Star Tracks - Friday, June 16, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

MAKING A SPLASH

Credit: BAuer-Griffin

The day her dramatic Dateline interview aired, a pregnant Britney Spears takes time out to cool off Thursday in Miami, where she, husband Kevin Federline and Sean Preston decamped for a family vacation.

IN DEEP

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Spears and Federline – in town to promote his new CD – frolic with 9-month-old Sean Preston. Of life with Federline, Spears told Dateline's Matt Lauer, "Awesome. Thank you."

ON THE FLY

Credit: LDP Images

Nicole Kidman and fiancé Keith Urban, who are rumored to wed this month, get ready to take to the friendly skies from the country singer's hometown of Nashville on Thursday.

NO SWEAT

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Beyoncé takes comfort in looking casual Thursday in New York City. The singer-actress will soon gear up to promote her new album, B'Day, due out in September.

LEADER OF THE PACK

Credit: Ramey

Back from Namibia, new dad Brad Pitt revs up Thursday in Malibu, where his family – including newborn daughter Shiloh – have returned home.

SPECIAL DELIVERY

Credit: Charles Guerin/ABACA

Heidi Klum carries her to-go bundle – 9-month-old son Henry – out of New York City eatery Bar Pitti on Thursday. The supermodel's mom Erna and daughter Leni, 2, were also along for the outing.

DOUBLE FEATURE

Credit: BONN/ Fame Pictures

Charlie Sheen is in step with his new girlfriend, real-estate investor Brooke Mueller, as they leave a Hollywood movie theater on Wednesday.

BIG BALLER

Credit: Pham/X17

Christopher Walken – in costume as a crime lord who is obsessed with pingpong – stays connected on the Los Angeles set of his comedy Balls of Fury.

LADIES WHO LUNCH

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/ JFX

After strutting her stuff in sexy lingerie at the Pussycat Dolls Lounge anniversary bash in Las Vegas, Denise Richards is back in mom mode with daughters Lola, 1, and Sam, 2 (not pictured), at L.A. eatery The Ivy on Wednesday.

LOUNGE STAR

Credit: Gregorio Binuya/ABACA

Katharine McPhee is in the lap of luxury at the New York City launch of the Crown Princess cruise ship on Wednesday. It was the first time the American Idol star had ever been on a luxury liner. "I'd love to go to the Caribbean," she tells PEOPLE.

SWEET & SOUR

Credit: David Buchan/Pacific Coast News

Jessica Alba indulges in a sugar rush Wednesday on the St. Louis set of Bill. But the actress isn't so sweet in the movie: She plays Aaron Eckhart's cheating wife.

EAU YES!

Credit: BENAROCH/SIPA

Hilary Swank likes what she smells Wednesday at Paris fashion house Guerlain's launch party for its new scent, Insolence. Swank has been solo in the city this week: She and her husband of nine years, Chad Lowe, are divorcing.

PICTURE PERFECT

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kate Beckinsale takes in the scene Wednesday at the Los Angeles premiere of her comedy Click, in which she plays the wife to funny guy Adam Sandler’s wacky architect.

COMIC REUNION

Credit: Antoine Cau/ABACA

Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire get into character as Mary Jane and Peter Parker to shoot a scene for Spider-Man 3 in New York City's Central Park on Thursday.

PICK-ME-UP

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Meg Ryan gives daughter Daisy a lift at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (son Jack, 14, was also in tow). The actress recently finished filming the romantic comedy In the Land of Women.

By People Staff