Matt Damon Arrives in Cannes, Plus Christina Haack and New Flame Joshua Hall, Lizzo and More

A-list Arrival

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Matt Damon arrives at the Stillwater photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.

Summer Lovin'

Credit: BACKGRID

Christina Haack and new flame Joshua Hall jump into a natural swimming hole in Tulum while on vacation on July 8.

Hot Girl Summer

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lizzo dances the night away at the JBL True Summer exclusive event on July 8 in Santa Monica.

On the Move

Credit: Nasser Berzane/ABACAPRESS.COM / SplashNews.com

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leave Avenue restaurant while out in France for Paris Fashion Week on July 8.

Ready, Set, Match

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

David Beckham suits up for day 11 of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9 in London.

Directoral Debut

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Vivica A. Fox hits the carpet at a private screening of Through Her Eyes, directed by Fox and produced by Tressa Azarel Smallwood, at Soho House on July 8 in West Hollywood.

Model Behavior

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Iskra Lawrence stuns in a lime green dress as she leaves her hotel in L.A. to head to The Nice Guy for a night out with friends.

Denim Darling

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Bling Empire's Christine Chiu is seen outside of the Martinez Hotel during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.

Screening Squad

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer and Christian Slater pose at the Dr. Death exclusive screening in L.A. on July 8. 

Sweet Kicks

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Tiktok star Avani poses at her Skechers meet and greet at Skechers Times Square on July 8 in N.Y.C.

Couple Goals

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event on July 8 in Santa Monica.

Raise a Glass

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Curateur

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman celebrate the launch of her CURATEUR summer box with Tanqueray Sevilla Orange cocktails and Tanqueray Crafted Gin Cocktails in a Can on July 8 at Moby's in The Hamptons, New York.

City Nights

Director Morgan Neville and Mark Ronson pose at the opening night of the Brasserie Les Halles Pop-up, hosted by Focus Features and Resy, in honor of the new movie Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, on July 8 in N.Y.C.

Think Pink

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward

Lauren Jauregui hits her mark on July 8 at the Femme It Forward Big Femme Energy album listening party in Venice, California.

Big Heart

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jodie Turner-Smith shows love at the Stillwater screening at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in France.

All in the Family

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Tilda Swinton and daughter Honor Swinton Byrne attend The Souvenir Part 2 screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in France. 

On Holiday

Credit: MEGA

Russell Wilson and Ciara enjoy their vacation in Capri on July 8.

Set Sighting

Credit: The Image Direct

Amy Schumer is seen on the set of Life and Beth on July 7 in Hudson Valley, New York.

Set Dressing

Credit: SplashNews.com

Ryan Gosling breaks for a smile while filming The Grey Man on July 5 in Prauge. 

Pink Lady

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Garcelle Beauvais is the picture of summer style on July 7 in Los Angeles. 

Triple Threat

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Haley Lu Richardson, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja and Jodie Turner-Smith have a laugh on July 8 at the After Yang photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France. 

Capped Off

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna continues her New York City style streak with a July 7 outing with friends. 

Funny Faces

Credit: Christopher Polk / Polk Imaging

Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn get goofy on July 7 at The White Lotus premiere at Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, California. 

Cheers to That

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Zoë Kravitz and designer Sara Elise Hardman raise a glass at a restaurant in Brooklyn on July 7.

Face Framing

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Sophie Marceau has some fun with the cameras on July 8 at the Tout S'est Bien Passe photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France. 

Walk About

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Colin Farrell arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 7 in Los Angeles. 

Going Green

Credit: MEGA

Rose Leslie keeps it cool and casual for a walk in New York City on July 7.

Gorgeous Glam

Credit: Marijo Cobretti/Splash News Online

Bella Hadid leaves Hotel Martinez to attend the Chanel party during Cannes Film Festival on July 7.

Behind the Mask

Bong Joon Ho masks up at Cannes Film Festival on July 7 in France.

Center Spotlight

Credit: Kate Green/Getty

Diane Kruger attends the Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine) screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 7.

Three's Company

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach attend Ringo Starr's Peace & Love Birthday on July 7 in Beverly Hills.

