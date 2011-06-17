Star Tracks: Friday, June 17, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:05 PM

1 of 16

SURPRISED GUEST

Credit: Elizabeth Pantaleo/Abaca

On the road to recovery, a pretty in pink Selena Gomez brings her star power to New York's Central Park for a performance on Good Morning America's summer concert series Friday morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

THE AVIATOR

Credit: Aykut Unlupinara/A.A./Sipa

After enjoying a low-key day with her children in Malta days earlier, UN envoy Angelina Jolie departs Turkey's Hatay airport on Friday, after meeting with over 9,600 displaced Syrian refugees.

3 of 16

THREE OF A KIND

Credit: Ramey

Nicole Richie and her black-clad crew – daughter Harlow, 3, and son Sparrow, 21 months – keeps their fashionable threads color-coordinated while out in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

HANG TEN

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Aloha, hotties! Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield social networks with Country Strong's Garrett Hedlund while attending the Maui Film Festival on Thursday.

Advertisement

5 of 16

OUTWARD BOUND

Credit: Todd G/Macca/Splash News Online

Tori Spelling puts her car crash behind her and enjoys an outdoor stroll with the family – hubby Dean McDermott, daughter Stella, 3, and son Liam, 4 – Thursday in Toronto.

6 of 16

NAMA-STAGE

Credit: London Ent/Deano/Splash News Online

A fit-looking Britney Spears kicks off her Femme Fatale tour Friday at the Power Balance Pavilion in Sacramento, Calif. "Sacramento was on fire tonight," she later Tweeted.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

DRESSED FOR SUCCESS

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Katie Holmes dazzles Thursday, pairing her new gold jewelry with a textured white and black Max Mara mini at the 2011 Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

WEEKEND AT 'BERNIE'

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Hey there, cowboy! Matthew McConaughey shows off his Texas pride with ladylove Camila Alves at the Film Independent's Los Angeles Film Festival premiere of his film Bernie on Thursday

Advertisement

9 of 16

SHINING STAR

Credit: Tom Dulat/Getty

Are you green with envy? After a long hiatus from tennis, Serena Williams – one of PEOPLE's Most Amazing Bodies of 2011 – shows off her fit form during the WTA's pre-Wimbledon party Thursday night in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

PARISIAN PAIR

Credit: X17Online

Jennifer Lopez takes time out from her press tour de France Thursday to hit the streets of Paris with daughter Emme, 3, in tow.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

FANCY FEET

Credit: Fame

Are they preparing for their first dance? Kim Kardashian and fiancé Kris Humphries get in step with the bride-to-be's former Dancing with the Stars partner Mark Ballas Thursday in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

GIRL TALK

Credit: Timothy Hiatt/FilmMagic

After ending her own talk show, Oprah Winfrey is back from vacation, discussing OWN with Paula Zahn during the National Cable amp Telecommunications Association's trade show in Chicago on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

VENTURE CAPITOL

Credit: Paul Morigi/WireImage

After dishing about her beauty secrets, Eva Longoria goes to Washington, D.C. Thursday, where she showed her support for the Farm Worker Help Bill which would ease the way agricultural workers unionize.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

MEETING OF THE MINDS

Credit: Ben Hider/Getty

After watching the new Spider-Man musical, Jay-Z rubs elbows with American Idol's Randy Jackson Thursday during UJA-Federation's annual Music Visionary of the Year Award Luncheon at The Pierre in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

MIAMI SOUND

Credit: INF

Meanwhile, Jackson's former costar, X Factor judge Paula Abdul, strikes a pose Thursday while continuing to audition hopefuls for the fall singing-competition in Miami.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

CHECK MATE!

Credit: Diane Bondareff/AP

Bethenny Frankel takes a break from filming her talk-show pilot Thursday to aid the Check-in for Checkups promotion in New York City, where she's raising money to grant doctor visits to underprivileged kids.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff