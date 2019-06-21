Pink Goes Flying in Wales, Plus Zendaya, Jessica Alba and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Just Hanging Out
Pink does a daring aerial stunt on Thursday during the Cardiff, Wales, stop on her tour at Principality Stadium.
Book Smarts
Tilda Swinton reads Edith Sitwell’s Tarantelladuring the Karl Lagerfeld Homage at Grand Palais in Paris on Thursday.
Karl's Crew
Also paying tribute to Lagerfeld on Thursday, Pharrell Williams.
Mini Mouseketeer
Eva Longoria beams as son Santiago celebrates his first birthday at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. on Thursday.
London Look
A newly redheaded Zendaya leaves her London hotel on Thursday.
Think Positive
Proactiv Brand Ambassador Kendall Jenner stops by the #PaintPositivity #BecauseWordsMatter mural in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood on Thursday.
Spring Fling
Jessica Alba brightens up the day on Thursday at an Honest Beauty event in Milan, Italy.
Off to the Races
Liam Payne tips his hat during day two of the Royal Ascot at the Ascot Racecourse on Thursday in England.
The Boys Are Back
Brody Jenner strikes a pose with BFF Frankie Delgado and costar Justin “Bobby” Brescia at MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings party at Liaison Restaurant and Lounge on Wednesday in L.A.
Squad Goals
Pals Kyle Richards, Kris Jenner, Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick support Paris Hilton at her partnership event with Glam App, sponsored by Absolut Elyx and Perrier-Jouët, on Wednesday at Cleo in Hollywood.
Summer Style
Sofia Vergara looks bright and summery walking down the streets of L.A. wearing a yellow floral-print skirt on Wednesday.
'Killer' Cast
Costars Mark Hamill and Gabriel Bateman pose with the Chucky doll at the Child’s Play world premiere in L.A. on Wednesday.
Play Time
Costars Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry are all smiles at the afterparty for the premiere of Child’s Play at Stella Barra on Wednesday in Hollywood.
Snack Time
Karolína Kurková attends the Edie Parker Flower Launch Party at Mister Paradise in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Game-Changer Gala
Nathalie Emmanuel poses in plaid at the ELLE List in association with Magnum ice cream on Wednesday in London.
Total Trailblazers
Gloria and Emilio Estefan take the podium during the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation’s presentation of the Emilio and Gloria Estefan Scholarship at the Latin Recording Academy on Wednesday in Miami.
'Cool' Stuff
LL COOL J steps out on Wednesday to celebrate the N.Y.C. VIP Opening Preview of Beyond the Streets at 25 Kent Ave.
Actor Approved
Russell Crowe flashes a big thumbs up while out in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Wednesday.
Leggy Look
Olivia Culpo glows in an asymmetrical minidress at the Vital Proteins Collagen Water Launch Party at Millennium Park on Wednesday in Chicago.
All Hands on Deck
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek poses with champ James Holzhauer backstage at the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Puppy Love
Nina Adgal makes her way down the aisle with Samson the Goldendoodle at Conair’s Knot-a-Real-Wedding celebrating The Knot Dr. Detangling Brush in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Front Row Fashion
Pier Paolo Piccioli joins Laura Dern and her kids Jaya and Ellery Walker Harper at the Raf Simons Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.
Philly Fan
Miles Teller walks onto the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing a Phillies baseball tee on Wednesday in L.A.
Fan Frenzy
Kyle MacLachlan signs autographs at the Champs-Élysées Film Festival on Wednesday in Paris.
Keep It Clean
Hilaria Baldwin tests out new Tom’s of Maine Natural Strength Deodorant while jogging and picking up litter around N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Celebs in the Street
Ginnifer Goodwin offers a subtle hello as she walks through L.A. on Wednesday.
Food Fest
Curtis Stone puts the finishing touches on some dishes on Tuesday while hosting “Le Grand Dîner,” a traveling consumer dinner series by Champagne Bollinger in partnership with Resy, at his L.A. restaurant, Maude.
Flower Power
Marisa Tomei celebrated the launch of Edie Parker Flower at Mister Paradise in New York.
SoHo Strut
Kendall Jenner beams in a leopard Reformation mini dress during a walk with friend Luka Sabbat in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday.
Getting Animated
Tom Hanks pops up in Barcelona for a Toy Story 4 photo call on Wednesday.
Flower Child
Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Off-White Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.
Museum-Goers
On Wednesday, Riz Ahmed and Noomi Rapace arrive at the V&A Summer Party at the Sainsbury Gallery in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
Got the Glimmer
Also there: glamorous pair Joan Collins and Felicity Jones.
