Star Tracks: Friday, June 10, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

WANNA BE ON 'TOP'?

Credit: Wolfgang Ratta/Reuters/Landov

Lady Gaga makes good on her recent fashion-icon award in an avant-garde getup Thursday during Germany's Next Top Model's finale in Cologne.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

BRIDEZILLA IN THE MIDST

Credit: GVK/Matei H/Bauer-Griffin

After a glamorous appearance in London, a comfy chic Kim Kardashian, who is already being labeled as a by sister Khloé, makes her way through LAX on Thursday.

3 of 15

HONOR ROLL

Credit: Tsuni/Gamma

With gorgeous girlfriend Camila Alves on his arm, Matthew McConaughey swaps his surfer style for a dapper DolceampGabbana tux Thursday at the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Awards bash in Culver City, Calif., where the A-list crowd honored actor Morgan Freeman.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

WEATHER GIRLS

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Fergie gets some support from Taylor Swift on Thursday during rehearsals for The Black Eyed Peas's Central Park charity concert in Manhattan, which was later cancelled due to New York's torrential rainstorms.

Advertisement

5 of 15

INTO 'THE GROVE'

Credit: Norman Scott/startraks

Bride-to-be Nikki Reed maintains a handy connection with mom Cheryl at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles on Thursday.

6 of 15

WHITE NIGHT

Credit: Amy Graves/WireImage

Maintaining her posh bump style, expectant mom Jessica Alba keeps cool in a lacy white frock Thursday at the Covenant House California Awards Dinner in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

SUMMER COOL

Credit: INF

Sarah Jessica Parker and her colorful sidekick, son James Wilkie, 8, brave the sweltering heat in New York City on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

BUSKER DO

Credit: Mario&Luigi/WENN

Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Vinny Guadagnino make beautiful music together while busking on the streets of Florence, Italy.

Advertisement

9 of 15

ON PUPPY PATROL

Credit: Matt Smith/Jeff Steinberg/Pacific Coast News

Stylish mom-to-be Selma Blair lends a helping hand to the Lange Foundation in Santa Monica, Calif., where the expectant actress took time to walk some rescue dogs on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

FINGER PICKIN' GOOD

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

After stumping for children in D.C., Jennifer Garner gets down with some little helpers at a Yorktown Heights, N.Y., farm on Thursday for the launch of Frigidaire's Kids' Cooking Academy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

HIPPIE HOORAY

Credit: Marion Curtis/Startraks

Expectant mom Tori Spelling shows off her – with hubby Dean McDermott – at the Digitas NewFront event on Thursday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

THAT'S A STRETCH

Credit: DZILLA/Bauer-Griffin

Bradley Cooper takes a knee while shooting scenes for his new film, The Words, Wednesday in Montreal, Canada.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

HOT CHILD IN THE CITY

Credit: Jayme Oak/Startraks

No sweat! A chic Demi Moore beats the sweltering heat wave – in a sweater and jeans! – as she leaves New York's Bowery Hotel on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

GAMS ON!

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Another famous Demi looking radiant in Manhattan is Demi Lovato, who continues to show off the fruits of her health-conscious labors while running errands on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

THE MOTHER LOAD

Credit: Vince Flores/AFF

A pregnant January Jones shows she can do it all on her own Thursday, toting groceries and flowers in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff