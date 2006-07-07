Star Tracks - Friday, July 7, 2006
ROCKING THE PLAZA
Pink gets the party started during the Today show's concert series in Rockefeller Plaza on Friday. The pop star is currently touring the U.S. in support of her album, I'm Not Dead.
ROYAL ENTRANCE
Mischa Barton, who is spending her summer in London (the city of her birth), arrives in Christian Dior to celebrate the Prince's Trust Summer Ball in Berkley Square on Thursday.
HOMECOMING QUEEN
Jessica Simpson and constant companion Daisy (with a bodyguard) arrive back home in L.A. on Thursday. Simpson had been in New York for the past week shooting her video for the single "A Public Affair."
FAST LANE
Justin Timberlake's two favorite women, Cameron Diaz and mom Lynn Harless, take the express route while sightseeing in Paris on Thursday. Diaz and her beau have been on a working vacation in the French capital while Timberlake promotes his new single, "SexyBack."
AT PLAY
Lindsay Lohan – who's been a fixture on the beach since her July 2 birthday bash – makes like SNL's Sally O'Malley, kicking and stretching while in Malibu on Wednesday.
... AND AT REST
After loosening up, Lohan takes it easy with Harry Morton, the 25-year-old owner of the Pink Taco restaurant chain.
EASY COMMUTE
At least they didn't have to travel far: residents of France Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis make the scene at the Paris premiere of his Pirates of the Caribbean sequel on Thursday, where the City of Light honored Depp with its "freedom" medal before the screening.
COOL BRITTANIA
Courteney Cox and husband David Arquette – sun-kissed from their Sardinia getaway last week – make a sharp-dressed pair in London on Thursday.
AIN'T SHE A KICK?
Mischa Barton scores a laugh Thursday when she disguises herself as Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for an episode of the British sketch comedy show Friday Night Project. Meanwhile the real Ronaldo is in Germany, preparing to battle the home team for third place in the World Cup on Saturday.
KINGSTON RULES
He's already the most popular kid on the block: Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani take Kingston on another sunny outing Wednesday in Los Angeles. Over the weekend, the baby got even more attention, visiting baby Shiloh (and parents Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie).
PURRFECT MATCH
Watch out Tinkerbell, this one has claws. Paris Hilton has added to her menagerie of pets, picking up a pure-bred kitten (whom she reportedly named Madison) at a Hollywood pet store Wednesday.
WHAT CURSE?
Brad Garrett should be looking up to Julia Louis-Dreyfus: The New Adventures of Old Christine star snagged an Emmy nod herself while announcing this year's contenders Thursday. "I'd be lying to you if I didn't say I am insanely happy," she told PEOPLE about breaking the supposed Seinfeld curse. "My skin is tingling all over right now."
MODEL COUPLE
A spokesmodel for Givenchy, Liv Tyler and musician husband Royston Langdon keep fashionable company in matching black ensembles as they attend the fashion house's fall/winter show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.
SUPER STYLE DUO
Elizabeth Hurley meets eye-to-eye with Valentino Garavani after the Italian designer received the French Legion of Honor medal (for his contribution to the fashion world) in Paris on Thursday.
GOOD THING
The previous day, Martha Stewart goes retro – with an air of mystery – to attend Valentino's runway show.