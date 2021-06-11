Milo Ventimiglia and Rachel Brosnahan Film Together in N.Y.C., Plus Nicola Coughlan, John Legend and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Park It
Milo Ventimiglia is spotted filming a scene on a park bench alongside Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 10 in N.Y.C.
Mini Moment
Nicola Coughlan looks radiant in a baby blue mini dress at the Gala Night for Alyssa: Memoirs of a Queen at the Vaudeville Theatre on June 10 in London.
Proud Producer
John Legend attends the premiere of Legends of the Underground, which he co-executive produced, at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10 in N.Y.C.
Smile & Wave
David Harbour looks sharp as he arrives on Late Night With Seth Meyers on June 10 in N.Y.C.
Golden Glow
Selma Blair steps out in a bright yellow dress on June 10 in L.A.
Leather Looks
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out in coordinating leather outfits to celebrate Jesse Jo Host's Sugar Jones Collection for Chrome Hearts at a dinner in L.A. on June 10.
Powerful Pipes
Christina Aguilera takes the stage during the Unstoppable Weekend grand opening celebration at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on June 10.
Red Carpet Reunion
Costars Karan Soni and Geraldine Viswanathan pose together at the Tribeca Film Festival Premiere of 7 Days on June 10 in Brooklyn.
Amusement Time
Kenan Thompson tries out the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster on opening day at Universal Orlando Resort's Islands of Adventure theme park on June 10.
Ready to Run
La La Anthony participates in the Special 5K, a virtual race created by Kellogg's Special K and Black Girls RUN! that supports Feeding America.
Dynamic Duo
Costars Benny Blanco and Dave Burd pose together on the red carpet for the season 2 premiere of Dave on June 10 at The Greek Theatre in L.A.
'Bach' At It
New Bachelorette co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams stroll arm-in-arm through N.Y.C. on June 10.
Spot On
Sofia Richie arrives at dinner at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills in a leopard print coat on June 10.
Lady in Red
Rose Byrne gets all dressed up for the Gold Dinner 2021 in Sydney, Australia, on June 10.
Supportive Sis
Sienna Miller lends her star power to sister Savannah on June 10 at the launch of the Savannah Miller x Next collection at SohoWorks in London.
Museum Maven
A covered-up Angelina Jolie makes her way to The Brooklyn Museum in New York City on June 10.
Hollywood Hunks
Marc Anthony and Anthony Ramos are in great spirits at the opening night premiere of In The Heights during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater in N.Y.C. on June 9.
Celeb Signing
Andrew Rannells signs his portrait at Los Angeles Confidential celebrates "Portraits of Pride" on June 9 in L.A.
Caffeine Run
Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharma Burgess stop for coffee with their pup in Malibu on June 9.
Set Sighting
Rupert Grint, Lauren Ambrose and Nell Tiger Free are seen filming scenes for Apple+'s Servant season 3 on June 9 in Philadelphia.
Chic & Stunning
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais arrives for an early dinner at Craig's on June 9 in West Hollywood.
Color Pop
Hailey Bieber steps out in a colorful oversized sweater in L.A. on June 9.
Big 3-0
Quincy Brown and Drake pose at Quincy's 30th birthday party on June 5 in Beverly Hills.
2 Thumbs Up
Baron Davis and David Arquette are all smiles at the Domino: Battle of the Bones premiere in L.A. on June 9.
Power Duo
Gladys Knight and Mickey Guyton perform at the 2021 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9 in Nashville.
Lots of Love
Lin-Manuel Miranda gets a big hug from Leslie Grace at the In the Heights 2021 Tribeca Festival opening night premiere at the United Palace Theater on June 9 in N.Y.C.
Premiere Print
Sharon Stone looks amazing in a leopard-print ensemble on her way to the In the Heights premiere in N.Y.C. on June 9.
Friend Date
Minka Kelly heads out to eat and shop with a girlfriend in N.Y.C. on June 8.
City Chic
Kit Harington arrives at the 2021 Tribeca Festival Welcome Lunch at Pier 76 on June 9 in N.Y.C.
Keeping it Simple
Bella Hadid walks around Soho fresh faced and in all black on June 9 in N.Y.C.
Festival Fun
Tig Notaro finds a seat at the Tribeca Festival Welcome Lunch at Pier 76 on June 9 in N.Y.C.
Peace Out
Karlie Kloss poses for a photoshoot for her collaboration with Adidas on June 8 in N.Y.C.
Special Screening
Ted Lasso costars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt attend Apple's FYC Summer Screening Series on June 8 in L.A.
Seeing Double
Bryan Cranston poses with a cardboard cutout of himself while celebrating his Dos Hombres Mezcal at Stew Leonard's Wines & Spirits in Norwalk, Connecticut on June 7.
Put 'Em Up
Lamar Odom is seen training for a celebrity boxing match against Aaron Carter on June 8 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Cool Collab
H.E.R. and Chris Stapleton rock out during rehearsals for the CMT Music Awards on June 8 in Nashville.
Dinner Date
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is seen after a night out with his wife Lauren Hashian on June 8 in Beverly Hills.
Dynamic Duo
Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway hold hands while filming a scene for WeCrashed on June 8 in N.Y.C.
On the Mic
Phylicia Rashad and Kristin Chenoweth take the stage during the "Broadway Is Back" segment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 8 in N.Y.C.
On a Boat
Costars Sebastian Stan and Lily James get ready to film a boat scene for Pam and Tommy in L.A. on June 7.
Tennis Fan
Rami Malek arrives at the men's singles quarterfinal match at the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 8.
Premiere Pals
Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino bump elbows at a special preview screening of Marvel Studio's Loki, presented by Disney+, on June 8 in London.
Arts & Culture
Matilda De Angelis attends the Damien Hirst Archaeology now exhibition, sponsored by Prada, at Galleria Borghese on June 7 in Rome.
Airport Attire
Madonna arrives at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. wearing a colorful dress paired with a black fedora on June 7.
Iconic Guest
Anthony Ramos makes a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 7 in N.Y.C.
Colorful Crew
Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell hangs with a handful of dancers while filming the finale to Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home in New York City's Times Square. The special will stream from broadwaycares.org at 9 pm. ET on June 20, and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Big Fan
Bradley Cooper claps it up courtside at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game at the Barclays Center in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Carpet Crew
Danny Trejo, Snoop Dogg and wife Shante Broadus pose at the premiere of The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 at Regal L.A. LIVE: A Barco Innovation Center in L.A. on June 7.
Hello Handsome
Luke Wilson looks sharp in a blue suit at the Fort Worth premiere of 12 Mighty Orphans at the ISIS Theater on June 7 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Sweet Selfies
Jordan Alexander and Eli Brown take selfies on set of the Gossip Girl reboot in Brooklyn on June 7.
Cute Costars
Nick Robinson and Kate Mara attend FX's A Teacher FYC drive-in screening and panel at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on June 7.
Out & About
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup take their dog out for a walk in N.Y.C. on June 7.
Family Fun
John Stamos, wife Caitlin McHugh and their son Billy have fun at The Lego Movie World at Legoland California Resort on June 5 in Carlsbad, California.
Shopping for a Cause
Nicky Hilton's French Sole line joins forces with Cara Cara to raise funds for Lifeway Network to combat human trafficking in June at her home in N.Y.C.
Must-Have Toys
Patrick Stump, composer and theme song vocalist for Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, gets a first look at some of the new toys from Hasbro that are slated to come out later this summer.