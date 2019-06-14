Harry Potter Stars Reunite at Universal Orlando Resort, Plus Gigi and Bella Hadid, Prince Charles & More

 

By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
June 14, 2019 06:00 AM

Magical Memories

Splash News Online

Harry Potter stars Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Warwick Davis, James Phelps and twin brother Oliver snap a selfie at the Universal Orlando Resort opening celebration of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

Suited Up

Splash News Online

Tiffani Thiessen looks effortlessly chic in all-white while out shopping in L.A. on Thursday.

Sister, Sister

The Image Direct

Models Bella and Gigi Hadid show off their sibling style while out and about in Florence, Italy on Thursday.

Helping Hand

Dave Benett/Getty

Natalia Vodianova helps smooth Rita Ora’s train at The Naked Heart Foundation: The Secret Garden Charity Gala at Chateau de Coppet on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland. 

On Air

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Men in Black: International Costars Chris Hemsorth and Tessa Thompson visit Sway in the Morning hosted by Sway Calloway at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Bitter-sweet

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Lead actor John Malkovich strikes a pose during the photo call for David Mamet’s play Bitter Wheat on Thursday in London. 

Masquerade Ball

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are all smiles at their reception for the Elephant Family Annual Ball at Clarence House on Thursday in London. 

Bold & Bright

Prodip Guha/Getty

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a bright orange ensemble at the launch of Bumble’s new campaign on Thursday in Mumbai, India. 

Lunch Date

BACKGRID

Miranda Lambert meets up with husband Brendan McLoughlin for a post-shopping spree lunch in downtown New York City on Wednesday.

The Next Generation

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Costars Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher pose at the Shaft opening night party at Cecconi’s Miami Beach on Wednesday in Miami.

Ready for Take Off 

BACKGRID

Rihanna shows off her travel style in an all-black look and oversized sunglasses as she arrives at JFK airport on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Cocktails in the City

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Real Housewives of New York’s Tinsley Mortimer celebrates her XXO Tinsley for Winky Lux Launch at the Marmara Park Hotel on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Game On

John Sciulli/Getty

Khalid visits the Nintendo booth at the 2019 E3 Gaming Convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Work it Out

The Image Direct

Kate Beckinsale leaves an early morning gym session in workout apparel and knee-high boots on Wednesday in L.A.

Getting "Close"

Nate Congleton/NBC

TODAY hosts Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Carson Daly stop by Brooklyn’s Kick Axe Throwing to bond over beers, barbecue and axe throwing in celebration of Father’s Day. “We had a lot of cutting edge humor, but it was a close shave!” Roker jokes to PEOPLE of the segment, which airs on Friday. 

Happy Hello

Theo Wargo/Getty

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel catch up with Jermaine Dupri at a dinner in celebration of Dallas Austin being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at Sadelle’s on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Stylish Stiles

RW/MediaPunch

Julia Stiles looks chic in a red button-down dress after stopping by Today to discuss her show Riviera on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Out of Office 

Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty

Former The Office costars David Denman and John Krasinski watch the Boston Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues during game seven of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on Wednesday in Boston. 

Candles for a Cause

Presley Ann/Getty

Jamie Chung lights a candle at Ira and Bill DeWitt’s Saint Candle launch benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Mr. Chow on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

 

Sibling Smiles

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Haley Joel Osment and sister Emily Osment pose together at the 5th Anniversary Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday in L.A.

Pals in Paradise

Rich Fury/Getty

Gina Rodriguez and Paul Rudd are all smiles at the 2019 Maui Film Festival’s Taste of Summer event on Wednesday in Wailea, Hawaii.

Low-Key Lavish

Seth Browarnik/Startraks

French Montana rocks loud colors and bold prints during his night out at LIV Nightclub on Wednesday in Miami.

 

Double Date

Splash News Online

Matt Damon and close pal Chris Hemsworth enjoy a night out with their wives at DUMBO House in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Fashion Phenom

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Billy Porter guest stars on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

 

Cracking Up

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Awkwafina shares a laugh with Amy Heckerling at the New York premiere of A24’s The Farewell after party during opening night of the 11th Annual BAMCinemaFest on Wednesday in Brooklyn. 

Making Her 'Marc'

Hunter Abrams/BFA.com

Aubrey Plaza arrives at The Marc Jacobs SoHo block party in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Wonder Women

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Former Parks and Recreation costars Amy Poehler and Retta reunite at the 2019 Women in Film annual gala presented by Max Mara, with additional support from Delta Air Lines and Lexus, at The Beverly Hilton on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

Wink and a Smile

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Millie Bobby Brown gets playful with photographers while at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. to promote Stranger Things on Wednesday.

Connect the Dots

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Also there on Wednesday: Brown’s costar, Sadie Sink.

Newlywed Glow

The Image Direct

Newly minted Mrs. Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, steps out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Irish Eyes

Debbie Hickey/Getty

Elton John performs on stage during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at the 3Arena in Dublin on Wednesday.

Got the Blues?

Santiago Felipe/Getty

St. Louis Blues fan Andy Cohen and Mary Steenburgen hang out at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

To a Tee

Splash News Online

Justin Bieber dons a Drew Barrymore T-shirt on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles. 

