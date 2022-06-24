Julianne Hough Makes a Friend in N.Y.C., Plus John Mulaney & Olivia Munn, Steph Curry and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Dog Days
Julianne Hough snuggles up to a pup on June 23 inside N.Y.C.'s Sardi's restaurant.
Hand in Hand
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn enjoy each other's company on June 23 in N.Y.C., ahead of the comedian's three-night stand at Madison Square Garden.
Ride Along
Steph Curry has the time of his life on June 23 while visiting California's Great America in Santa Clara.
Three's Company
The Hollywood Chrises unite! Hemsworth and Pratt hang with Taika Waititi on June 23 at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in L.A.
Silver Streak
Tessa Thompson hits her second red carpet of the week, posing at the Los Angeles premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on June 23.
Strong Women
Also at the Thor premiere, Natalie Portman and Elsa Pataky shine inside the El Capitan Theatre.
Pink Slip
Rita Ora has a casual outing on June 23, sightseeing in Madrid ahead of an evening performance.
Lean Back
Jimmie Allen feels the music on June 23 during his iHeartCountry album release party for Tulip Drive with AT&T Dream in Black in Burbank, California.
To a Tee
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie put on their fest best on June 24 at day three of the Glastonbury Festival in England.
Star in Stripes
Geena Davis takes the mic on June 23 at the Bentonville Film Festival in Arkansas.
Roar of the Crowd
Conan Gray hands it to the audience on June 24 during his performance on Today at N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center.
Good Sign
Anna Camp signs autographs outside of the Murder at Yellowstone City premiere in Los Angeles on June 23.
Good Side
Sienna Miller is a head-turner on June 23 at The Alchemist's Feast summer party and fundraiser at the National Gallery in London.
Two Cool
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are all dressed up for the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on June 23.
Celtic Pride
Diego Luna gets into character during a stage performance in Madrid on June 23.
Clear Message
Mel C sports a cheeky phrase on her shirt as she DJs during day two of the Glastonbury Festival in England on June 23.
Shoulder On
Josh Charles and Jessica Chastain get to work on the Cranford, New Jersey, set of Mother's Instinct on June 23.
Peachy Keen
A bright Kerry Washington attends Neutrogena's Discover Your Best SPF event in Beverly Hills on June 22.
Boo'd Up
Lana Condor and fiancé Anthony De La Torre get complementary at the Los Angeles screening of BOO, BITCH on June 22.
Laughing Plastic
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie suit up as Ken and Barbie while filming the upcoming Barbie movie in Los Angeles on June 22.
French Press
Jared Leto, Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke make for one cool trio on June 22 while hanging at Spotify Beach at the Cannes Lions festival in France.
Post Mate
Post Malone entertains the crowd at Spotify Beach on June 22 during the Cannes Lions festival in France.
Moving Along
Emma Roberts strikes a stylish pose on June 22 at the Paris photo call for the On the Move Montblanc Extreme launch at Palais Galliera.
On the List
Chris Pratt suits up for the Los Angeles premiere of The Terminal List on June 22.
Fun with Fashion
Tessa Thompson continues her high-fashion Westworld press tour with a stop at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on June 22.
Queen for a Day
Kacey Musgraves hits all the right notes on her latest tour stop at Hampton Court Palace in London on June 22.
Dinner à Deux
Sia and her dinner date are a perfect match at a private event in N.Y.C. on June 22.
City of Love
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel take a stroll while in Paris for Fashion Week on June 22.
Great Advice
Mindy Kaling tells Carrie Palin at Cisco Live in Las Vegas on June 15 that the best advice she received from The Office producer, Greg Daniels, is to "be kind."
Making Them Green with Envy
Karrueche Tran enjoyed a day of fit fashion at The Gymshark Gardens by Whitney Simmons in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Lights, Camera, Action!
Salma Hayek films Without Blood, which is being directed by Angelina Jolie, in Rome on June 22.
Mugshot Moment
Cara Delevingne attends a preview screening of Only Murders in the Building season 2 on June 22 in London.
Fashion Statement
J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer attend the Givenchy Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22.
Behind the Scenes
Kate Middleton gets behind the camera while attending the ELEVATE initiative at Brixton House in London on June 22.
