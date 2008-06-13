Star Tracks - Friday, June 13, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 15

SPLISH SPLASH

Credit: Ramey

Eric Dane catches some air before crashing into the water while frolicking on the beach Thursday with wife Rebecca Gayheart (who went topless) during their Caribbean getaway to St. Bart's.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

TABLE FOR TWO

Credit: Lisa Rose

John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston take their new romance public at West Hollywood's STK restaurant Thursday night. The couple met up with friends Courteney Cox-Arquette and David Arquette for an OmniPeace.com event honoring Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, co-founder of the anti-poverty organization Millennium Promise.

3 of 15

ALL-STAR PROPS

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

Justin Timberlake joins fellow Lakers fans Denzel Washington, David Beckham and Will Smith Thursday night at L.A.'s Staples Center to cheer on the home team in Game 4 of the NBA finals. Despite the all-star lineup, the Lakers lost 91-97 to the Celtics, who are ahead 3-1 in the series.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

CRUISING ALONG

Credit: Luca Sgro/Bauer-Griffin

While his ex Sarah Larson recently returned to her old stamping grounds – Vegas, baby! – newly single George Clooney takes to the waters of Lake Como, Italy, with a buddy on Thursday.

Advertisement

5 of 15

A STAR'S SALUTE

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

A cheerful Halle Berry is ready to dish the dirt Thursday on her former Bulworth costar Warren Beatty, who was honored with the 36th annual American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award at Hollywood's Kodak Theatre.

6 of 15

URBAN COWBOY

Credit: Debra L. Rothenberg/Startraks

Kenny Chesney brings a little country to New York City as he performs on NBC's Today show summer concert series on Friday. The singer continues his Poets and Pirates tour this weekend in Pittsburgh.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

HE'S GOT THE LOOK

Credit: Judy Eddy / WENN

Rock on! Office star Rainn Wilson swaps his suit and tie for some after-hours leather and skin Friday at the Las Vegas screening of his new comedy, The Rocker, at the CineVegas Film Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

EVENING GLOW

Credit: Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEImages

Sporting a sun-kissed look, Alicia Keys makes a star arrival Thursday at the New York premiere of We Are Together, the award-winning documentary about the Agape Orphanage in South Africa. Keys told PEOPLE at the event that while she's "not ready to be a mom," she's open to adoption in the future.

Advertisement

9 of 15

MIRROR IMAGE

Credit: Kevin Perkins/ Pacific Coast News

Jennifer Garner gives her lookalike 2-year-old daughter Violet a sweet ride during a mommy-daughter lunch date Thursday at the Brentwood Country Mart in Brentwood, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

STOP SIGN

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/ Pacific Coast News

Sandra Bullock stays one step ahead of the oncoming cars in traffic-stopping red boots as she continues filming the comedy All About Steve Thursday in Los Angeles. In the film, Bullock plays a woman who is convinced that a CNN cameraman is her true love.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

IDOL WORSHIP

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

He may not be their target demographic – but American Idol winner Taylor Hicks can't help but go crazy for the Jonas Brothers Thursday in New York. Hicks was taking part in a Live with Regis and Kelly segment to promote his Broadway role in Grease when he stopped to join the Jonas Brothers fandemonium.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

STROLLER SET

Credit: Flynet

A few days after their date night at a new sushi restaurant, Joel Madden and Nicole Richie take 5-month-old daughter Harlow for a spin Thursday through their leafy Glendale, Calif., neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

WALKING TALL

Credit: Flynet

Paging Marge Simpson! Amy Winehouse has a hair-raising adventure – literally! – while leaving her London home in a rush Thursday morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

KEEPING HER COOL

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

Mischa Barton hunts for the perfect antidote to a hot New York day: an icy beverage! The actress stopped by a Duane Reade drugstore Thursday to quench her thirst.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

BOTTOM'S UP!

Credit: Jun Sato/WireImage

Usher raises his champagne flute to the good life – and his album Here I Stand – at a promotional event Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. "I'm very happy, and in a great place being a married man," the singer told the AP recently.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff