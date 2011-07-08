Star Tracks: Friday, July 8, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

How sweet! David Beckham treats two-thirds of his boyish brood, sons Brooklyn, 12, and Romeo, 8, to a summer treat in Malibu, Calif. on Thursday.

MOTORCYCLE DIARIES

Talk about great ex-pectations! Kate Bosworth has a happy reunion with former flame – and new dad! – Orlando Bloom Thursday after running into one another in Hollywood.

WILD, WILD WEST

Yeehaw! Wrapping up their royal tour of Canada, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge find a little southern style after attending a rodeo reception at the Calgary's BMO Centre on Thursday.

STREET CHIC

Fresh off her glamorous appearance at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Emma Watson keeps it low-key while leaving her London hotel on Friday.

MAIN SQUEEZE

Eva Longoria dons a curve-hugging Hervé Léger by Max Azria dress for a night out in London with new beau Eduardo Cruz on Thursday.

CROWD PLEASER

A newly shorn Robert Pattinson finds himself the center of attention Friday, signing autographs in Toronto, Canada, where the actor is filming his new movie, Cosmopolis.

RUNNER'S WORLD

Pace yourself! Keeping up with her summer runs, Heidi Klum finds her focus during a morning jog in New York City on Friday.

'FREE' SPIRIT

Hugh Jackman offers his affections to fans Thursday in Toronto, where the actor is performing in a one-man show.

SHOW OF HANDS

A Prada-wearing Jennifer Aniston leaves her mark on Hollywood – literally! – as she gets immortalized in cement outside Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Thursday. The honor coincides with the actress's latest release Horrible Bosses, out Friday.

ON THE MOVE

Alicia Keys is a hands-on mom! The singer shepherds husband Kasseem "Swizz Beatz" Dean and their adorable son Egypt, 8 months, into an SUV in New York City on Thursday.

IN A FLASH

Say cheese! Back from London, Joe Jonas causes a stir outside his New York City hotel on Thursday.

BABE IN ARMS

Ali Larter and 6-month-old son Theodore shop to it with a trip to Bristol Farms in Los Angeles on Thursday.

SHE'S HAT STUFF

Selena Gomez caps off her U.K. adventure with a visit to London's exclusive Century Club on Thursday.

BELLY DU JOUR

Mom-to-be Selma Blair enjoys a relaxing dog-day afternoon Thursday in L.A.

DUCKING OUT

Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shows off her new figure – and a new toy – after finishing her shift at the Shore Store in Seaside Heights, N.J.

By People Staff