Star Tracks - Friday, June 20, 2008
SO LONG, FAREWELL
Britney Spears says goodbye to her mother and brother at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport Friday after spending time in Kentwood, La., where she welcomed her niece, Maddie Briann.
UP AT BAT
Now you see the prosthetic bump and now you don't! Lindsay Lohan happily steps up to the plate while filming continues Thursday on the North Hollywood set of her comedy Labor Pains.
FAMILY MATTERS
Britney Spears makes a convenient stop at a local Kentwood, La., store Thursday after visiting her sister, Jamie Lynn, who gave birth to a daughter, Maddie Briann, earlier in the day.
PICK-UP ARTIST
Blake Lively saves a smile for her pooch Penny while charging back to work Thursday in Southampton, N.Y. The actress, who plays reformed bad girl Serena Van der Woodsen, was filming scenes for Gossip Girl's second season, schedule to air in September.
GOING APE
Rihanna makes time for a little monkey business while attending the lighting of New York's Empire State Building on Thursday. The event was held in conjunction with Cartier's Declare Your Love Day.
CRIMSON TIDINGS
Charlize Theron is one sexy lady in red at Thursday's opening ceremony of the Moscow International Film Festival, where she and costar Will Smith are continuing to promote their superhero movie Hancock.
FLOWER GIRL
Paris Hilton freshens up her little black dress with a flowery accessory while out Thursday with beau Benji Madden at New York hotspot Tenjune.
POSTCARD FROM THE EDGE
After spending a few days in France, Eva Longoria Parker and husband Tony Parker are on top of the world as they take in the sights in Florence, Italy, on Wednesday.
'GIRL' POWER
Kit Kittredge: An American Girl star Abigail Breslin shares her moment in the spotlight with the film's producer Julia Roberts at the New York City premiere of their movie on Thursday. Based on the popular American Girl dolls and books, the film opens July 2.
GRIN AND BARE IT
PEOPLE's Hottest Bachelor Mario Lopez shows off his abs – and then some – to a crowd of waiting fans following his Wednesday performance in Broadway's A Chorus Line.
Want more Mario? Watch him in action in our exclusive video of his sexy shoot!
LOOKING 'SMART'
Anne Hathaway, who recently split from boyfriend Raffaello Follieri, makes a glamorous exit from her appearance Thursday to promote Get Smart on Good Morning America.
THAT'S A WRAP!
Following her last show at Madison Square Garden, Alicia Keys celebrates the end of her As I Am tour with a wrap party Wednesday at New York City eatery The Park.
MUSCLE BEACH
Dax Shepard wraps girlfriend Kristen Bell in a tight embrace during a day trip to the shore outside of Rome on Wednesday. The couple are in the Italian capital shooting their romantic comedy, When In Rome.
SPA DAY
After rocking out in London to promote her second disc Seastories, mom-to-be Minnie Driver indulges in a day of beauty Wednesday, heading to a Beverly Hills salon for a mani-pedi.
RED-HOT NIGHT
Rihanna makes a dazzling appearance onstage and off following an impromptu performance with Ne-Yo Wednesday night at New York's Madison Square Garden. Earlier in the week, the singer celebrated her album's re-release with a late-night bash at nightspot Guesthouse.
BIG SPENDER
With tip money in hand, Mandy Moore waits for her car Wednesday after a successful shopping trip to Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.