Harry Potter Stars Reunite at Universal Orlando Resort, Plus Gigi and Bella Hadid, Prince Charles & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Magical Memories
Harry Potter stars Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Warwick Davis, James Phelps and twin brother Oliver snap a selfie at the Universal Orlando Resort opening celebration of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.
Suited Up
Tiffani Thiessen looks effortlessly chic in all-white while out shopping in L.A. on Thursday.
Sister, Sister
Models Bella and Gigi Hadid show off their sibling style while out and about in Florence, Italy on Thursday.
Helping Hand
Natalia Vodianova helps smooth Rita Ora’s train at The Naked Heart Foundation: The Secret Garden Charity Gala at Chateau de Coppet on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland.
On Air
Men in Black: International Costars Chris Hemsorth and Tessa Thompson visit Sway in the Morning hosted by Sway Calloway at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Bitter-sweet
Lead actor John Malkovich strikes a pose during the photo call for David Mamet’s play Bitter Wheat on Thursday in London.
Masquerade Ball
Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are all smiles at their reception for the Elephant Family Annual Ball at Clarence House on Thursday in London.
Bold & Bright
Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a bright orange ensemble at the launch of Bumble’s new campaign on Thursday in Mumbai, India.
Lunch Date
Miranda Lambert meets up with husband Brendan McLoughlin for a post-shopping spree lunch in downtown New York City on Wednesday.
The Next Generation
Costars Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher pose at the Shaft opening night party at Cecconi’s Miami Beach on Wednesday in Miami.
Ready for Take Off
Rihanna shows off her travel style in an all-black look and oversized sunglasses as she arrives at JFK airport on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Cocktails in the City
Real Housewives of New York’s Tinsley Mortimer celebrates her XXO Tinsley for Winky Lux Launch at the Marmara Park Hotel on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Game On
Khalid visits the Nintendo booth at the 2019 E3 Gaming Convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Work it Out
Kate Beckinsale leaves an early morning gym session in workout apparel and knee-high boots on Wednesday in L.A.
Getting "Close"
TODAY hosts Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Carson Daly stop by Brooklyn’s Kick Axe Throwing to bond over beers, barbecue and axe throwing in celebration of Father’s Day. “We had a lot of cutting edge humor, but it was a close shave!” Roker jokes to PEOPLE of the segment, which airs on Friday.
Happy Hello
Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel catch up with Jermaine Dupri at a dinner in celebration of Dallas Austin being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at Sadelle’s on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Stylish Stiles
Julia Stiles looks chic in a red button-down dress after stopping by Today to discuss her show Riviera on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Out of Office
Former The Office costars David Denman and John Krasinski watch the Boston Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues during game seven of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on Wednesday in Boston.
Candles for a Cause
Jamie Chung lights a candle at Ira and Bill DeWitt’s Saint Candle launch benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Mr. Chow on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
Sibling Smiles
Haley Joel Osment and sister Emily Osment pose together at the 5th Anniversary Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday in L.A.
Pals in Paradise
Gina Rodriguez and Paul Rudd are all smiles at the 2019 Maui Film Festival’s Taste of Summer event on Wednesday in Wailea, Hawaii.
Low-Key Lavish
French Montana rocks loud colors and bold prints during his night out at LIV Nightclub on Wednesday in Miami.
Double Date
Matt Damon and close pal Chris Hemsworth enjoy a night out with their wives at DUMBO House in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Fashion Phenom
Billy Porter guest stars on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Cracking Up
Awkwafina shares a laugh with Amy Heckerling at the New York premiere of A24’s The Farewell after party during opening night of the 11th Annual BAMCinemaFest on Wednesday in Brooklyn.
Making Her 'Marc'
Aubrey Plaza arrives at The Marc Jacobs SoHo block party in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Wonder Women
Former Parks and Recreation costars Amy Poehler and Retta reunite at the 2019 Women in Film annual gala presented by Max Mara, with additional support from Delta Air Lines and Lexus, at The Beverly Hilton on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
Wink and a Smile
Millie Bobby Brown gets playful with photographers while at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. to promote Stranger Things on Wednesday.
Connect the Dots
Also there on Wednesday: Brown’s costar, Sadie Sink.
Newlywed Glow
Newly minted Mrs. Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, steps out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Irish Eyes
Elton John performs on stage during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at the 3Arena in Dublin on Wednesday.
Got the Blues?
St. Louis Blues fan Andy Cohen and Mary Steenburgen hang out at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
To a Tee
Justin Bieber dons a Drew Barrymore T-shirt on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles.
