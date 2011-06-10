Star Tracks: Friday, June 10, 2011
WANNA BE ON 'TOP'?
Lady Gaga makes good on her recent fashion-icon award in an avant-garde getup Thursday during Germany's Next Top Model's finale in Cologne.
BRIDEZILLA IN THE MIDST
After a glamorous appearance in London, a comfy chic Kim Kardashian, who is already being labeled as a by sister Khloé, makes her way through LAX on Thursday.
HONOR ROLL
With gorgeous girlfriend Camila Alves on his arm, Matthew McConaughey swaps his surfer style for a dapper DolceampGabbana tux Thursday at the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Awards bash in Culver City, Calif., where the A-list crowd honored actor Morgan Freeman.
WEATHER GIRLS
Fergie gets some support from Taylor Swift on Thursday during rehearsals for The Black Eyed Peas's Central Park charity concert in Manhattan, which was later cancelled due to New York's torrential rainstorms.
INTO 'THE GROVE'
Bride-to-be Nikki Reed maintains a handy connection with mom Cheryl at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles on Thursday.
WHITE NIGHT
Maintaining her posh bump style, expectant mom Jessica Alba keeps cool in a lacy white frock Thursday at the Covenant House California Awards Dinner in L.A.
SUMMER COOL
Sarah Jessica Parker and her colorful sidekick, son James Wilkie, 8, brave the sweltering heat in New York City on Friday.
BUSKER DO
Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Vinny Guadagnino make beautiful music together while busking on the streets of Florence, Italy.
ON PUPPY PATROL
Stylish mom-to-be Selma Blair lends a helping hand to the Lange Foundation in Santa Monica, Calif., where the expectant actress took time to walk some rescue dogs on Thursday.
FINGER PICKIN' GOOD
After stumping for children in D.C., Jennifer Garner gets down with some little helpers at a Yorktown Heights, N.Y., farm on Thursday for the launch of Frigidaire's Kids' Cooking Academy.
HIPPIE HOORAY
Expectant mom Tori Spelling shows off her – with hubby Dean McDermott – at the Digitas NewFront event on Thursday in New York.
THAT'S A STRETCH
Bradley Cooper takes a knee while shooting scenes for his new film, The Words, Wednesday in Montreal, Canada.
HOT CHILD IN THE CITY
No sweat! A chic Demi Moore beats the sweltering heat wave – in a sweater and jeans! – as she leaves New York's Bowery Hotel on Thursday.
GAMS ON!
Another famous Demi looking radiant in Manhattan is Demi Lovato, who continues to show off the fruits of her health-conscious labors while running errands on Thursday.
THE MOTHER LOAD
A pregnant January Jones shows she can do it all on her own Thursday, toting groceries and flowers in Los Angeles.