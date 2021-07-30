Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Share a Smile in L.A., Plus Jennifer Hudson, Mariska Hargitay and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
July 30, 2021 06:00 AM

Look of Love

Credit: backgrid

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford share a sweet moment while shopping in West Hollywood on July 29.

A Dress to Impress

Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty

Jennifer Hudson poses with a dress once worn by Aretha Franklin on July 29 while promoting her biopic Respect at the Martha's Vineyard Film Festival in Edgartown, Massachusetts. 

Moving Along

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash

Mariska Hargitay continues to nurse her broken ankle on July 29 on the New York City set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Take Your Things

Credit: Christopher Oquendo/Splash

Joe Keery hits the Rome, Georgia, set of Stranger Things on July 29.

In the Lead

Credit: josh brasted/filmmagic

Kim Petras performs on July 29 as the Lollapalooza music festival kicks off in Chicago.

No Laughing Matter

Credit: Robert O'neil/Splash

Hugh Jackman has a leash in each hand as he walks his pups through New York City on July 29.

Green Thumb

Prince Charles takes a tour of the newly restored House of the Northern Gate and its gardens during a visit to Thurso, Scotland, on July 29.

Beach Blues

Credit: matt agudo/Splash

Paul McCartney and wife Nancy Shevell color coordinate on July 29 while strolling along the beach in The Hamptons, New York.

Making a Splash

Credit: matt winkelmeyer/Getty

Billie Elish attends a celebration for her new album Happier Than Ever sponsored by Spotify in Los Angeles on July 29. 

The Bright Stuff

Rita Ora goes colorful on July 29 for the 26th annual L.A. Art Show Opening Night Gala in Los Angeles.

Cameras Rolling

Credit: The Image Direct

Regina King is seen filming a commercial in L.A. on July 29.

Cocktail O'Clock

Credit: Courtesy Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow hosts the celebration for the launch of a special collaboration with Miami Cocktail Company on July 27.

Acting Debut

Credit: The Image Direct

Kaia Gerber is seen for the first time on the set of American Horror Story in downtown L.A. on July 28.

Puppy Love

Credit: Backgrid

Chrissy Teigen takes her new basset hound puppy Pearl to visit her office in Santa Monica on July 28.

Man's Best Friend

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Justin Theroux is spotted walking his dog Kuma in N.Y.C. on July 28.

Say Cheese

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Jena Malone snaps photos at the premiere of Vertical's Lorelei at Laemmle Royal on July 28 in L.A.

Set Love

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Gina Rodriguez shares a sweet moment with husband Joe Locicero on the set of her new movie Players on July 28 in N.Y.C.

Cheers to That

Credit: Courtesy Talisker

Matthew Rhys enjoys a Talisker tasting on the Shearwater and at Celestine in Brooklyn, New York.

Gym Sesh

Credit: Stoianov/Backgrid

Dwayne Johnson is in great spirits as he heads to the gym on July 28 in L.A. 

Retail Run

Credit: Splash

Naomi Watts does some shopping in the Hamptons on July 27.

Candid Convo

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Matt James and Tyler Cameron arrive for the You Deserve Better conversation at the 92nd Street Y on July 28 in N.Y.C.

Fierce Fashion

Credit: Gotham/GC

Lady Gaga brings the drama to the streets of N.Y.C. on July 28.

Seen on Set

Mary J. Blige films Ghost, the sequel to Power, in N.Y.C. on July 28.

It's Showtime!

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Thomas Rhett performs during CMA Summer Jam at the Ascend Amphitheater on July 28 in Nashville.

Cover Star

Credit: Vivien Kilililea/Getty

Milo Ventimiglia attends Haute Living Celebrates Milo Ventimiglia at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood on July 28 in West Hollywood.

Paw Patrol

Credit: The Image Direct

Zachary Quinto walk his dogs in downtown N.Y.C. on July 27. 

Summer Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Gabrielle Union looks stylish in a summery long-sleeve dress in N.Y.C. on July 27.

Puppy Love

Credit: The Image Direct

Nick Viall smooches his adorable dog while out in L.A. on July 27.

Back on Stage

Credit: Ian West/PA Images/Getty

Sutton Foster takes center stage at the photocall for the musical Anything Goes on July 28 before the production opens at the Barbican Theatre in London.

Darling Duet

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform during CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater on July 27 in Nashville. 

Blonde Ambition

Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA/getty

Liam Payne arrives at the launch of Dazn x Matchroom at German Gymnasium in King's Cross, London on July 27.

Back in Harlem

Credit: James Devaney/GC

Teyana Taylor is seen on the set of A Thousand and One in Harlem on July 27 in N.Y.C.

Cover Star

Credit: The Image Direct

Nicky Hilton looks fashionable as she shoots for the cover of Avenue Magazine on July 27.

