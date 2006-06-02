Star Tracks - Friday, June 2, 2006
CENTER OF ATTENTION
A snap-happy Seal and wife Heidi Klum get a giggle out of 2-year-old daughter Leni during an outing in New York City on Thursday. Also in attendance during their stroll: Their 9-month-old son Henry as well as Klum's mom and dad.
HOT WHEELS
Britney Spears revs up while taking her new toy – a Porsche Speedster convertible – for a spin with a friend in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
SMOOTH OPERATOR
A shady Justin Timberlake is a vision of cool as he leaves the L'Ermitage hotel in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The singer-actor is scheduled to be a presenter at the MTV Movie Awards, which airs June 8.
ARMED AND READY
A svelte Janet Jackson – who reportedly shed 40 lbs. – emerges from a Miami Beach restaurant on Thursday. The singer is in town to shoot a music video for her new album 20 Years Old, due out in September.
HUG IT OUT
The boys are back in town! Entourage stars (from left) Kevin Dillon, Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly, Jerry Ferrara and Jeremy Piven make the scene Thursday at the Hollywood premiere of their hit HBO show Entourage on Thursday. The third season bows June 11.
ART IN MOTION
Johnny Depp and ladylove Vanessa Paradis step out for a preview of French artist Gravleur's exhibition at West Hollywood's Trigg Ison Fine Art Gallery on Thursday.
HOLDING PATTERN
Nicole Richie gets close with some friendly airport employees before flying out of San Diego on Thursday. She'll take off yet again when the fourth season of The Simple Life premieres Sunday.
ALL LOVE
Taylor Hicks basks in his fans' admiration outside the Today show studio on Thursday. The newly crowned American Idol sang his single "Do I Make You Proud?," which will be released June 13.
TENDER MOMENT
Naomi Watts steals a kiss from beau Liev Schreiber on Wednesday at a special New York screening of his horror film The Omen. The remake opens on Tuesday – appropriately 6-6-06.
GOLDEN GIRLS
Beyoncé strikes a pose with actress pal Nia Long at a friend's New York City birthday bash on Wednesday. The singer-actress has every reason to feel festive: a sneak peek of her upcoming film Dreamgirls got raves at the Cannes Film Festival.
OH, L'AMOUR
Back from Cannes, Eva Longoria is happy to be in beau Tony Parker's arms in New York City on Thursday.
DAY OF BEAUTY
A little pampering goes a long way: Jennifer Aniston – who's been busy promoting The Break-Up – emerges refreshed from a New York City spa on Wednesday.
PICTURE PERFECT
Matthew Broderick gets a little wardrobe adjustment from actress Betty Buckley at a group photo of past Tony Award-winning actors in New York City on Thursday. The snapshot is part of the 60th anniversary celebration of the Broadway honors, which will take place on June 11.
WHACK PARTY
Big Love's Chloe Sevigny surrounds herself with a bunch of wise guys – Sopranos stars (from left) Tony Sirico, Vincent Curatola, Steve Schirripa and Steven Van Zandt – at an HBO bash at New York City's Mr. Chow on Wednesday. The season finales of both shows will air Sunday.
HANG TEN
Skateboarder Tony Hawk shows he's as steady at sea as he is on land during a segment for MTV's Spankin' New Sounds of Summer Music Week in San Diego on Wednesday.