Star Tracks - Friday, June 16, 2006
MAKING A SPLASH
The day her dramatic Dateline interview aired, a pregnant Britney Spears takes time out to cool off Thursday in Miami, where she, husband Kevin Federline and Sean Preston decamped for a family vacation.
IN DEEP
Spears and Federline – in town to promote his new CD – frolic with 9-month-old Sean Preston. Of life with Federline, Spears told Dateline's Matt Lauer, "Awesome. Thank you."
ON THE FLY
Nicole Kidman and fiancé Keith Urban, who are rumored to wed this month, get ready to take to the friendly skies from the country singer's hometown of Nashville on Thursday.
NO SWEAT
Beyoncé takes comfort in looking casual Thursday in New York City. The singer-actress will soon gear up to promote her new album, B'Day, due out in September.
LEADER OF THE PACK
Back from Namibia, new dad Brad Pitt revs up Thursday in Malibu, where his family – including newborn daughter Shiloh – have returned home.
SPECIAL DELIVERY
Heidi Klum carries her to-go bundle – 9-month-old son Henry – out of New York City eatery Bar Pitti on Thursday. The supermodel's mom Erna and daughter Leni, 2, were also along for the outing.
DOUBLE FEATURE
Charlie Sheen is in step with his new girlfriend, real-estate investor Brooke Mueller, as they leave a Hollywood movie theater on Wednesday.
BIG BALLER
Christopher Walken – in costume as a crime lord who is obsessed with pingpong – stays connected on the Los Angeles set of his comedy Balls of Fury.
LADIES WHO LUNCH
After strutting her stuff in sexy lingerie at the Pussycat Dolls Lounge anniversary bash in Las Vegas, Denise Richards is back in mom mode with daughters Lola, 1, and Sam, 2 (not pictured), at L.A. eatery The Ivy on Wednesday.
LOUNGE STAR
Katharine McPhee is in the lap of luxury at the New York City launch of the Crown Princess cruise ship on Wednesday. It was the first time the American Idol star had ever been on a luxury liner. "I'd love to go to the Caribbean," she tells PEOPLE.
SWEET & SOUR
Jessica Alba indulges in a sugar rush Wednesday on the St. Louis set of Bill. But the actress isn't so sweet in the movie: She plays Aaron Eckhart's cheating wife.
EAU YES!
Hilary Swank likes what she smells Wednesday at Paris fashion house Guerlain's launch party for its new scent, Insolence. Swank has been solo in the city this week: She and her husband of nine years, Chad Lowe, are divorcing.
PICTURE PERFECT
Kate Beckinsale takes in the scene Wednesday at the Los Angeles premiere of her comedy Click, in which she plays the wife to funny guy Adam Sandler’s wacky architect.
COMIC REUNION
Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire get into character as Mary Jane and Peter Parker to shoot a scene for Spider-Man 3 in New York City's Central Park on Thursday.
PICK-ME-UP
Meg Ryan gives daughter Daisy a lift at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (son Jack, 14, was also in tow). The actress recently finished filming the romantic comedy In the Land of Women.