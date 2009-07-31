Star Tracks: Friday, July 31, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

'FIT' CLUB

And kick! Newly single Kim Kardashian shows off her power moves as she promotes her exercise DVD series Fit In Your Jeans By Friday at the Sierra Mist Beach House in Malibu on Thursday.

SHE'S GAME

90210 star AnnaLynne McCord finds herself in a twist Thursday during a visit to the French Connection Summer Experience in Los Angeles, where she played the classic board game and checked out the clothing line's fall collection.

KINGDOM COME

Headed for a victory lap? Country darling Taylor Swift and Twilight hunk Taylor Lautner make a run for it – with a few royal accessories on hand! – while filming a scene for the Garry Marshall-directed romantic comedy Valentine's Day in Los Angeles on Thursday.

DESIGNING WOMAN

After jetting in with their twins in tow, Jennifer Lopez and hubby Marc Anthony leave their little ones at home to celebrate her JLO for YamamaY Collection for the Italian clothing brand in Rome on Thursday.

THE READER

Jude Law, who is expecting his fourth child with aspiring actress Samantha Burke, catches up on a little reading material while signing autographs Thursday outside London's Wyndham's Theatre, where's he's been starring in a stage production of Hamlet.

UP IN ARMS

They've got the moves! Funnymen Russell Brand and Jonah Hill are light on their feet as they clown around Thursday while shooting their comedy Get Him to the Greek in New York City's Central Park. The movie is about a record-label intern (Hill) trying to get an out-of-control rock star (Brand) to his concert.

RIDE-ALONG

Who's got your back? Kate Hudson offers her son Ryder, 5, a piggyback ride Thursday through New York's SoHo neighborhood.

SPORTING LIFE

Mario Lopez – who reunited with the cast of Saved by the Bell for the cover of PEOPLE – is ready to go to bat Thursday for the launch of Ford Fiesta Movement's Social Activism Month at the Boys amp Girls Club of America in Burbank, Calif. The event kicks off a month of Ford employees spending their time doing a socially conscious "mission."

SEXY STRUT

It's like she just stepped out of a salon! With her sexy tousled locks and body-hugging outfit, Jennifer Aniston turns the New York City streets into a catwalk Thursday as shooting continues on the set of her new film, The Bounty.

CANDY GIRL

Rihanna takes a break for a sweet treat, munching on Twizzlers in between meetings in New York City on Thursday. The colorfully clad singer recently returned to the recording studio to begin work on her new album.

TRAVELING MAN

After celebrating the German premiere of Inglourious Basterds this week, Brad Pitt continues his international travels with a stop to Marseilles, France on Thursday.

KIDS & PLAY

Do you see what I see? Jon Gosselin keeps his eye on his kids – with the help of a tin can! – during an afternoon play date Thursday with daughters, Alexis, Hannah and Leah, at their home in Reading, Pa.

CASUALLY POSH

A dressed-down Victoria Beckham – she's wearing flip-flops! – totes some school books Thursday as she stops for a coffee break with son Brooklyn, 10, while out in Los Angeles.

CITY WALK

Taking it one step at a time, Mischa Barton – and her canine companions – happily report for work Thursday to the New York City set of her new show, The Beautiful Life, which premieres September on the CW.

CAMERA READY

Penélope Cruz causes quite a stir on the red carpet as she arrives Thursday for the U.K. premiere of her new film, Broken Embraces, at the Somerset House in London.

