Star Tracks - Friday, June 23, 2006
DARK LADY
It's the blond bundle that gives her away: A newly dark Britney Spears takes charge of towheaded Sean Preston in New York on Thursday. The singer, who is expecting her second child this fall, is in town while husband Kevin Federline promotes his debut album.
DARK EXPOSURE
Earlier that day, Spears attempts to keep her new look undercover. On Wednesday, she went out in head-to-toe black to pick up shades at Solstice Sunglass Boutique.
LEADING MAN
Adrian Grenier needs no entourage – he faces the paparazzi solo Thursday at the L.A. Film Festival premiere of his movie The Devil Wears Prada, which opens June 30.
LACY LASS
Nicole Richie dons angelic white to attend the Devil Wears Prada premiere Thursday in L.A.
COME SAIL AWAY
Heather Locklear comes ashore after canoeing with 8-year-old daughter Ava (not pictured) Wednesday while vacationing in Hawaii. Last week on the mainland, the actress was spotted smooching with "good friend" David Spade.
HE'S GOT GAME
Click star Adam Sandler shows Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat his comic court sense Thursday on MTV's TRL. While the funnyman didn't make the basket, he later got some one-on-one time with the NBA champ's MVP trophy.
REASON TO REJOICE
Kylie Minogue celebrates her health by hitting club Maxim with French boyfriend Oliver Martinez in Paris on Thursday – the same day the singer announced her rescheduled Australian Showgirls tour. Minogue underwent treatment for breast cancer after being diagnosed last year.
JUMP AROUND
Bruce Willis, with producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and a guest, shows boundless energy at the London premiere of his animated film Over the Hedge. The actor joked that to research his role as critter RJ, he "went out and lived with a family of raccoons for three months."
ON THE SCENE
Liv Tyler – who's been in mommy mode with 1-1/2-year-old son Milo – gets back in touch with the Hollywood scene, recently hitting Beverly Hills on a shopping excursion.
SILVER BELLE
Nicole Kidman gets together with good pal Naomi Watts (not pictured) for a girls' only dinner at Sydney Harbour's Aria restaurant Thursday. The bride-to-be is reportedly tying the knot with fiancé Keith Urban on Sunday.
HOLDING COURT
Forget tennis whites: Claire Danes is all business in head-to-toe black for a dinner Wednesday to celebrate the partnership between Ralph Lauren and Wimbledon in London. The apparel company will give the All England Club an all-American makeover, outfitting the staff of the grand slam, which begins Monday.
FUNNY HONEY
Sienna Miller – looking like she could be part of Broadway's Chicago cast – has a New York moment, leading the way for on-again boyfriend Jude Law after lunching in Little Italy on Wednesday.
WHOA, NELLY!
Nelly Furtado and hip-hop producer Timbaland get "Promiscuous," sharing the mic for her new track Thursday on the Today show. The Canadian singer is gearing up for a 20-date club tour to promote her third album Loose in July.
IRISH EYES
Pamela Anderson sets out to save the world – one Sharpie at a time – as she signs autographs in Dublin on Thursday. The MAC Cosmetics spokeswoman was there to present a donation on its behalf to an AIDS charity.
DANGEROUS CURVES
Jessica Simpson heads into eatery Mr. Chow on Wednesday – but not without a slight delay. She took a slight stumble on the curb before recovering her cool.