Star Tracks: Friday, June 19, 2009
STAR IN STRIPES
Looking sharp in a pinstriped Ralph Lauren suit, Johnny Depp works the crowd at the Chicago premiere of Public Enemies on Thursday. The actor plays famed 1930s gangster John Dillinger in the film, which hits theaters July 1.
HANGING TOUGH
He deserves a break! After getting swarmed by fans and a run-in with a New York City taxi, Robert Pattinson takes five Friday on the beachside set of his movie Remember Me in New York.
PARTY GIRL
Kendra Wilkinson, who is happily expecting her first child with fiancé Hank Baskett, celebrates her last few days as a single lady with a bachelorette party Thursday night at Guy amp Dolls lounge in Hollywood. The Girls Next Door star is set to wed on June 27 at the Holmby Hills, Calif., mansion of her former boyfriend, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.
READY ON SET
After sporting a prosthetic baby bump earlier in the week, Jennifer Lopez drops the baby weight Thursday to film a new scene for The Back-Up Plan in Los Angeles.
YELLOW JACKET
Sporting a familiar pink purse, Britney Spears makes one colorful exit from her hotel in London on Friday. Up next for the pop star: back-to-back concert dates Friday and Saturday at Dublin's O2 arena.
PAINTING PARTY
Splattered in paint, Christina Aguilera and her 17-month-old son Max leave a Color Me Mine pottery studio in Los Angeles, where they created a Father's Day masterpiece for the singer's hubby, Jordan Bratman.
BLUE CRUSH
Kristen Bell beats the heat with a water retreat Thursday in Maui, where she's vacationing with boyfriend Dax Shepard (not pictured).
RAIN DATE
The wet weather's not stopping Lauren Conrad from smiling! The umbrella-toting author, who pleaded for the rain in New York to "go away" on Twitter, stops by The Early Show Thursday to chat about her first novel, L.A. Candy.
CREATIVE JUICES
American Idol winner Kris Allen grabs some Jamba Juice before heading into a recording studio for a session on Thursday in Los Angeles, where he's working on his debut album.
PUCKER UP
Selena Gomez checks out the goods at a gifting suite in New York while promoting her TV movie Princess Protection Program. The Disney star, who shares a PEOPLE cover with her best friend and costar Demi Lovato, recently said she's looking for a guy who "treats me like a princess."
GIFT OF GAB
Justin Timberlake entertains the crowd Thursday at New York's Pierre Hotel, where the singer emceed a UJA-Federation lunch that named RCA/Jive Label Group chairman and CEO Barry Weiss Music Visionary of the Year.
STEPPING OUT
After spending some quality time with her family in New York, Lindsay Lohan is back on the left coast – and steps out with a friend on Thursday in Los Angeles.
AND ... ACTION!
Talk about some unconventional beachwear! A suited up (and sword-carrying) Russell Crowe moves ahead with filming his latest movie, Robin Hood, shooting Thursday in West Wales.
FLOATING AWAY
Kobe Bryant celebrates the Los Angeles Lakers' victory with Mickey Mouse and friends during a parade at Disneyland on Thursday in Anaheim, Calif.