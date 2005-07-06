Star Tracks - Friday, July 8, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

COUTURE COUPLE

Drew Barrymore and her main man, Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti, step out in Paris on Wednesday to see Christian Dior's fall/winter collection, which kicked off Fashion Week in the French capital. At the show, designer John Galliano celebrated what would have been the late Dior's 100th birthday.

GOTH WALK

Charlize Theron, in dark hues from head to toe, makes her way to the Dior show in Paris. Notably no longer black: the actress's hair, which she had dyed for her role in the upcoming action flick Aeon Flux.

SWEATS EQUITY

Jessica Simpson looks ready for a workout as she leaves a recording studio near her home in Calabasas, Calif., on Tuesday.

ON AGAIN?

Jake Gyllenhaal and Kirsten Dunst add fire to rumors that America's favorite non-couple is back together as the actors share a cozy Thursday afternoon shopping on Melrose Avenue in Hollywood.

RING TO IT

Avril Lavigne flashes her bling – her recently acquired engagement ring from her fiancé, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley – while she indulges her sweet tooth in Hollywood on Thursday. No wedding date has been announced for the singers, who both hail from Ontario.

WELL-ROUNDED

Britney Spears lets her belly be her guide as she exits her SUV in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday. The pop star is due to be the cover girl for the October issue of Elle magazine, though unlike Demi Moore's famous pregnancy pose, she will be keeping her bump under wraps.

WEATHERING THE STORM

Jessica Alba shows off her assets in back-baring Gucci at Wednesday's premiere of The Fantastic Four on Liberty Island in New York. Unfortunately, festivities were eventually canceled after a torrential downpour and technical promlems wreaked havoc on the outdoor venue.

BACK TO WORK

The O.C.'s real-life loves Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody enjoy the last moments of their summer vacation Wednesday, taking a stroll after breakfast in West Hollywood before reporting to the set of their series the same day.

COFFEE BREAK

Hilary Duff gets a pick-me-up – two cans of Starbucks Double Shot espresso – in Studio City, Calif., on Wednesday. The Perfect Man star will tour this summer before heading to India for the charity Kids with a Cause.

MUDDY MATTER

Matt Damon gets down and dirty in Boston on Thursday, playing rugby for a scene in Martin Scorsese's The Departed. In the crime drama, which costars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson, the actor portrays a mobster who infiltrates the police department.

TALKING IN MEMPHIS

While visiting his hometown, Justin Timberlake mingles with another native, Hustle amp Flow writer-director Craig Brewer, at the film's afterparty Thursday. The pop singer turned actor is in talks to costar in Brewer's new comedy, Black Snake Moan, opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Christina Ricci.

GO WITH THE FLOW

Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson make a dashing pair at the Memphis premiere of their new movie, Hustle amp Flow, on Thursday. The Sundance audience favorite – about a pimp who finds redemption through rap music – opens nationwide July 22.