Dollar for Dollar
John Cena presents Logan Allen of the San Diego Padres with $1 to pay a bet that Cena lost before a baseball game between the Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park on Wednesday.
Cannes Cuteness
John Legend cuddles up to wife Chrissy Teigen at Twitter’s #HereWeAre event at Cannes Lion on Tuesday in France.
Style Squad
Celebrity glam guru Joey Maalouf, designer Rachel Zoe and Paris Hilton (both wearing Rachel Zoe Collection!), attend the Summer 2019 Box of Style By Rachel Zoe launch party at The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday.
Double Date
Russell Wilson and Ciara pose with pals Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at Spotify’s star-studded musical event during Cannes Lion at Spotify Beach on Tuesday in France.
The Future Is Female
Jennifer Garner speaks during the 2019 Forbes Women’s Summit at Pier 60 on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Queen on Wheels
Melissa McCarthy rides through L.A. on Tuesday in a tricked-out three-wheeler wearing a polka dot helmet, an olive embellished military jacket and Crocs.
Celebrating Pride
Sofia Richie attends Alice + Olivia and The Trevor Project’s World Pride summer kickoff party, sponsored by Svedka, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Faces of Fashion
Colombian singer Maluma and Gigi Hadid sit front row at the Heron Preston Concrete Jungle Spring/Summer 2020 show at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris on Tuesday.
A Leg Up
Eva Longoria shows off her sequined pants alongside host Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night in N.Y.C.
Cruising in Character
Charlie Hunnam rides a bike on the set of his new action film Waldo in Atlanta on Tuesday.
Print Power
Camila Cabello hits the streets of Cannes, France, wearing a belted coat and matching pants on Tuesday.
Film 'Champ'
Jeff Goldblum is all smiles at the opening ceremony of the 8th annual Champs-Élysées Film Festival on Tuesday in Paris.
Selfie Time
Rihanna and Selah Marley snap a selfie at the FENTY x Webster Pop-Up Cocktail at The Webster on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Magic Moment
Tiffany Haddish waves a wand at the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Celebration Event hosted by WB Games and Niantic, Inc. at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday.
Strike a Pose
Millie Bobby Brown steps into The Late Late Show with James Corden’s backstage photo booth to take a few snaps on Tuesday in London.
On the Move
Betty Gilpin waves to photographers as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday in L.A.
Black Tie Affair
Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel arrive at the ESAD Awards on Tuesday in Malaga, Spain.
Comfy Cute
Rumer Willis steps out in L.A. on Tuesday, wearing a pink oversized sweater and green khaki slacks.
Out & About
Lucy Hale sports a red L.A. baseball cap and a denim jacket while out in L.A. on Tuesday.
Beauty in Blue
Teri Hatcher looks stunning in a blue gown with a thigh-high slit at the Raffaello Summer Day event on Tuesday in Berlin.
Yesterday's News
Ed Sheeran, Lily James and Himesh Patel attend the U.K. premiere of Yesterday at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Tuesday.
Yellow Brick Road
Also there: their costar, Kate McKinnon.
Backstage Buds
Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee hang with John Cena at WWE Raw in L.A. on Monday.
Set Sail
Shaquille O’Neal — Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Fun Officer — hosts an exclusive deck party to celebrate Mardi Gras, Carnival’s newest ship debuting in 2020, at Pier 59 in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Mom Mode
Jessie James Decker steps out for the launch of Enfagrow NeuroPro at an event in New York City on Tuesday.
London Look
Gwyneth Paltrow sits down for a chat with Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, during the London Fashion Week Men’s British Fashion Council Fashion Forum on Tuesday.
Wind Blown
Model Izabel Goulart has a moment on Tuesday while out in N.Y.C.
Living Legend
Michael Douglas poses on stage after receiving the Golden Nymph Award for his career during the closing ceremony of the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco on Tuesday.
Power Couple
Champion Award honorees Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos share a sweet moment at TrevorLIVE NY 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday in N.Y.C.
Show of Support
Also at Monday night’s event: Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne and Antoni Porowski.
Squad Goals
The cast of The Good Place — Marc Evan Jackson, William Jackson Harper, D’Arcy Carden, creator Michael Schur, Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto — does their best prom pose at a For Your Consideration event in L.A. on Monday.
Glitz & Glamour
Olivia Munn shines in a shimmering dress as she waves to fans at the L.A. premiere of Starz’s The Rook at The Getty Museum on Monday.