Summer Session
Wiz Khalifa performs at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash Festival while guests partied with the new SKRT hard seltzer on June 18 in Chicago.
Pink Lady
Lupita Nyong'o speaks on stage during the Breaking Barriers and Building Community event in Cannes, France, on June 22.
The Wild, Wild Westworld
Angela Sarafyan, Tessa Thompson and Evan Rachel Wood attend HBO's Westworld Season 4 premiere on June 21 in N.Y.C.
Backstage Pass
Dua Lipa, Post Malone and Kaytranada hang out backstage at Spotify Beach during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 21.
Laced Up
Sam Smith performs at a VIP dinner party hosted by iHeartMedia and MediaLink during the Cannes Lions festival on June 21 in France.
Give Him a Hand
Ryan Reynolds talks Next Generation Storytelling in Cannes on June 22.
Masked Moment
Björk performs onstage at La Seine Musicale on June 21 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.
Oh, Hello!
Diego Luna presents new project Cada Vez Nos Despedimos Mejor (Every Time We Say Goodbye Better) in Madrid on June 22.
Making the Cut
Heidi Klum attends Prime Video and Freevee's Summer Solstice event in Santa Monica on June 21.
With Open Arms
Tyler Posey leaves a dinner on June 21 in London.
It's a Whole Lotta Style
Musical sensation Bia sips a SKRT hard seltzer ahead of her performance at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash on on June 18 in Chicago.
Belt It Out
Dixie D'Amelio performs at the launch party for her album, A Letter to Me, on June 21 in L.A.
Home on the Range
Outlander star Graham McTavish plays a rancher on the set of his upcoming film Somewhere in Montana, set to be released in 2023.
Flower Power
Evan Rachel Wood brightens the morning while arriving to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on June 21.
Set in Stone
Priscilla Presley is joined by daughter Lisa Marie and her daughters Riley Keough, Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood as the women celebrate the upcoming Elvis movie with a hand and footprint ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on June 21.
Rock On
Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones return to the stage on June 21 at San Siro Stadium in Milan.
Funny Faces
Zack Bia gets goofy at the Verdy x Minions launch party at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 16.
Ripple Effect
Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner attends a private event for Ripple Foods in Los Angeles on June 16.
Rainbow Bright
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand through N.Y.C. on June 20.
Boy Meets Girl
Evan Mock takes five on the N.Y.C. set of Gossip Girl on June 20.
The White Stuff
Kim Kardashian is summer-ready in a white tee while leaving N.Y.C.'s Bergdorf Goodman on June 20.
Cannes Do
DJ Pee.Wee — a.k.a. Anderson .Paak — hits the red carpet at a Spotify concert during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 20.
Photo Finish
Also performing on Spotify Beach during Cannes Lions on June 20, Kendrick Lamar.
Heart You
Paris Hilton hits the stage for a panel on NFTs during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 20.
Beware The Bear
Abby Elliott and Jeremy Allen White put their heads together at the premiere afterparty for FX's The Bear in L.A. on June 20.
Walk and Talk
Tessa Thompson takes a call on June 20 while walking around N.Y.C.
Sing Thing
Lauren Alaina grabs the mic on June 15 during an event with Maurices in Brooklyn.
With Honors
Joaquina Kalukango hangs with Ben Vereen in N.Y.C. on June 19 as the actor is honored with the Broadway League Legacy Award for his career and humanitarian work during Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square.
London Calling
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw get all dressed up for the UK launch of Paramount+ at Outernet London on June 20.
Triple Glam
Also at the UK Paramount+ launch on June 20: Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer.
A Horse of Course
Eddie Redmayne looks dapper on June 19 at the Royal Windsor Cup in Egham, England.
Suit Yourself
Bethenny Frankel showcases her new, namesake swim line during a beach day in Miami on June 19.
Feeling Blue
Sylvester Stallone greets photographers on June 20 at the UK Paramount+ launch in London.
Free Flowing
Jane Seymour steals the spotlight on June 20 at a photo call during the Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco.
Beach Babe
Anne Hathaway goes vintage on June 20 while shooting Mother's Instinct in Port Monmouth, New Jersey.
Summer Styles
Julianne Hough keeps it neutral for an outing in N.Y.C. on June 19.
Hands, Touching Hands
Miles Teller and Tom Cruise reach out on June 20 at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Seoul.