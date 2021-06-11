Milo Ventimiglia and Rachel Brosnahan Film Together in N.Y.C., Plus Nicola Coughlan, John Legend and More

By People Staff
Updated June 11, 2021 01:46 PM

Park It

Credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Milo Ventimiglia is spotted filming a scene on a park bench alongside Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 10 in N.Y.C. 

Mini Moment

Credit: MEGA

Nicola Coughlan looks radiant in a baby blue mini dress at the Gala Night for Alyssa: Memoirs of a Queen at the Vaudeville Theatre on June 10 in London. 

Proud Producer

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

John Legend attends the premiere of Legends of the Underground, which he co-executive produced, at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10 in N.Y.C. 

Smile & Wave

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

David Harbour looks sharp as he arrives on Late Night With Seth Meyers on June 10 in N.Y.C.

Golden Glow

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Selma Blair steps out in a bright yellow dress on June 10 in L.A. 

Leather Looks

Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out in coordinating leather outfits to celebrate Jesse Jo Host's Sugar Jones Collection for Chrome Hearts at a dinner in L.A. on June 10. 

Powerful Pipes

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Christina Aguilera takes the stage during the Unstoppable Weekend grand opening celebration at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on June 10. 

Red Carpet Reunion

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Costars Karan Soni and Geraldine Viswanathan pose together at the Tribeca Film Festival Premiere of 7 Days on June 10 in Brooklyn. 

Amusement Time

Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Kenan Thompson tries out the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster on opening day at Universal Orlando Resort's Islands of Adventure theme park on June 10.

Ready to Run

Credit: Michael Simon for Kellogg’s Special K

La La Anthony participates in the Special 5K, a virtual race created by Kellogg's Special K and Black Girls RUN! that supports Feeding America.

Dynamic Duo

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Costars Benny Blanco and Dave Burd pose together on the red carpet for the season 2 premiere of Dave on June 10 at The Greek Theatre in L.A.  

'Bach' At It

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

New Bachelorette co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams stroll arm-in-arm through N.Y.C. on June 10. 

Spot On

Credit: BACKGRID

Sofia Richie arrives at dinner at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills in a leopard print coat on June 10.

Lady in Red

Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage

Rose Byrne gets all dressed up for the Gold Dinner 2021 in Sydney, Australia, on June 10.

Supportive Sis

Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

Sienna Miller lends her star power to sister Savannah on June 10 at the launch of the Savannah Miller x Next collection at SohoWorks in London.

Museum Maven

Credit: DIGGZY / JESAL / SplashNews.com

A covered-up Angelina Jolie makes her way to The Brooklyn Museum in New York City on June 10.

Hollywood Hunks

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Marc Anthony and Anthony Ramos are in great spirits at the opening night premiere of In The Heights during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater in N.Y.C. on June 9.

Celeb Signing

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Andrew Rannells signs his portrait at Los Angeles Confidential celebrates "Portraits of Pride" on June 9 in L.A.

Caffeine Run

Credit: P&P/MEGA

Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharma Burgess stop for coffee with their pup in Malibu on June 9.

Set Sighting

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Rupert Grint, Lauren Ambrose and Nell Tiger Free are seen filming scenes for Apple+'s Servant season 3 on June 9 in Philadelphia.

Chic & Stunning

Credit: PeBu / BACKGRID

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais arrives for an early dinner at Craig's on June 9 in West Hollywood.

Color Pop

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hailey Bieber steps out in a colorful oversized sweater in L.A. on June 9.

Big 3-0

Credit: Ann Marie Clark

Quincy Brown and Drake pose at Quincy's 30th birthday party on June 5 in Beverly Hills.

2 Thumbs Up

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Baron Davis and David Arquette are all smiles at the Domino: Battle of the Bones premiere in L.A. on June 9.

Power Duo

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Gladys Knight and Mickey Guyton perform at the 2021 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9 in Nashville.

Lots of Love

Credit: Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Lin-Manuel Miranda gets a big hug from Leslie Grace at the In the Heights 2021 Tribeca Festival opening night premiere at the United Palace Theater on June 9 in N.Y.C.

Premiere Print

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Sharon Stone looks amazing in a leopard-print ensemble on her way to the In the Heights premiere in N.Y.C. on June 9.

