wagging – especially her own! – as she arrives in style for a taping of the Late Show with David Letterman Thursday in New York, where she continued the promo push for Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.
PEAS IN A POD
With fellow Black Eye Pea Will.i.am at her side, Fergie continues her Parisian style adventure at the Louis Vuitton menswear fashion show in Paris.
DRESSED DOWN
Nicole Kidman is still looking casual for summer – in a light blue cardigan and printed blouse – this time on the set of her movie, Rabbit Hole, Thursday in New York.
HUG IT OUT
Bradley Cooper gets close with Renée Zellweger on the streets of Paris. The two stars recently worked together on the thriller Case 39, slated for release in the fall.
CAT WALK
Fresh from a trip to Paris, Evan Rachel Wood shows her love for her cat – with cute hear-shaped shades! – during a stroll in Manhattan on Thursday.
CHILD'S PLAY
With Madonna on mommy duty with new daughter Mercy James, her ex Guy Ritchie proves to be one hands-on dad, taking son David Banda to London's Kensington Gardens on Thursday to reportedly see a production of Peter Pan.
TASTY DELIGHT
AnnaLynne McCord sneaks in a treat – ice cream! – while shooting her CW show 90210 on Thursday in Los Angeles.