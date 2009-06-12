Star Tracks: Friday, June 12, 2009
AT HER FINGERTIPS
Fergie lets her fingers do the talking while rocking the stage Friday during a performance alongside her Black Eyed Peas bandmates on the Today show in New York's Rockefeller Center. The band performed "Boom Boom Pow" and "I Gotta Feeling" off their latest album, The E.N.D.
ROAD WARRIOR
Enjoying a leisurely drive around town, George Clooney gets his motor running with a scooter ride near his Lake Como, Italy, home on Thursday. Ever the gentleman, Clooney even stopped to sign autographs and take photos with local law enforcement.
BLACK & BLUE
Matthew McConaughey and girlfriend Camila (in Monique Lhuillier) make a stunning couple as they arrive at the American Film Institute's 37th annual Life Achievement Award ceremony in Culver City, Calif., on Thursday to honor Michael Douglas.
HOLDING COURT
Is this seat taken? While she kept her distance from on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Brown (who was also in attendance), Rihanna soaks up the atmosphere courtside Thursday during Game 4 of the NBA finals between the L.A. Lakers and the Orlando Magic in Orlando.
ALL THAT JAZZ
Catherine Zeta-Jones shimmers while performing during the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards in Culver City, Calif., Thursday night. The ceremony honored Zeta-Jones's husband, two-time Oscar winner Michael Douglas.
FAMILY AFFAIR
Vacation time! Following David Beckham's sexy ad unveiling in London, the entire Beckham clan – including Victoria and sons Brooklyn, 10, Romeo, 6½, and Cruz, 4 – touches down near St. Tropez, France, Thursday for a relaxing holiday.
REV HER ENGINES
Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi adds some sparkle to her Harley-Davidson (given to her by her late fiancé Jeffrey Beitzel) in Costa Mesa, Calif., on Thursday.
SHINING STAR
Kim Kardashian glistens – literally! – with her Ports 1961 by Tia Cibani gown Thursday as she arrives for the closing ceremony of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco.
KISS FROM A ROSE
Looking fresh after a long flight, Halle Berry accepts a rose-filled bouquet at Shanghai's Pudong International Airport in China on Thursday. The actress is in the coastal city for the 12th annual Shanghai International Film Festival, where she'll reportedly hit the red carpet Friday night.
SELF SERVICE
Chocolate or vanilla? Eva Longoria Parker serves up a frozen treat during an appearance at a Wendy's in Selma, Texas, on Thursday. The actress, who worked at the fast food chain in the early '90s, kicked off the third annual Father's Day Frosty Weekend, benefiting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
THREE OF A KIND
The Jonas Brothers – (from left) Kevin, Joe and Nick – band together for a visit to the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City on Thursday. The trio promoted their upcoming album Lines, Vines and Trying Times, which is due out June 16.
OUT AND ABOUT
A happy Adam Lambert gets ready to hit the road Thursday in Los Angeles. The newly signed American Idol runner-up recently cleared up speculation about his sexuality – and admitted he had a crush on winner Kris Allen during the competition – in Rolling Stone.
GETTING HER DO
What would Edward Cullen think? Kristen Stewart – rocking yet another T-shirt! – takes a walk on the dark side as she shows off her new shorter do while out Thursday in Los Angeles.
LAUNCH PAD
Hola, chica! Ashley Tisdale heads to Spain on Thursday to celebrate the launch of her upcoming album, Guilty Pleasures, at the De las Letras Hotel in Madrid. The album hits U.S. stores on July 28.
SHORT CUT
Showing off her long and lean legs in a stylish black and white pattern dress, Kate Moss is all business after a meeting in London on Thursday.
'LOVE' SCENE
Eva Mendes sets a gold standard in her form-fitting Michael Kors dress at a launch event Thursday for the new Cartier Love bracelet at the Cartier Mansion in New York City. Proceeds from the jewelry – made from 18-carat gold and encrusted with a single diamond – will go toward the nonprofit children's charity The Art of Elysium.