Color Pop 

Credit: RACHPOOT / BACKGRID

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make a statement in bold patterns at Rita's rooftop party on July 6 in West Hollywood.

Making Waves

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Adam Driver greets photographers as he arrives at the Annette photo call during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6. 

Pattern Play

Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Ashley Park and Maria Bakalova strike a pose at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 6. 

Fashion Favorite

Credit: Pierre Suu/Getty

Also at Paris Fashion Week: Salma Hayek, looking chic as she arrives at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show on July 7. 

Smiling Sailors

Credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Sutton Foster is all smiles as she poses with the cast during a photo call for Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre in London on July 6. 

Summer Screening

Credit: Courtesy

Laura Dern and her daughter Jaya Harper hang out with Noah Jupe and his mom Katy Cavanagh at the July 3 Cinespia screening of Dazed and Confused in L.A. 

Dressed For Success

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Tayshia Adams shows off her street style in knee-high boots on July 6 in N.Y.C. 

Quiet on Set 

Credit: SplashNews.com

Keanu Reeves is spotted filming the 4th installment of John Wick in Berlin on July 6.

Sweet Smooch

Credit: Startraksphoto

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard compete on Warner Bros. Television's Family Game Fight, premiering on August 11 on NBC.  

Peace Out 

Credit: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jaime Camil flashes a peace sign while out and about on July 6 in L.A. 

Game Time

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah chat while watching the Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament on July 7 in London.  

Poppin' Pink

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Spike Lee shines in all pink at the Annette screening and opening ceremony, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6.

Out & About

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Sarah Silverman goes for a stroll through N.Y.C. on July 6.

Red Carpet Couple

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison embrace at the Annette screening and opening ceremony, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6.

Dior Darling

Credit: Best Image / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lawrence sits front row during the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.

Lovers in Paris

Credit: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty

Orlando Bloom gives Katy Perry a kiss at the Louis Vuitton Parfum dinner at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 5 in Paris.

City Chic

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna drips in pearls as she heads to dinner at Carbone on July 6 in N.Y.C.

Set Sighting

Credit: SplashNews.com

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is seen filming on the set of Tuesday in London on July 5.

High Honors

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Jodie Foster receives an honorary Palme d'Or during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6 in Cannes, France.

Retail Therapy

Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez goes shopping in East Hampton, New York on July 5.

Stylish Duo

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Sienna Miller and FKA Twigs, both wearing Ralph Laren, attend the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day during Wimbledon.

Rockin' in the U.S.A.

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Miley Cyrus headlines the Fourth of July grand opening celebration at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Feeling the Music

Credit: Henry Nicholls/Getty

Prince William thanks band members while hosting the NHS Big Tea garden party to commemorate the NHS' 73rd birthday at London's Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Made in the Shades

JAY-Z and Jon Bon Jovi get together at Michael Rubin's First Annual Fourth of July White Party in Bridgehampton, New York, on July 4.

Friends Forever

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Brook Shields and Mariska Hargitay buddy up on July 5 at the Cinema Society & Synchrony screening of Black Widow in The Hamptons, New York.

Together Forever

Credit: Splash News Online

Longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn spend time together in Saint Tropez on Monday.

Sweet Snuggles

Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Jessica Chastain and Ellen von Unwerth cozy up for a selfie while attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Bath Time

Credit: Mike/David Betteridge/SplashNews.com

Dakota Johnson gets into character for Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's classic book Persuasion on the Royal Crescent in Bath, England.

Champagne Bubble Bath

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Brody Jenner and DJ/music producer Devin Lucien enjoy a "champagne bubble bath" at the grand opening of Gatsby's in Las Vegas.

Je T'aime, Paris

Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images

Bella Hadid rocks Westwood as she walks out of her hotel in Paris, France.

Wanda All Along

Credit: GCP/MEGA

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett treat themselves to some iced coffee after doing a workout together in Los Angeles.

Roman Holiday

Credit: MEGA

Nicky Hilton enjoys a family trip to Rome while shopping with mom Kathy Hilton before joining dad Richard Hilton for lunch.

Tennis Doubles

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor make their first public outing as a couple cheering on Wimbledon.