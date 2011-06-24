Star Tracks: Friday, June 24, 2011
ON LEAVE
After sightseeing with the family on Father's Day, John Travolta and his crew – wife Kelly Preston, daughter Ella, 11, and 7-month-old son Benjamin – stick together while leaving the Ritz Hotel in Paris on Thursday.
HATS ALL, FOLKS
After revealing the finalists on The Voice, judge Christina Aguilera gets some fresh air Thursday, donning a scarlet topper and trademark platforms while out in Burbank, Calif.
BRAVO, LADY!
A solo Jennifer Aniston waves to fans after an appearance on Bravo's Inside the Actor's Studio Thursday night in N.Y.C. And who was there to cheer her on? New beau Justin Theroux, who sat in the front row of the audience.
FULL 'MONTE'
Selena Gomez and Katie Cassidy make a complementary duo Thursday at the Teen Vogue N.Y.C. screening of their new comedy Monte Carlo.
DRIVE-BY
Hey, nice wheels! Duchess Catherine's younger brother James Middleton plays the field Friday, checking out a few fine rides at the Salon Privé luxury and supercar show in London's Syon Park.
WHEEL & DEAL
Look who's ready to roll! Kim Kardashian hops aboard a local pedicab for a ride through New York City Thursday night.
SHIRTING THE ISSUE
Saved by the…Bieber? Tiffani Thiessen returns the compliment Thursday, sporting a Justin Bieber shirt (after he wore a tee emblazoned with her image) at a New York screening of Horrible Bosses.
DAILY GRIND
A scruffy Gerard Butler catches up on the news – and gets a java boost! – while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.
FASHION FIX
Fergie gets her fashion fix with designer Marc Jacobs at Thursday's amfAR Inspiration Gala in Paris, where the Black Eyed Peas singer attended as an honoree.
PROJECT RUNWAY
After a relaxing respite in Florida, Katie Holmes and 5-year-old Suri take to the tarmac at an airport in Miami on Thursday.
SUNNY HORIZONS
Kellan Lutz sports a preppy new look Thursday on the set of his upcoming drama Syrup in New York.
B-DAY BOUQUET
Mom-to-be Selma Blair shows off a host of blossoms – her burgeoning belly and a bouquet of flowers – on her 39th birthday in Los Angeles.
FRAGRANT FOUL
Justin Bieber debuts his new perfume, Someday, at Macy's Herald Square in New York City, where the singer was tackled by an unidentified man on Thursday.
GOOD JEANS
What's the skinny? A slimmed-down Raven-Symoné gets ripped Thursday at a taping of MTV's countdown show, 10 on Top, in New York.
DASHING DEBUT
Newly divorced Elizabeth Hurley and new steady, Australian cricket player Shane Warne, enjoy a stylish date night at pal Elton John's annual White Tie and Tiara Ball in London on Thursday.