Star Tracks - Friday, June 17, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

TOUR D'AMOUR

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

After announcing that Destiny's Child will hang up their mics at the end of their summer tour, Beyoncé finds comfort in the arms of her man of three years, Jay-Z, as the couple take a romantic vacation on the French Riviera, hitting a favorite spot – Saint-Tropez – on Wednesday.

LOVERS' SPAT

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Just a day earlier, Beyoncé busts out some Foxxy Cleopatra moves on Jay-Z as the two playfully spar on the streets of Portifino before boarding a yacht for a cruise down the Italian coast. The singer will finish the U.S leg of Destiny's Child's farewell tour in July.

SHOPPING FOR TWO

Credit: RMC/x17

Britney Spears, whose first child with husband Kevin Federline is due this fall, fuels up on iced coffee while hitting the stores in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

IT'S A CINCH

Credit: Tuan Pham/X17

Nicole Richie accentuates the positive – her increasingly tiny waist – with an oversized gold belt on her way to an Allure magazine event in L.A. on Wednesday. The jet-setting Simple Life star is expected in New York City on Monday for her father Lionel's 56th birthday bash.

MERRILY, MERRILY

Credit: Splash

Lindsay Lohan and a friend skip down Robertson Boulevard in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The actress next will be racing across screens in Herbie: Fully Loaded, opening June 22.

GLOBAL STAGE

Credit: Olivier Douliery/ABACA

With Mr. and Mrs. Smith having hit No. 1, it's back to serious business for Angelina Jolie. The U.N. goodwill ambassador joins Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Wednesday to kick off the Washington, D.C., ceremony leading up to World Refugee Day.

TOPHER'S TROPHY

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Topher Grace – with lightened locks – and Scarlett Johansson make a dynamic duo as they pick up their Premiere magazine "New Power" awards on Thursday in L.A. The costars are in good company: past recipients of the honor for Hollywood up-and-comers include Jake Gyllenhaal and Kate Hudson.

LITTLE BRO

Credit: Shawn/X17

Paris Hilton has another special man in her life: 11-year-old brother Conrad, who joined her at Beverly Hills hotspot Koi for dinner on Tuesday. The socialite, who's engaged to Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis, recently said she was ready for a Simple Life of her own, with plans to start her own family – in two years, that is.

PUCKER UP

Credit: Fame

Jessica Simpson gives her multitasking mom, Tina, a smooch as the two part ways after a recording session in Calabasas, Calif., on Wednesday. The singer-actress has been working on a new album, which will be released later this year.

NIGHT CRAWLERS

Credit: X17

Mena Suvari, who filed for divorce last month from her husband of five years, cinematographer Robert Brinkmann, exits a Venice Beach nightclub on Saturday with an unidentified pal.

THREE OF A KIND

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Andrew, Owen and Luke Wilson get lei'ed at the 2005 Maui Film Festival on Thursday where the brothers were honored for their collaboration on the romantic comedy The Wendell Baker Story. "It is just like working with a friend," first time director-writer Luke said of the family business. "Things just kind of flow a little more freely."

By People Staff