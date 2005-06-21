Star Tracks - Friday, June 24, 2005
BABE ON BOARD
No, it's not a scene from Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle – just Cameron Diaz, after hanging ten at Hawaii's Waikiki Beach recently. Alas, the actress, who's vacationing with boyfriend Justin Timberlake, will soon be back at work in L.A. recording dialogue for Shrek 3.
AIR BUD
Proving that man's best friend is woman's best travel companion, Jessica Simpson totes her Maltipoo, Daisy, in an L.A. airport on her way to Miami on Wednesday. The Dukes of Hazzard star's movie opens July 28.
MASTER WILLS
Prince William leaves his graduation ceremony at Scotland's St. Andrews University on Thursday accompanied by his father, Prince Charles, and stepmother, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall (pictured). The royal heir, who graduated with a master of arts in geography, heads to New Zealand next week for his first solo official engagements.
FACING DESTINY
Tom Cruise, a star on the verge of a new union (with fiancée Katie Holmes), chats with three who are preparing for a split – Destiny's Child's Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Beyoncé Knowles, who are disbanding in the fall. Their worlds collided Wednesday on the New York City set of BET's 106 and Park.
WILD RIDE
Uma Thurman and son Levon, 3, take a spin on a carousel in Paris's Tuileries Gardens on Wednesday. The actress and boyfriend Andre Balazs are vacationing in the French city with her kids, including daughter Maya, 6.
BEADING HEART
Finally, the mystery of the Olsens' limitless supply of boho-chic jewelry is solved! Ashley Olsen picks up a wooden bead necklace Sunday at Fred Segal in Santa Monica before heading to the restaurant A Votre Santé for a fruit shake.
WELL-MATCHED
They may not be dating anymore, but with their matching shades, white tops and jeans, Halle Berry and Michael Ealy certainly looked in sync in L.A. last week. The pair were linked in 2004 after they met filming the TV movie Their Eyes Were Watching God.
RED ALL OVER
Pamela Anderson and Rebel Billionaire Richard Branson celebrate the 21st birthday of his airline, Virgin Atlantic Airways, at the New York City nightclub Duvet on Wednesday. Anderson, a longtime pal of the Virgin Group chief, was a surprise guest at the bash, which featured Boy George playing deejay.
FAMILY VACATION
Chris Rock and wife Malaak Compton-Rock tote their little Mouseketeers, Zahra, 1 (dozing off) and Lola, 2, at Disney-MGM Studios outside Orlando on Wednesday. The Madagascar star and his family were at Walt Disney World celebrating Lola's birthday – she turns 3 on June 28.
HITCH'ED
Will Smith and his wife of seven years, Jada Pinkett Smith, take a stroll in Malibu on Sunday.