New Partnership

Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for BookClub/Shutterstock

Karah Preiss and Emma Roberts' Belletrist partners with BookClub at The Whitby Hotel Reading Room in N.Y.C. on July 27.

Picture Perfect

Credit: Peter PArker/Splash

Gigi Hadid mans the camera during a photoshoot with friends Alana O'Herlihy and Gabriella Karefe-Johnson in Brooklyn, New York on July 27. 

In Character

Credit: Backgrid

Lily James arrives on set to film Pam and Tommy in L.A. on July 27. 

Retail Therapy

Credit: Backgrid

Sofía Vergara goes shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills on July 27.

First Look!

Credit: The Image Direct

Noah Cyrus hits the set of American Horror Story in downtown L.A. on July 26. 

Black & Gold

Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage

Felicity Jones attends the UK premiere of The Last Letter From Your Lover at The Ham Yard Hotel on July 27 in London.

Set Sighting

Credit: The Image Direct

Joaquin Phoenix is spotted in Montreal on the set of Disappointment Blvd. on July 27.

Book Tour

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash

Tyler Cameron snaps photos outside of Good Morning America while promoting his new book, You Deserve Better, in N.Y.C. on July 27.

High Fashion

Credit: The Image Direct

Lady Gaga rocks sky-high platform heels while out in N.Y.C. on July 26.

Staying Active

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash

JAY-Z goes jogging in a white tee and joggers in the Hamptons on July 26.

Gorgeous Glam

Credit: Hollywood to you/Getty

Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen out dressed to the nines on July 26 in L.A.

Premiere Night

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Tom McCarthy pose at the Stillwater N.Y.C. premiere at Rose Theater in Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 26.

Legends Link Up

Credit: Thaddeus mcadams/Shutterstock

Busta Rhymes and host Rick Ross perform at Vendome in Miami Beach on July 26.

Star Power

Credit: Frank MIcelotta/Shutterstock

Sarah Paulson, Monica Lewinsky and Beanie Feldstein pose at the special screening of FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story in N.Y.C. on July 26. 

Movie Night

Credit: Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty

Tommy Dorfman and Lucas Hedges attend Cinespia's screening of Josie and the Pussycats held at The Greek Theatre on July 23 in L.A.

Olympic Legacy

Credit: omega

Michael Phelps visits the OMEGA Showcasing in Tokyo wearing the Seamaster Diver 300M Tokyo 2020, the brand's tribute to the Olympic Games.

Chill Day

Credit: The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde is spotted hanging out in L.A. on July 25.

Beautiful Brazil

Credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrosio cools off in the sea of ​​Florinópolis while enjoying her vacation in Brazil on July 26.

On Location

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Gina Rodriguez films in N.Y.C. on July 26.

City Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Gabrielle Union pairs a stylish leather Sportmax jacket with a black skirt as she heads out in N.Y.C. on July 25.

Big Kiss

Credit: James Devaney/GC

Sarah Jessica Parker receives a sweet smooch from Willie Garson on the set of And Just Like That at the Lyceum Theater on July 24 in N.Y.C.

Pop Champagne

Credit: Jared Siskin/Patrick Mcmullan/Getty

Christie Brinkley attends Kenneth, Maria and Bradley Fishel Celebrate POLO Hamptons with Christie Brinkley at a private residence on July 24 in Bridgehampton, New York. 

City Date

Credit: Backgrid

Bella Hadid hangs out with new boyfriend Marc Kalman in N.Y.C. on July 25.

It's a Celebration

Normani performs her latest single "Wild Side" at the Tequila Don Julio release party of their limited edition Tequila Don Julio Primavera.

Speed Racer

Credit: David M. Bennett/Getty

Cara Delevingne poses at the ABB FIA Formula E Heineken London E-Prix at ExCel on July 24 in London.

London Nights

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC

Jason Momoa is seen leaving Mexican restaurant La Bodega Negra after dinner with a group of friends on July 23 in London.

Live Show

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Post Malone brings the energy during his Rolling Loud set at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Beach Day

Credit: Splash

Bethenny Frankel spends time with her friend Dan Wright at Sag Harbor Beach in the Hamptons, New York on July 24.

Family Affair

Credit: Danielle Venturelli/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens and her mom Gina Guangco pose at the Filming Italy Festival at Forte Village Resort on July 24 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

Putting on a Show

Credit: Ocean Casino Resort

Deborah Cox performs an electrifying set at HQ2 Nightclub at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, July 24.

King and Queen of the Jungle

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson arrive in style at the world premiere of Jungle Cruise at Disneyland in Anaheim.

Escape to New York

Credit: Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Indya Moore turns heads as they're spotted on the streets of Chelsea in N.Y.C.

Getting Down

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Jaden Smith suits up onstage for his Freedom Experience performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Illustrious