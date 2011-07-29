Star Tracks: Friday, July 29, 2011
YACHT CLUB
The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge are ready to set sail Friday, making their way aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh, Scotland, for an evening reception the night before cousin Zara Phillips's nuptials.
BACK-UP PLAN
David Beckham offers son Brooklyn, 12, a ride through the waves during a family fun day in Malibu, Calif., on Thursday
BOCA-MOTION
Selena Gomez lights up the crowd – and rocks out in a fringed, corseted mini – at her U.S. tour kickoff Thursday in Boca Raton, Fla. Meanwhile, beau Justin Bieber (not pictured) hung out backstage out of sight of his fans.
IT TAKES TWO
Jennifer Lopez stays focused on work, filming scenes with Rodrigo Santoro for the upcoming film, What to Expect When You're Expecting, early Friday morning in Atlanta.
SHOPPER'S DELIGHT
Ashley Greene scores some serious loot during a shopping spree Thursday in Beverly Hills.
FOND FAREWELL
Kelly Osbourne and Mitch Winehouse gather to remember Amy Winehouse at the singer's favorite London haunt, Jazz After Dark, on Friday.
'PLANET' HOLLYWOOD
A gorgeous-in-green Freida Pinto reunites with costar James Franco Thursday for the L.A. premiere of Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which opens Aug. 5.
GOOD SHOW
Need a lift? Neil Patrick Harris gets carried away during a visit with the cast of Cirque du Soleil's latest spectacle, Zarkana, Thursday at New York's Radio City Music Hall.
BLACK MAGIC
Lady Gaga struts her stuff on the streets of Los Angeles Friday after sending snacks and notes to a throng of awaiting fans.
RIDE-ALONG
Wheeee! Alyson Hannigan and 2-year-old daughter Satyana prepare for liftoff Thursday while riding a seesaw at an Atlanta, Ga., playground.
STEP BY STEP
After working the camera, busy bride-to-be Kim Kardashian reconnects with fiancé Kris Humphries for a lunch date Thursday in Beverly Hills.
LONDON TIMES
Bradley Cooper keeps his rugged good looks under cover during a solo stroll through London on Thursday.
HOT CHILD IN THE CITY
Denise Richards takes her girls – Sam, 7, Lola Rose, 6, (not pictured) and new addition Eloise, 6 weeks – out for lunch in the Big Apple Thursday.
FULLY ENERGIZED
Hop to it! Jordin Sparks gets charged up while performing at an Energizer and VH1 Save the Music Foundation event Thursday in New York's Times Square.
'TRU' LOVE
Leighton Meester puts her legal troubles aside to spend time with canine companion Trudie on the New York set of Gossip Girl Thursday.
HANDY HUNKS
Swoon! Fabio and Isaiah Mustafa square off in a battle to be the official Old Spice spokesman Thursday at The Grove shopping center in L.A.