Friend Date

Credit: The Image Direct

Minka Kelly heads out to eat and shop with a girlfriend in N.Y.C. on June 8.

City Chic

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Kit Harington arrives at the 2021 Tribeca Festival Welcome Lunch at Pier 76 on June 9 in N.Y.C.

Keeping it Simple

Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Bella Hadid walks around Soho fresh faced and in all black on June 9 in N.Y.C.

Festival Fun

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Tig Notaro finds a seat at the Tribeca Festival Welcome Lunch at Pier 76 on June 9 in N.Y.C.

Peace Out

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Karlie Kloss poses for a photoshoot for her collaboration with Adidas on June 8 in N.Y.C.

Special Screening 

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Ted Lasso costars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt attend Apple's FYC Summer Screening Series on June 8 in L.A. 

Seeing Double

Credit: John Roca / SplashNews.com

Bryan Cranston poses with a cardboard cutout of himself while celebrating his Dos Hombres Mezcal at Stew Leonard's Wines & Spirits in Norwalk, Connecticut on June 7. 

Put 'Em Up

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Lamar Odom is seen training for a celebrity boxing match against Aaron Carter on June 8 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. 

Cool Collab

Credit: John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty

H.E.R. and Chris Stapleton rock out during rehearsals for the CMT Music Awards on June 8 in Nashville. 

Dinner Date

Credit: BACKGRID

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is seen after a night out with his wife Lauren Hashian on June 8 in Beverly Hills.

Dynamic Duo

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway hold hands while filming a scene for WeCrashed on June 8 in N.Y.C. 

On the Mic

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Phylicia Rashad and Kristin Chenoweth take the stage during the "Broadway Is Back" segment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 8 in N.Y.C. 

On a Boat

Credit: The Image Direct

Costars Sebastian Stan and Lily James get ready to film a boat scene for Pam and Tommy in L.A. on June 7.

Tennis Fan

Credit: BACKGRID

Rami Malek arrives at the men's singles quarterfinal match at the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 8.

Premiere Pals

Credit: David M. Benett/WireImage

Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino bump elbows at a special preview screening of Marvel Studio's Loki, presented by Disney+, on June 8 in London.

Arts & Culture

Credit: Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty

Matilda De Angelis attends the Damien Hirst Archaeology now exhibition, sponsored by Prada, at Galleria Borghese on June 7 in Rome.

Airport Attire

Credit: The Image Direct

Madonna arrives at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. wearing a colorful dress paired with a black fedora on June 7.

Iconic Guest

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Anthony Ramos makes a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 7 in N.Y.C.

Colorful Crew

Credit: Nina Westervelt

Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell hangs with a handful of dancers while filming the finale to Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home in New York City's Times Square. The special will stream from broadwaycares.org at 9 pm. ET on June 20, and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. 

Big Fan

Credit: James Devaney/Getty

Bradley Cooper claps it up courtside at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game at the Barclays Center in N.Y.C. on June 7.

Carpet Crew

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Danny Trejo, Snoop Dogg and wife Shante Broadus pose at the premiere of The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 at Regal L.A. LIVE: A Barco Innovation Center in L.A. on June 7.

Hello Handsome

Credit: Richard Rodriguez/Getty

Luke Wilson looks sharp in a blue suit at the Fort Worth premiere of 12 Mighty Orphans at the ISIS Theater on June 7 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sweet Selfies

Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Jordan Alexander and Eli Brown take selfies on set of the Gossip Girl reboot in Brooklyn on June 7. 

Cute Costars

Credit: Frank Micelotta/FX/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Nick Robinson and Kate Mara attend FX's A Teacher FYC drive-in screening and panel at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on June 7.

Out & About

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup take their dog out for a walk in N.Y.C. on June 7.

Family Fun

Credit: Sandy Huffaker/Legoland

John Stamos, wife Caitlin McHugh and their son Billy have fun at The Lego Movie World at Legoland California Resort on June 5 in Carlsbad, California.

Shopping for a Cause

Credit: Alec Kugler

Nicky Hilton's French Sole line joins forces with Cara Cara to raise funds for Lifeway Network to combat human trafficking in June at her home in N.Y.C.

Must-Have Toys

Credit: Matt Petit/Disney

Patrick Stump, composer and theme song vocalist for Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, gets a first look at some of the new toys from Hasbro that are slated to come out later this summer.