Wednesday Workout

The Image Direct

Sarah Hyland keeps it moving after a gym trip in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Baby, Baby

Michael Simon/StarTraks

Jamie Lynn Sigler strikes a pose at Amazon’s Treasure Truck x Baby Registry pop-up, First Steps, in Los Angeles.

Swing Thing

Courtesy of FabFitFun

Ashlee Simpson gets in touch with her inner child at the FabFitFun Summer House in L.A. on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of the brand’s stationery and accessories line, xo, Sienna.

Money Moves

Ilya Savenok

Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness hosts the Credit Karma IRL (In Real Life) event on financial planning in L.A. on Tuesday.

Warm Welcome

Kevin Winter/Getty

Tom Hanks poses with a life-size version of his character Woody at the premiere of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 at the El Capitan on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Too Hot to Handle?

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Host Jimmy Fallon gets Selena Gomez to participate in a round of “Hot Ones” during an episode of The Tonight Show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Stop and Smell the Roses

Ben Rosser/BFA.com

Mandy Moore poses beside a colorful array of flowers at J.Crew’s Summer Soirée in Celebration of the Brand’s Annual National Stripes Day at the Elizabeth Street Garden in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Summer Sequel

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Costars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson arrive at the world premiere of Men in Black: International at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Stage Right

Adam Nemser/Startraks

Danielle Brooks smiles during the opening night curtain call for The Public Theater’s Much Ado About Nothing in New York City’s Central Park on Tuesday.

Sitcom Stories

Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Andy Samberg speaks at the Brooklyn Nine-Nine For Your Consideration Event at UCB Sunset in L.A. on Tuesday.

Adventures of Cheryl & Veronica

Katie Jones/WWD/Shutterstock

Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes attend the InStyle and MaxMara Women in Film event at Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Tuesday.

Three Amigos

Tule/ZCOOL HelloRF/Shutterstock

Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Holland and Jon Watts goof off during their Spider-Man: Far from Home press conference in Beijing, China, on Tuesday.

That's Amore

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Felicity Blunt holds hands with husband Stanley Tucci at the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Pitti Immagine Uomo on Tuesday in Florence, Italy.

Model Moves

Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Inside the Salvatore Ferragamo show, Josh Lucas walks the runway on Tuesday in Florence’s Piazza della Signoria.

World Tour, Turn Up

Luca Piergiovanni/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ed Sheeran pumps up the crowd during his concert at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Tuesday.

Read All About It

Chelsea Lauren/Levis/WardrobeNYC/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian West wears a vintage Dior newspaper-print skirt to Wardrobe.NYC’s forthcoming collaboration with Levi’s and latest collection release event at Levi’s Haus in L.A. on Tuesday.

New Ride

Rachpoot/MEGA

Justin Bieber wears a sweatshirt from his Drew clothing line as he takes his new motorcycle for a spin on Tuesday in L.A.

Screen Time

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Giancarlo Esposito and costar Carla Gugino pose together at the New York City screening of Jett at The Roxy Hotel on Tuesday. 

Quick Break

Gotham/GC Images

Billy Crudup enjoys the sunshine while on his phone in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday.

Spreading 'Love'

Theo Wargo/Getty

Cynthia Erivo, in a gown by Chris Gelinas, performs “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” during the 2019 Tony Awards In Memoriam segment on Sunday in N.Y.C.

A Royal Welcome

Dave Benett/Getty

Helen Mirren attends the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park relaunch party with some VIP guests on Tuesday in London.

Prince Charming

Andrew Matthews/PA Images

New dad Prince Harry charms Rita Ora and her mother, Vera Sahatciu, at the 2019 Sentebale Audi Concert at Hampton Court Palace on Tuesday.

Sweet Ride

Dave Benett/Getty

Also at the Sentebale concert on Tuesday: Tom Hardy.

Set Dressing

Bobby Bank/GC Images

Maude Apatow, Marisa Tomei and Pete Davidson film scenes for Judd Apatow’s latest project in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Flower Power

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Younger‘s Sutton Foster makes her way into Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Tuesday in a floral-print dress. 

Dog Days

Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski keeps it casual for a Tuesday walk with her pup in N.Y.C.

Mic Drop

Cindy Ord/Getty

Shailene Woodley suits up to talk at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Isn't It Grand?

Matt Petit/ABC

Eva Longoria and Bachelorette Hannah Brown become fast friends on Monday as Elite Daily and YouTube TV celebrate the new series Grand Hotel with a special screening event at The Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.

Theater Lover

Shahar Azran

Amanda Seales hosts the Apollo Theater’s 14th Annual Spring Gala, which raised more than $2 million, in N.Y.C. on Monday night. 

Vintage Vixen

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Mischa Barton checked out the designer finds while celebrating the launch at What Goes Around Comes Around’s partnership with eBay at the retailer’s Soho store.

Partners in Crime

Leon Bennett/Getty

Costars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler embrace at the premiere of Netflix’s Murder Mystery at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday in Westwood, California.

Classic Beauty

Diego Corredor/MediaPunch

Regina Hall glows in a gorgeous green sequin gown at the Shaft premiere on Monday at AMC Lincoln Square in N.Y.C.

