Star Tracks - Friday, July 29, 2005
MOTHER LOAD
Angelina Jolie shows off her upper-body strength, carrying Maddox, 3, and Zahara, 6 months, on a shopping trip in Malibu on Thursday. Among the lucky kids' stops: a store called Toy Crazy.
GIVING BACK
Jessica Simpson has all the right curves at the Hollywood premiere of The Dukes of Hazzard on Thursday. The actress tells PEOPLE that she worked out six times a week to prepare for her role as Daisy Duke in the movie, which opens Aug. 5.
EASY RIDER
The Dukes of Hazzard star Johnny Knoxville goes buck wild at the movie's premiere. In the big-screen version of the 1980s TV series, the former Jackass ringleader plays good ol' boy Luke Duke.
BALANCING ACT
Denise Richards gets down to business Wednesday on the L.A. set of her new UPN drama, Sex, Love amp Secrets. "My children are my first priority," the mom to daughters Sam, 1, and Lola, almost 2 months, tells PEOPLE. "But it's nice to have a balance between work and home."
BALLPARK FIGURE
A Versace-clad Drew Barrymore hits it out of the park Wednesday in London, where she attended a screening of her baseball movie Fever Pitch (retitled The Perfect Catch for U.K. audiences to avoid confusion with the original 1997 British film).
SMILE STYLE
Entourage star Adrian Grenier laughs it up with Rosario Dawson at an American Eagle Outfitters party in New York City on Wednesday. Also on hand for the event, which honored young activists: Tori Spelling, Nick Lachey and Adam "DJ A.M." Goldstein.
BEACH BUM
Nicole Richie and pals indulge in some fun in the sun Wednesday at a Malibu beach. Richie recently renewed her contract as spokesmodel for BONGO jeans and will be cuddling with fiancé DJ A.M. in print ad campaigns this fall.
STRONG RESOLVE
Sienna Miller continues to keep her chin up as she arrives at London's Wyndham's Theatre on Wednesday for her performance in As You Like It. A source close to the actress tells PEOPLE this week that despite recent revelations of fiancé Jude Law's infidelity, the actress "is going to be fine."
'FAMILY' AFFAIR
Filming a Sopranos episode in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Wednesday, James Gandolfini gets in character with some help from his crew: Frank Vincent (Phil Leotardo), in gray; Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti), in green; and a laughing Edie Falco (Carmela Soprano). Unfortunately, the episode won't air until the HBO hit's final season begins next year.
DUDE'S DAY OFF
A scruffy Keanu Reeves blends in with the London locals Thursday, popping into upscale clothing shops such as Match and Paul amp Joe.
EVA GLOW
Eva Longoria, who opens up about her relationship with NBA star Tony Parker in this week's issue of PEOPLE, rests her feet at the ABC Summer Press Tour party in West Hollywood on Wednesday. Her hit show, Desperate Housewives, starts its second season Sept. 25.