Wednesday Workout
Sarah Hyland keeps it moving after a gym trip in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Baby, Baby
Jamie Lynn Sigler strikes a pose at Amazon’s Treasure Truck x Baby Registry pop-up, First Steps, in Los Angeles.
Swing Thing
Ashlee Simpson gets in touch with her inner child at the FabFitFun Summer House in L.A. on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of the brand’s stationery and accessories line, xo, Sienna.
Money Moves
Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness hosts the Credit Karma IRL (In Real Life) event on financial planning in L.A. on Tuesday.
Warm Welcome
Tom Hanks poses with a life-size version of his character Woody at the premiere of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 at the El Capitan on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Too Hot to Handle?
Host Jimmy Fallon gets Selena Gomez to participate in a round of “Hot Ones” during an episode of The Tonight Show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Stop and Smell the Roses
Mandy Moore poses beside a colorful array of flowers at J.Crew’s Summer Soirée in Celebration of the Brand’s Annual National Stripes Day at the Elizabeth Street Garden in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Summer Sequel
Costars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson arrive at the world premiere of Men in Black: International at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Stage Right
Danielle Brooks smiles during the opening night curtain call for The Public Theater’s Much Ado About Nothing in New York City’s Central Park on Tuesday.
Sitcom Stories
Andy Samberg speaks at the Brooklyn Nine-Nine For Your Consideration Event at UCB Sunset in L.A. on Tuesday.
Adventures of Cheryl & Veronica
Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes attend the InStyle and MaxMara Women in Film event at Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Tuesday.
Three Amigos
Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Holland and Jon Watts goof off during their Spider-Man: Far from Home press conference in Beijing, China, on Tuesday.
That's Amore
Felicity Blunt holds hands with husband Stanley Tucci at the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Pitti Immagine Uomo on Tuesday in Florence, Italy.
Model Moves
Inside the Salvatore Ferragamo show, Josh Lucas walks the runway on Tuesday in Florence’s Piazza della Signoria.
World Tour, Turn Up
Ed Sheeran pumps up the crowd during his concert at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Tuesday.
Read All About It
Kim Kardashian West wears a vintage Dior newspaper-print skirt to Wardrobe.NYC’s forthcoming collaboration with Levi’s and latest collection release event at Levi’s Haus in L.A. on Tuesday.
New Ride
Justin Bieber wears a sweatshirt from his Drew clothing line as he takes his new motorcycle for a spin on Tuesday in L.A.
Screen Time
Giancarlo Esposito and costar Carla Gugino pose together at the New York City screening of Jett at The Roxy Hotel on Tuesday.
Quick Break
Billy Crudup enjoys the sunshine while on his phone in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday.
Spreading 'Love'
Cynthia Erivo, in a gown by Chris Gelinas, performs “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” during the 2019 Tony Awards In Memoriam segment on Sunday in N.Y.C.
A Royal Welcome
Helen Mirren attends the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park relaunch party with some VIP guests on Tuesday in London.
Prince Charming
New dad Prince Harry charms Rita Ora and her mother, Vera Sahatciu, at the 2019 Sentebale Audi Concert at Hampton Court Palace on Tuesday.
Sweet Ride
Also at the Sentebale concert on Tuesday: Tom Hardy.
Set Dressing
Maude Apatow, Marisa Tomei and Pete Davidson film scenes for Judd Apatow’s latest project in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Flower Power
Younger‘s Sutton Foster makes her way into Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Tuesday in a floral-print dress.
Dog Days
Emily Ratajkowski keeps it casual for a Tuesday walk with her pup in N.Y.C.
Mic Drop
Shailene Woodley suits up to talk at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Isn't It Grand?
Eva Longoria and Bachelorette Hannah Brown become fast friends on Monday as Elite Daily and YouTube TV celebrate the new series Grand Hotel with a special screening event at The Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.
Theater Lover
Amanda Seales hosts the Apollo Theater’s 14th Annual Spring Gala, which raised more than $2 million, in N.Y.C. on Monday night.
Vintage Vixen
Mischa Barton checked out the designer finds while celebrating the launch at What Goes Around Comes Around’s partnership with eBay at the retailer’s Soho store.
Partners in Crime
Costars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler embrace at the premiere of Netflix’s Murder Mystery at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday in Westwood, California.
Classic Beauty
Regina Hall glows in a gorgeous green sequin gown at the Shaft premiere on Monday at AMC Lincoln Square in N.Y.C.