Star Tracks: Friday, June 17, 2011
SURPRISED GUEST
On the road to recovery, a pretty in pink Selena Gomez brings her star power to New York's Central Park for a performance on Good Morning America's summer concert series Friday morning.
THE AVIATOR
After enjoying a low-key day with her children in Malta days earlier, UN envoy Angelina Jolie departs Turkey's Hatay airport on Friday, after meeting with over 9,600 displaced Syrian refugees.
THREE OF A KIND
Nicole Richie and her black-clad crew – daughter Harlow, 3, and son Sparrow, 21 months – keeps their fashionable threads color-coordinated while out in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday.
HANG TEN
Aloha, hotties! Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield social networks with Country Strong's Garrett Hedlund while attending the Maui Film Festival on Thursday.
OUTWARD BOUND
Tori Spelling puts her car crash behind her and enjoys an outdoor stroll with the family – hubby Dean McDermott, daughter Stella, 3, and son Liam, 4 – Thursday in Toronto.
NAMA-STAGE
A fit-looking Britney Spears kicks off her Femme Fatale tour Friday at the Power Balance Pavilion in Sacramento, Calif. "Sacramento was on fire tonight," she later Tweeted.
DRESSED FOR SUCCESS
Katie Holmes dazzles Thursday, pairing her new gold jewelry with a textured white and black Max Mara mini at the 2011 Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills.
WEEKEND AT 'BERNIE'
Hey there, cowboy! Matthew McConaughey shows off his Texas pride with ladylove Camila Alves at the Film Independent's Los Angeles Film Festival premiere of his film Bernie on Thursday
SHINING STAR
Are you green with envy? After a long hiatus from tennis, Serena Williams – one of PEOPLE's Most Amazing Bodies of 2011 – shows off her fit form during the WTA's pre-Wimbledon party Thursday night in London.
PARISIAN PAIR
Jennifer Lopez takes time out from her press tour de France Thursday to hit the streets of Paris with daughter Emme, 3, in tow.
FANCY FEET
Are they preparing for their first dance? Kim Kardashian and fiancé Kris Humphries get in step with the bride-to-be's former Dancing with the Stars partner Mark Ballas Thursday in West Hollywood.
GIRL TALK
After ending her own talk show, Oprah Winfrey is back from vacation, discussing OWN with Paula Zahn during the National Cable amp Telecommunications Association's trade show in Chicago on Thursday.
VENTURE CAPITOL
After dishing about her beauty secrets, Eva Longoria goes to Washington, D.C. Thursday, where she showed her support for the Farm Worker Help Bill which would ease the way agricultural workers unionize.
MEETING OF THE MINDS
After watching the new Spider-Man musical, Jay-Z rubs elbows with American Idol's Randy Jackson Thursday during UJA-Federation's annual Music Visionary of the Year Award Luncheon at The Pierre in New York City.
MIAMI SOUND
Meanwhile, Jackson's former costar, X Factor judge Paula Abdul, strikes a pose Thursday while continuing to audition hopefuls for the fall singing-competition in Miami.
CHECK MATE!
Bethenny Frankel takes a break from filming her talk-show pilot Thursday to aid the Check-in for Checkups promotion in New York City, where she's raising money to grant doctor visits to underprivileged kids.