Star Tracks: Friday, July 29, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

YACHT CLUB

Credit: PA Photos/Landov

The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge are ready to set sail Friday, making their way aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh, Scotland, for an evening reception the night before cousin Zara Phillips's nuptials.

BACK-UP PLAN

Credit: AKM Images

David Beckham offers son Brooklyn, 12, a ride through the waves during a family fun day in Malibu, Calif., on Thursday

BOCA-MOTION

Credit: Larry Marano/WireImage

Selena Gomez lights up the crowd – and rocks out in a fringed, corseted mini – at her U.S. tour kickoff Thursday in Boca Raton, Fla. Meanwhile, beau Justin Bieber (not pictured) hung out backstage out of sight of his fans.

IT TAKES TWO

Credit: GSI Media

Jennifer Lopez stays focused on work, filming scenes with Rodrigo Santoro for the upcoming film, What to Expect When You're Expecting, early Friday morning in Atlanta.

SHOPPER'S DELIGHT

Credit: Fame

Ashley Greene scores some serious loot during a shopping spree Thursday in Beverly Hills.

FOND FAREWELL

Credit: Fame

Kelly Osbourne and Mitch Winehouse gather to remember Amy Winehouse at the singer's favorite London haunt, Jazz After Dark, on Friday.

'PLANET' HOLLYWOOD

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

A gorgeous-in-green Freida Pinto reunites with costar James Franco Thursday for the L.A. premiere of Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which opens Aug. 5.

GOOD SHOW

Credit: Brian Ach/WireImage

Need a lift? Neil Patrick Harris gets carried away during a visit with the cast of Cirque du Soleil's latest spectacle, Zarkana, Thursday at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

BLACK MAGIC

Credit: Vince Flores/AFF-USA

Lady Gaga struts her stuff on the streets of Los Angeles Friday after sending snacks and notes to a throng of awaiting fans.

RIDE-ALONG

Credit: Splash News Online

Wheeee! Alyson Hannigan and 2-year-old daughter Satyana prepare for liftoff Thursday while riding a seesaw at an Atlanta, Ga., playground.

STEP BY STEP

Credit: Headlinephoto/Splash News Online

After working the camera, busy bride-to-be Kim Kardashian reconnects with fiancé Kris Humphries for a lunch date Thursday in Beverly Hills.

LONDON TIMES

Credit: Fame

Bradley Cooper keeps his rugged good looks under cover during a solo stroll through London on Thursday.

HOT CHILD IN THE CITY

Credit: Jackson Lee/National Photo Group

Denise Richards takes her girls – Sam, 7, Lola Rose, 6, (not pictured) and new addition Eloise, 6 weeks – out for lunch in the Big Apple Thursday.

FULLY ENERGIZED

Credit: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Hop to it! Jordin Sparks gets charged up while performing at an Energizer and VH1 Save the Music Foundation event Thursday in New York's Times Square.

'TRU' LOVE

Credit: Justin Campbell/Startraks

Leighton Meester puts her legal troubles aside to spend time with canine companion Trudie on the New York set of Gossip Girl Thursday.

HANDY HUNKS

Credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage

Swoon! Fabio and Isaiah Mustafa square off in a battle to be the official Old Spice spokesman Thursday at The Grove shopping center in L.A.

